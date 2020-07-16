comscore Vivo X50 Pro Review, Price in India, Gimbal Camera | BGR India
  • Home
  • Review
  • Vivo X50 Pro Review: Gimbal camera is great but this phone is all about balance
Review

Vivo X50 Pro Review: Gimbal camera is great but this phone is all about balance

Review

At Rs 49,990, Vivo X50 Pro is definitely premium but does it deliver experience that can challenge upcoming OnePlus Nord. Here is our review

Vivo X50 Pro Review 5
Vivo X50 Pro 4 5
BGR Rating :
4/5

It’s a great smartphone but the camera could have been better. I’m not sure how many times we have written this at BGR India. A smartphone nails a lot of fundamentals but falters in the camera department. One brand that seriously wants to right the wrong is Vivo. The company has launched Vivo X50 and X50 Pro in India as devices that truly excel in the camera department. If Lewis Hamilton’s goal this year is to win 7th world championship then Vivo’s target is to win accolades for its camera. Also Read - OnePlus 8 Pro review: Great deal for your money

In order to do that, Vivo took whatever was available in the market and customized things for its own liking. It even built a custom stabilization technique to achieve top shelf performance. Once the camera bit was in place, Vivo simply added specifications that would enable this camera to outperform its peers in the market. In many ways, Vivo X50 Pro goes eccentric on its camera features but mellows down when it comes to rest of features. It is also the first smartphone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC in India. Also Read - OnePlus 8 review: Buy the phone if quality and performance matters

India’s premium smartphone segment was growing before the pandemic. The Chinese smartphone maker was also growing in the overall market but that growth did not reflect the premium end, where OnePlus, Samsung and Apple held the reigns. Oppo and OnePlus are set to launch new phones this week and Vivo is trying to undercut them with the early mover advantage. At Rs 49,990, Vivo X50 Pro is definitely premium but does it deliver experience as well. Here is our review. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10 5G Review: The most refined phone from Xiaomi yet

Vivo X50 Pro

Cameras

Let’s start with the showstopper of this device because it is mighty impressive. There are four cameras on the back and a 32-megapixel punch-hole selfie camera. I am not a big fan of selfies so will get this right out of the way. In my time testing the selfie camera, I was not as impressed as the rear cameras on this device. As you can see from the image below, the camera fails to maintain natural colors. It tends to make you look younger and thus skews the color tone of your skin. It has the option to enable or disable bokeh but it was not as good as live focus mode on Samsung Galaxy or Pixel’s portrait mode.

However, I can definitely use the selfie camera shots for personal use on various social media platforms. It is a disappointment because the rear camera delivers all the goodness. On the back, the main camera is a 48-megapixel custom Sony IMX598 sensor with f/1.6 aperture and what Vivo calls GIMBAL stabilization. This is combined with OIS and EIS for really good stabilization. It works once you disable the portrait framing option in Settings and uses the gyroscope to perfectly align with the way you hold the device. There are two circles shown on the viewfinder where you align a dot to understand that gimbal is stabilized. This helps with taking good pictures handheld during the day as well as at night.

Vivo X50 Pro Camera Review

This main camera is paired with an 8-megapixel periscope lens capable of 5x optical zoom. It is definitely the star of this rear camera setup. This shoots crisp pictures at 5x zoom or an equivalent focal length of 125mm. The photos were usable even at 10x and 20x zoom in some cases. It collects data from the main 48-megapixel camera and fuses with the periscope zoom lens to understand and produce details in the scene. Vivo claims 60x hybrid zoom but I didn’t find the images to have enough details at that zoom. This zoom feature is supplanted by two more features called Starry Sky and Supermoon.

Oppo Find X2 Pro First Impressions: Heavy-duty flagship, but will it impress like original Find X ?

Also Read

Oppo Find X2 Pro First Impressions: Heavy-duty flagship, but will it impress like original Find X ?

In Mumbai, where it has been raining constantly, you will be out of luck to try those features. There are a lot of features that Vivo has packed here but the lockdown and gloomy weather don’t let you take advantage. I would say that you should not consider this to be a thorough test of the camera setup. There is also a 13-megapixel telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom for portraits. When you zoom, you will notice that you are actually switching between these sensors. After the Huawei P30 Pro, this is probably the best camera for zoom and it also shows how zoom on technology is maturing and becoming accessible across price points.

The last camera is an 8-megapixel super wide-angle camera with 120-degree field of view. It does double duty of being the super macro camera as well. I think this is among the best cameras on a smartphone when you want to get really close to your subject. The super wide-angle shots are not only wider but also have good color reproduction and balance. There is some edge distortion noticeable but is not really a big problem. With X50 Pro, Vivo set out to make the best imaging experience on a smartphone and I don’t have a doubt that it succeeded in that quest.

