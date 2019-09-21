Vivo launched its latest V series smartphone, the Vivo V17 Pro, in India. The offline-focused Vivo V17 Pro carries a price tag of Rs 29,990. It comes in one variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The Vivo V17 Pro comes with a total of six cameras and a full-screen notchless display. Up front is a pair of pop-up selfie cameras. This setup includes a 32-megapixel lens and secondary 8-megapixel sensor. At the back is a quad-camera setup with a primary 48-megapixel sensor. This is accompanied by an 8-megapixel super wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel depth camera, and a 13-megapixel telephoto camera.

The camera app is pretty neat on the V17 Pro, and it offers various options for shooting photos and videos in different conditions. It gets various modes like Ultra-wide angle, Bokeh, Super macro, Slow-mo, AR stickers and more. The primary quick toggles interface lands on the ‘Photo’ mode and you can swipe left for the Portrait and Night mode. On swiping right, you can get to Video shooting mode, and options like Slow-mo, Timelapse, 48-megapixel mode, Live photo and more.

For the selfie camera, the quick toggles remain same, and you also have an option of Ultra-wide angle, which will let you take 105 degrees wide selfie. The best part is you can also shoot selfie videos in the same Ultra-wide mode. I got a chance to use the Vivo V17 Pro at a special session on the outskirts of Jaipur, Rajasthan. I have also been using and shooting images from this device for a while now, and here’s my full Vivo V17 Pro camera review.

Vivo V17 Pro camera performance

Starting with daylight samples, the shots taken from the rear camera of V17 Pro had excellent dynamic range, and captured close to natural color temperature. The subjects are sharp in focus, and the camera managed details very well without overexposing rest of the frame. Even the edges look decently sharp. In terms of focusing on the subject, the camera took a little extra time there. But this can be improved with a software update. That said, the thing that worked well was its AI scene detection in daylight and well-lit conditions. Coming to the wide-angle camera, it offers a wider field of view (105 degrees). So, you can click big group shots or bigger landscape, and it does a good job without any barrel distortion.

Photos taken in the super-macro mode were just about decent, and I wasn’t really impressed there. But the super macro in Video is a very good option that I can vouch for.

In low-light, the camera does an acceptable job in auto mode, and the AI scene detection doesn’t work accurately in dark conditions. That said, you can use the Pro mode and get better shots, which means the camera is much capable, it is mostly a software issue. Also, the camera can take up to 4K videos with 60 frames per second (fps) rate. I tried a super Slow-Mo video, which only comes in 720p, and it came out really nice.

For selfies, the Vivo V17 Pro comes with “World’s first dual pop-up selfie camera with 32-megapixel lens.” It is also supported by an 8-megapixel secondary super-wide-angle lens and a soft LED flash. This setup can also reproduce some crisp shots with subjects in focus, even in wider 105 degree selfie frame. The Portrait shots also come very nice with good blur and edge detection. Having said that, selfies taken in low-light had lower levels of details.

Overall, the Vivo V17 Pro comes with feature loaded camera, and it does a fairly good job as well. I am yet to test out the device performance, So do stay tuned for the full review.

