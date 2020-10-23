Vivo V20 Review: Best selfie camera phone with stunning design

The Rs 25,000 smartphone segment is getting quite crowded. There are already quite a few phones with focus on specific areas, while some offer a well-balanced experience at a reasonable price. The Vivo V20 is the latest phone to join the mid-range segment. With this device, the brand has focused on offering a captivating design with a good camera performance. This doesn’t mean the smartphone cannot perform other duties properly. Of late, we haven’t seen a phone like Vivo V20 when it comes to light and thin profile. So, how good is this smartphone? Dig into our review to find out. Also Read - Vivo X51 5G launches as rebranded X50 Pro 5G, brings gimbal camera and 90Hz display

Design, build, display

The Vivo V20 offers the best design in its segment. The device looks extremely stunning and gives a premium feel. It has a very slim profile and is quite lightweight, which is great. These days you get pretty thick and heavy phones. So, it is good to see a very thin and light phone in the market. The V20 comes in a beautiful Sunset Melody color with frosted matte glass that is pleasing to the touch. When you look at it from different angles, the color of the rear panel changes to blue, orange, yellow, purple, and red. The different color schemes in sunlight make the phone look gorgeous. The device’s design will likely draw a lot of people’s attention and one would immediately think of buying the Vivo V20 if design also matters. Also Read - Vivo V20 Pro 5G with Snapdragon 720G SoC to launch in India by end of November

Also Read - OnePlus stops pre-loading Facebook services on new phones: What about the older models?

However, you will have to use a case to protect the glass back of the smartphone. Thankfully, Vivo ships a good quality case with the device. The matte rear surface of the phone doesn’t attract fingerprints but is a bit slippery. Just like other phones in the market, the rear camera protrudes a bit, which is fine. There is no side-mounted fingerprint scanner and instead, you get an in-display scanner for biometric authentication. The side power button is textured, which makes it a bit easier to place a finger. The side buttons are clicky and well-positioned. Unlike the Oneplus Nord, you get a 3.5mm headphone jack at the bottom, which a lot of users will like. There is also a USB Type-C port for charging.

While the rear panel design is unique, the front of the Vivo V20 is non-differentiable in a sea of phones. The company has ditched the punch-hole design, which is fine. The waterdrop-style notched display design also looks good. Though, the side bezels are not the slimmest when compared to a few phones. Nevertheless, the Vivo V20 has the best overall design and will surely appeal to a lot of buyers.

Vivo has offered a 6.44-inch display, which in my opinion is a better screen size than the phones having as big as a 6.7-inch panel. The device supports 20:9 aspect ratio and full-HD+ resolution. You get an AMOLED panel and HDR 10 support. The color reproduction is quite good and you won’t have any issues with the screen. We enjoyed watching movies on this handset. The screen can get pretty bright outdoors and we were able to browse and read texts in direct sunlight too. You don’t get a high-refresh-rate panel here, which is fine.

Vivo V20: General performance, software

The Vivo V20 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor, which is found on Realme 7 Pro and Realme 6 Pro. While you don’t get a chip as powerful as Snapdragon 765G, the new Vivo phone won’t disappoint you in terms of general performance. We witnessed no issues in day to day operations. Multitasking on this phone was good enough and we didn’t experience much of a lag. The camera app does take a few seconds to optimize an image and we felt a bit of lag while playing graphics-heavy games. After a few small gaming sessions, the back panel of the phone didn’t get very warm, which is nice. You can definitely play casual games with ease. You get 128GB storage under Rs 25,000. While OnePlus is offering the 128GB model for around Rs 28,000, Vivo is selling the 256GB storage variant for the same price.

The Vivo V20 ships with the latest Android 11 OS out of the box, which is just great. A lot of companies are still launching devices with Android 10 OS. The Vivo V20 has a few preinstalled apps that are unnecessary. But, the bloatware is seemingly lesser than other Chinese phones in the market. The user interface is pretty simple, but is not optimized for one-hand usage.

Camera performance

Apart from design, cameras are one of the key selling points of the Vivo V20. At the back, the company has included a triple camera setup. There is a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel sensor. For selfies, you get a 44-megapixel selfie shooter with Eye Autofocus. The camera app is straightforward and offers most of the photography features. Check out the attached camera samples in the album below.

In daylight, the photos turned out quite well and the 64-megapixel mode offered us detailed shots. The camera managed to render accurate colors, which a lot of phones fail to deliver. We never turned off the HDR mode to get slightly better colors and contrast. As per our testing, most of the scenes were well exposed. In some of the scenes, the camera overexposed the background to focus on the main subject. However, the output of the wide-angle camera and the regular was not the same, which is usually the case with most mid-range phones. We got above average dynamic range and details.

The close-up shots were sharp with good details. The portrait shots of non-human subjects were decent. The edge detection on tricky subjects is just okay, otherwise you will get good enough results. You can adjust the blur effect before clicking an image. The camera offered us great portrait shots when it comes to human subjects. Though, the skin tone seemed a little too bright.

You will get the best selfies with Vivo V20 if you compare it with the competition. The images have good contrast, dynamic range, and accurate colors. The camera can offer you very detailed selfies too with the 44-megapixel mode. This is also the case with indoors, which is surprising as you usually don’t get good enough selfies indoors. Do note that this is only applicable if you even have a decent enough lighting scenario. The device will deliver the best to those who use the front camera for videos or for capturing selfies. You can shoot up to 4K videos and there is also a dual view feature. The night shots are on par with the competition.

Battery life

The Vivo V20 comes with a 4,000mAh battery, which we used to see on 2019 budget phones. With average usage, we got less than a day’s battery life on a single charge. The usage includes minimal browsing, binge-watching, light photography sessions, and texting. Vivo ships the phone with a 33W fast charger. It took over an hour and 5 minutes to fully top up the battery.

Vivo V20: Should you buy it?

At Rs 24,990, the Vivo V20 is the best selfie camera phone with a stunning design. You also get a decent overall performance and battery life. If you are looking for these features, then the smartphone deserves to be on top of your buying list. The Rs 25,000 segment is quite competitive and you get a lot of options. You can also check out OnePlus Nord and Samsung Galaxy M51. If you can spend a little more, then you can also consider the Google Pixel 4a. It is priced at Rs 29,999.