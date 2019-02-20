Vivo V15 Pro First Impressions: Style has a new name

Highlights Vivo V15 Pro is priced at Rs 28,990.

It goes on sale via different channels on March 6.

The highlight is the pop-up selfie camera.

Vivo has just launched the Vivo V15 Pro smartphone in the Indian market. The company has priced the device at Rs 28,990, and it will be available via online channels including Flipkart, Amazon India, Paytm Mall, online Vivo store, and more starting March 6. The device is also available for pre-booking starting today.

Vivo is aiming at the mid-range segment with this device along with some features that we have only seen in the premium and flagship devices. The highlight of the device is the triple camera setup on the back with a 48-megapixel primary camera, the motorized pop-up camera on the front, and the in-display fingerprint sensor. I have been using the device for about a day, and here are my initial impressions.

Sophisticated design

The V15 Pro comes with a design that is different from what we have seen on previous Vivo devices. The somewhat complex and futuristic design gives it a more sophisticated look when compared with the likes of Vivo NEX, a similar smartphone in terms of internal specifications and technical advancements. Once you see the motorized camera in action in real life, you may assume that this is some prop out of a Transformers movie. In addition to the motorized front camera, the granular 3D textured look at the back of the device is enough to turn heads in the crowd.

Old wine in a new decorated bottle

When looking at the new V15 Pro, it is quite clear that the company has refined the NEX with a better outer shell and upgraded internals. Not much has changed in terms of how the motorized camera actually works. That said, it does seem to be working at a faster speed than the motor in the Vivo NEX. Regardless, the entire idea of a motorized camera that pops up and then pops in to disappear has not grown old. The images from both the front camera and the primary 48-megapixel sensor on the back are impressive according to a number of sample shots that I took.

Watch: Vivo NEX Dual Display First Look

Hardware upgrades

As previously mentioned, the V15 Pro comes with upgraded internals including a more powerful processor with better camera hardware when compared to its predecessor, the Vivo V11 Pro. The V15 Pro sports a 6.39-inch Super AMOLED display panel with FHD+ (1,080 x 2,316 pixels) resolution with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is worth noting that there is no notch. The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

The triple camera set up on the back features a 48-megapixel camera sensor with pixel binning technology for better low-light images, an 8-megapixel secondary camera sensor with an ultra-wide lens and the third camera comes with a 5-megapixel camera sensor for depth mapping. As mentioned previously, the front of Vivo V15 Pro comes with a 32-megapixel sensor in a motorized enclosure which is similar to what we saw in the Vivo NEX. It means that the camera will pop-up whenever the user switches to the front camera otherwise the unit stays hidden.

In terms of connectivity, the device will come with the usual dual nano-SIM slot with VoLTE 4G support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a 3.5 mm audio socket. In addition to this, the company has also added an in-display fingerprint scanner on the device. Though regardless of this almost bleeding edge technology, the company has still opted for a microUSB port at the bottom of the device while running on a 3,700mAh battery which throws the entire package off the balance.

First Impressions

Vivo has done a good job when it comes to the exterior of the device including the design and usability. The technologies that it has added in the device are equally impressive as no other device offers both motorized front camera and an in-display fingerprint scanner at such a price. The company has a real chance to take on the competition with the V15 Pro. Will it be able to take on smartphones from the likes of Xiaomi, HMD Global, and Realme? For the answer, stay tuned for our detailed review.