Vivo X50 Pro

Design and Display

Vivo is one of the smartphone brands doing a lot in the design department. With its NEX series, the company is pushing the boundaries of what is possible when you take the display to the edges of the chassis. Vivo X50 Pro does not push the design to that level but it is well designed nonetheless. There is glass back obviously but is frosted to the metal and comes in only one color called alpha grey. This back finish shifts from grey to blue depending on light falling on the surface. However, it is very subtle and you might not even notice. Smartphone makers have learnt that consumers don’t want devices that reflect multiple colors with their back panel.

At 8.04mm, it is considerably thin and weighs around 181 grams. After using smartphones that weigh 209 grams recently, I found this to be really light in comparison. The back panel also has a soft feel that you would want to touch. However, it is prone to smudge and you might want to protect it with a case. On the back, there is the camera module which protrudes a bit. It wobbles a lot on a flat surface without a case and putting it face down would be a better option. There is a Vivo branding on the back as well. There is a flat plate at the top with “5G Professional Photography” inscribed on it that looks nice and hard to notice.

The left side only has antenna bands and since it’s a 5G smartphone, there are quite a few of those on this device. At the right, you will find the volume rocker and power button, which offer good feedback. There is a dual-SIM card tray, USB Type-C port and speaker grille at the bottom. At the front, you get a 6.56-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution of 2376 x 1080 pixels. It supports a 90Hz refresh rate which is a good upgrade from 60Hz panels but there is still not enough content to take advantage of this fast refresh rate. While it is a good panel with vibrant color reproduction, I did notice some issue with off-shift purple tint. The viewing angles are fine but this AMOLED is susceptible to typical behavior. We have asked the company about it and will update this review accordingly.

Vivo X50 Pro

Performance, Battery Life and Software

This is where things get really interesting. After putting arguably one of the best camera setups on any smartphone, Vivo opted to balance the device by using Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC. This is the first smartphone in the country to use this chipset and will soon be followed by OnePlus Nord as well. The performance is not really an issue for this processor and since it comes with “G” branding, it supports elite gaming features as well. With the display set to 90Hz, you can enjoy Alto’s Odyssey, one of the best games out there to take advantage of the fast refresh rate. I also thoroughly enjoyed playing Vainglory on this smartphone.

But I quickly realized that people only care about PUBG Mobile. During my time, I was able to play with graphics set to HDR and refresh rate to High. When I switched to Ultra, the game became choppy and there was noticeable lag with frame rates. I think Vivo might take feedback from consumers and optimize this chipset. However, the bottom-line is that there is not much discernible difference between the Snapdragon 765G and Snapdragon 865. The moment we see games like PUBG Mobile adopt 120Hz refresh rate and content playback happens at that refresh rate, we might see the true potential of Qualcomm’s flagship SoC.

For now, the Snapdragon 765G with its integrated 5G modem is not only fast but also future proof. With Reliance Jio announcing 5G plans at AGM yesterday, it seems like we may not have to wait long for the next generation of mobile telephony. One area where it did not do well has to be battery life. I averaged between five and six hours of screen-on time and there is no straightforward way to know this. With 90Hz refresh rate and PUBG Mobile, the battery drained faster than I thought it would. At 4,315mAh, the battery can be called as small in this segment. I think Vivo could not have fitted a bigger battery without making X50 Pro thicker.

Reliance Jio set to launch 'Made in India' 5G network: All you need to know

Also Read

Reliance Jio set to launch 'Made in India' 5G network: All you need to know

This seems like a minor trade-off and I must note that I’m using my phone a lot more than I would if things were normal. Between the deluge of new content from Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar, occasional gaming and MS Teams call, the small battery is really getting taxed. For charging, Vivo is supporting only a 33W fast charger. Yes, it is not crazy fast like the one bundled with Oppo Find X2 or Galaxy S20 Ultra. I was able to add 50 percent of juice in half an hour and it takes little more than an hour to fully charge the device. The battery is the best sign to see how Vivo went for balance over ludicrous numbers while designing this smartphone.

The important thumbnail to follow while buying any consumer electronics device is not buy them on future promise. Vivo X50 Pro runs Funtouch OS 10 based on Android 10 and the company seems to have cleaned up its act. There are fewer bloatware than the time when the company launched V3 in India.The left screen of the home has an option to choose between Google Discover and Vivo’s Jovi smart screen. This choice is something I appreciate and the overall user interface also feels fluid. However, the big question is whether Vivo will deliver the Android 11 update, set to be released in September. The company has been notoriously slow with software updates and if it promises to deliver an update by October or November then I think it is a promise that I would buy into.

Vivo X50 Pro

Should you buy?

Vivo X50 Pro is basically a camera built around the smartphone experience. We have seen multiple smartphone makers try this idea but none have succeeded that well. With the void left by Huawei, due to its lack of Google Mobile Services on P40 series, there was an opportunity for someone to fill those shoes. Samsung tried with Galaxy S20 Ultra but it has clearly proven to be a first generation product. We even thought that OnePlus would deliver a great camera this year but it ended up delivering its best camera performance yet. In Vivo X50 Pro, I am able to see a camera smartphone that delivers good results across different scenarios. It is definitely not perfect and there are still areas where the company can learn from Apple or Google and adapt.

However, when you open the camera app, point and shoot, the result from Vivo X50 Pro is really good. If it has features like IP67 water or dust resistance, I would not hesitate a bit before recommending this. At Rs 49,990, it is one expensive smartphone and when you spend such money, you should expect the absolute best. It is best when you look at the camera and general performance but it left me wanting for more. This is another reason why smartphone makers should make progress at a steady pace. We have seen so much development in space that the best feature today might become underwhelming tomorrow.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 16, 2020 7:23 PM IST

You Might be Interested

OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8

44999

OxygenOS based on Android 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Rear camera has 48 Megapixels with Sony IMX689 Sony IMX586 Sensor with f/1.75 along with 2 Megapixels of f/2.4 Macro Lens, 16 Megapixels of f/2.2 Ultra Wide Angle Lens.
Xiaomi MI 10 5G

Xiaomi MI 10 5G

49999

Android v10 (Q)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
108MP ultra-clear primary sensor + 13MP ultra wide-angle + 2MP depth sensor + 2MP macro lens

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

TCL is offering discounts on its Smart TVs to celebrate its fourth anniversary
Smart TVs
TCL is offering discounts on its Smart TVs to celebrate its fourth anniversary
Vivo X50 Pro Review

Review

Vivo X50 Pro Review

Samsung could offer OIS support for Galaxy A series in 2021: Report

News

Samsung could offer OIS support for Galaxy A series in 2021: Report

Mozilla VPN service launches in six countries, priced at $4.99

News

Mozilla VPN service launches in six countries, priced at $4.99

How to enable Live Caption feature on OnePlus 8 series

How To

How to enable Live Caption feature on OnePlus 8 series

Most Popular

Vivo X50 Pro Review

Hammer Solo Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds Review

Realme C11 First Impressions

Sony WF-XB700 TWS review

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Review: Best Windows tablet

Samsung could offer OIS support for Galaxy A series in 2021: Report

Mozilla VPN service launches in six countries, priced at $4.99

Samsung launches soundbars, tower speaker in India: Check details

Jio TV+ announced in India: Here is all you need to know

Zoom launches new video conferencing solution for $599: Check details, features

Canon India executive C Sukumaran talks about EOS R5, R6, and more

BGR Talks: Sameer Raje, Head of India - Zoom

Can UV light kill germs and secure your home?

Dell says XPS 17 has a market among creators; hints at India launch

Ericsson Mobility Report says India will have 18 million 5G users by 2025

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vivo X50 Pro Review

Review

Vivo X50 Pro Review
Best Vivo Phones under 40000

Top Products

Best Vivo Phones under 40000
How to enable Live Caption feature on OnePlus 8 series

How To

How to enable Live Caption feature on OnePlus 8 series
Vivo X50 Series launched in India: Price, Full Specifications

News

Vivo X50 Series launched in India: Price, Full Specifications
Vivo TWS Neo with 27 hours battery life launched: Price, Features

News

Vivo TWS Neo with 27 hours battery life launched: Price, Features

हिंदी समाचार

Poco M2 Pro की अगली सेल 30 जुलाई को होगी, जानिए कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

इस कंपनी ने लॉन्च किया अपना सबसे सस्ता स्मार्टफोन, लगे हैं तीन कैमरे और दमदार प्रोसेसर

PUBG Mobile: इन जगहों पर करें लैंडिंग, आसानी से जीत सकेंगे गेम

बराक ओबामा, गेट्स और अन्य दिग्गजों के ट्विटर अकाउंट हैक, बिटकॉइन धोखाधड़ी से जुड़ा है मामला

सैमसंग ने चोरी चुपके लॉन्च किया सस्ता स्मार्टफोन, 10 हजार रुपये से कम है कीमत

Latest Videos

Vivo X50 Pro Camera Review: An all-round performer

Reviews

Vivo X50 Pro Camera Review: An all-round performer
Hammer Solo Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds Review: Inexpensive and accessible

Reviews

Hammer Solo Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds Review: Inexpensive and accessible
OnePlus 8 Camera Review

Reviews

OnePlus 8 Camera Review
BGR Talks: Sameer Raje, Head of India - Zoom Video Communications

Features

BGR Talks: Sameer Raje, Head of India - Zoom Video Communications

News

Samsung could offer OIS support for Galaxy A series in 2021: Report
News
Samsung could offer OIS support for Galaxy A series in 2021: Report
Mozilla VPN service launches in six countries, priced at $4.99

News

Mozilla VPN service launches in six countries, priced at $4.99
Samsung launches soundbars, tower speaker in India: Check details

News

Samsung launches soundbars, tower speaker in India: Check details
Jio TV+ announced in India: Here is all you need to know

News

Jio TV+ announced in India: Here is all you need to know
Zoom launches new video conferencing solution for $599: Check details, features

News

Zoom launches new video conferencing solution for $599: Check details, features

new arrivals in india

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers