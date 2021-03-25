comscore Vivo X60 Pro review: Brilliant cameras now backed by a solid phone
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Vivo X60 Pro review: Brilliant cameras now backed by a solid phone
Review

Vivo X60 Pro review: Brilliant cameras now backed by a solid phone

Mobiles

The Vivo X60 Pro is undoubtedly impressive and when you factor its mighty cameras, this becomes an unbeatable combination for a premium phone.

Vivo X60 Pro Shimmer Blue (3)
Vivo X60 Pro 4.0 5
BGR Rating :
4.0/5

It’s quite evident by now (thanks to countless billboards painting towns and suburbs blue) that Vivo wants to focus primarily on camera phones. And surely, some of the nicest camera phones wear the Vivo name, the X50 Pro being the most recent example. However, the phone bit is where Vivo struggles to match the competition and that often keeps critics from branding them as a top choice. Also Read - Vivo V20 price cut by Rs 2,000: Here’s where you can avail the discounted price

It seems Vivo was busy listening all this time, and with its X60 series, it has intentions to give us very little to complain. The X60 series contains the best of Vivo technology and this time, it wants to take the game to OnePlus, Samsung, and the big guns. The X60 Pro is the middle child in the X60 series with enough bells and whistles to make you utter “premium” for itself. In India, you get the sole 12GB RAM variant at a price of Rs 49,999. Also Read - Vivo launches a new mid-range 5G smartphone with MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset

Has Vivo got it all right this time? To hunt for answers, I pocketed a Shimmer Blue Vivo X60 Pro for a while and I am left impressed. Also Read - Vivo X60 series cameras to feature Pixel Shift technology from DSLR cameras

Features Vivo X60 Pro
Price Rs 49,999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
OS Funtouch OS 11 based on Android 11
Display 6.5-inch AMOLED 2376 x 1080 pixel resolution
Internal Memory 256GB
Rear Camera 48MP+13MP+13MP
Front Camera 32MP
Battery 4200mAh

Design

No other brand has milked the gradient-based design on their phones as much as Vivo. Be it the affordable Y series phones or the more expensive V20 Pro, these phones love flaunting gradient hues. The Vivo X60 Pro is no different and, in its Shimmer Blue iteration, is one of the prettiest phones I have seen in a while. It’s pretty enough to draw a swarm of interested people swoon over my desk to check out the phone. The compliments this phone has got are second to no other premium phone I have used recently, not even the Galaxy S21 Plus and OnePlus 9 Pro.

Vivo X60 Pro

It’s not the gradient colour scheme that draws attention; you have to feel the satin finish on the rear. The frosted glass finish helps the X60 Pro keep smudges at bay and paired with the lighter colour shades, this is an easy maintenance phone. Adding to the desirous bit are the curved edges and the slim metallic rails, the latter flaunting the same matte finish.

I also dig the ZEISS branding bits on the camera hump. If you love photography equipment, you are going to like the “ZEISS Vario-Tessar” inscription, accompanied by the sensor details. It makes the X60 Pro look like professional photography gear. Sadly, Vivo can’t stop being smug about this ZEISS partnership and slapped a “PROFESSIONAL PHOTOGRAPHY” tag on the frame.

Vivo X60 Pro

Not only does the X60 Pro look good, but it’s built in the best of ways a premium smartphone in 2021 can be. The frame is authentic metal, not plastic, and that satin rear has Gorilla Glass 6 as its build material. The fit and finish on every surface are top-notch. For the display, Vivo is using SCHOTT Xensation Up as the protection material. I can’t speak about its durability as the phone comes pre-installed with a plastic display protector, which took all the abuses from my jeans’ pockets as well as nails.

Despite all the fancy glass and metal drama, the X60 Pro is surprisingly lighter than its peers. At 179 grams (for the Shimmer Blue version), it is a comfortable fit for most people, even with smaller palms.

Display

Given the X60 Pro’s flagship intentions, Vivo has given this phone a display that ticks the ‘2021 trends’ checklist. 120Hz refresh rate, Curved edge AMOLED technology, punch-hole cutout for the camera, and 240Hz touch sampling rate – they are all here. And, all of these come together to provide a nice viewing experience.

Vivo X60 Pro

Watching YouTube videos or scrolling endlessly through Instagram is a joy on the X60 Pro. The AMOLED tech comes into its own, allowing high contrasts and slightly saturated colour tones. Viewing angles are wide and outdoor visibility in the daytime is good. The 120Hz refresh rate helps with the smoother scrolling experiences and with 240Hz of touch sampling rate, the interface appears more responsive than usual.

The centre-mounted punch-hole cutout, however, is irksome and takes away from the viewing experience. Some of the on-screen buttons in COD: Mobile got obstructed by the cutout at times. Personally, I miss those pop-up camera arrangements from 2019 that did away with any sort of distraction within the viewing area.

Performance

Last year’s Vivo X50 Pro relied on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chip, which in all intents and purposes, is a mid-range chip. Hence, Vivo’s flagship phone didn’t have the same performance credentials as flagships from its similarly-priced rivals (For example, OnePlus 8T and Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro). With the X60 Pro, things are done the right way.

Vivo X60 Pro

The X60 Pro (and the X60) feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 870 chip. This is new for India and is likely to find its way to more premium phones this year. The Snapdragon 870 is essentially a Snapdragon 865 with the exception of a new name and a boosted performance core. Theoretically, at its peak performance, this chip can achieve clock speeds of 3.18GHz.

In honesty, the Snapdragon 870 isn’t the most powerful chip you are going to find in a 2021 smartphone. However, the performance it delivers is right up with the top-level Android phones. Combined with Vivo’s FunTouch OS based on Android 11, it makes the X60 Pro feel no different than the more expensive Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus.

For everyday usage, the X60 Pro is plenty fast and has enough grunt to handle up to seven apps simultaneously. Running Twitter and Facebook in split window for long hours don’t put any noticeable stress on the phone. On my busy days, I have 5-6 Chrome tabs opened while replying to emails while streaming music from Apple Music in the background – the X60 Pro kept it all smooth. Sadly, the 12GB RAM on my unit was always more than enough for my usage. Hence, I did not get to see the Virtual RAM kicking in to save the day.

Vivo X60 Pro

Of course, a high-end chip also translates into high-end gaming performance. I have logged multiple hours of Call of Duty: Mobile and Genshin Impact on this X60 Pro, and with all the graphics settings cranked up to the max, I never noticed any frame drops or slowdowns. In fact, I found the X60 Pro’s gaming performance faster than the more expensive Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus. The 240Hz touch sampling rate helps with more responsive in-game controls.

While the phone has enough power to run the games at their best, it’s the audio experience that’s a bit of a letdown. It is surprising to see Vivo skipping a stereo speaker setup on the X60 Pro, despite it costing Rs 50,000. The audio output via the single speaker isn’t on par with premium phones and the volume levels are restricted to lower levels. The OnePlus 9 at the same price offers a way better loudspeaker performance.

Vivo X60 Pro

Another area where I was left wanting more was the user experience of the OS. Funtouch OS 11 feels like a relic of a software experience in 2021, especially with its weirdly spaced-out interface elements and flat icons. There are customization options baked in but most of the themes, wallpapers, icons, and even fonts have a price tag on them. And, it’s not that these paid themes or fonts are tasteful. Vivo’s UI design team seems to be torn between Funtouch OS’ own elements and Android’s stock elements. The result is a weird amalgamation of a user interface that feels imbalanced overall.

Vivo’s OriginOS has grabbed attention for its unique design theme in China and Funtouch OS in comparison feels lame. Next to OnePlus’ OxygenOS, Xiaomi’s MIUI 12, Oppo’s ColorOS 11, and Samsung’s One UI 3.1, Funtouch OS 11 feels obsolete. It doesn’t do justice to a premium device that is the X60 Pro.

What made up for the lacklustre software experience was the reliable connectivity performance. My unit of the X60 Pro kept itself latched onto Jio’s network in areas where my iPhone SE on the same connection dropped calls. I also experienced reliable data speeds on 4G LTE. Should you be interested in futureproofing the X60 Pro, you will be happy to learn that there’s support for 5G networks too.

Cameras

ZEISS – that’s the word Vivo is banking on to sell the X60 Pro. The partnership between these two companies promises superior camera experiences, at least on paper. Apart from ZEISS lenses, Vivo has also employed Pixel Shift technology from DSLR cameras to improve colour reproduction. Plus, Vivo’s Gimbal stabilization system returns for another run with improvements in performance this time.

Vivo X60 Pro

All of those techy jargons do seem to do their bits efficiently. The X60 Pro’s cameras are among the best phone cameras I have used in a while. The still photo output is right there with the Galaxy S21 Plus’ camera. I am impressed with the colour reproduction, especially in daylight conditions. Even with HDR turned off, photos recreate almost the same colours as seen by the naked eye. I am happy to see reds appear red, not pink, even under the noon sun.

Results from the 48-megapixel primary camera are rich in details in the regular mode, along with vibrant colours, high brightness levels and no noticeable grains in well-lit conditions. The gimbal-based stabilization system helps with sharpness, especially while shooting on the move. The image processing tends to brighten up the shadow areas but the end result mostly appears pleasing. Those looking for more control over lighting and exposure need to rely on the Pro mode.

The main camera comes into its own as soon as light levels start dropping. Next to the iPhone 12’s camera, low light photos on the X60 Pro appear brighter, packing more details and suppressing noise. It is under artificial/indoor lighting when I notice a difference in the colours. The artificial enhancements are visible, especially with the colour saturation, exposure, and contrasts. That said, the results always leave my friend satisfied, whose portrait photos in the dying hours of the daylight impart a “plush” look.

The Night Mode does an impressive job of bringing out things that are barely visible to the naked eye. There’s some loss in detail levels but hey, you don’t use Night mode to get natural-looking photos, right? You use it to get photos where a conventional camera struggles.

Vivo X60 Pro

The portrait mode is also one of the best, if not the best, I have seen on a smartphone camera. Edge detection on the subject is on point while keeping a majority of details intact. The algorithms tend to saturate the colour tones in certain low light situations but the end result, as I have repeated many times here, is pleasing. The background blur effect is subtle; something akin to my taste.

Output from the 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera isn’t quite on par with the main camera’s output in terms of colour and detail reproduction. I notice a difference in the colour science but the end output is fine in daylight. In low light, I advise switching to the Night Mode to get more useable photos. The distortion on the edge of the frame is limited.

The third camera is the 13-megapixel telephoto camera that offers 2x optical zoom. This is a degradation from the X50 Pro’s 5x Periscopic zoom camera and it shows with the end results. At 2x magnification, photos lose out on sharpness but do a decent job with the colour reproduction. Digital zoom goes up to 20x but you can get useable photos until 10x magnification. I wish Vivo retained the periscopic setup from the X50 Pro.

Video performance is on par with the top-level Android phones you can buy in the market. The gimbal stabilization system is effective until 4K at 30 fps; engaging the 4K at 60 fps mode disengages the OIS and EIS completely. The footage in 4K at 30 fps is rich in details and maintains vibrancy with colours as well as contrasts. There are struggles with exposures at times but it isn’t too disturbing. The autofocus system is fine.

The gimbal-based stability is helpful while moving around with the camera. Get this, we shot a small in-house event with the X60 Pro and our edit team couldn’t figure out that it did not come from a DSLR camera. Don’t let this statement mislead you into believing that the video performance is the best; an iPhone 12 can outgun the X60 Pro’s video performance any day.

Selfies from the 32-megapixel front camera look good. I switched off all the beauty modes and it reduced the makeup effects on my bearded face. Some kind of enhancement is still visible if you go pixel peeping, but again, the end result is pleasing.

Battery

Vivo X60 Pro

With a 4200mAh battery, the Vivo X60 Pro manages to last an entire day easily, provided you don’t start gaming or shooting videos. Under my regular usage patterns, which usually involves browsing social media for an average of six hours in a day, an hour of gaming (on an average), taking lots of calls, using the cameras, and streaming music, the Vivo X60 Pro usually ends the day at 30 per cent. More gaming and camera usage drain the battery faster.

Vivo bundles a 33W fast charger in the box and this takes over an hour to fill up from under 10 percent. I wish Vivo offered the 55W wired charging solution from the X60 Pro Plus on this Pro variant. The OnePlus 9 at the same price offers a faster 65W charging solution in comparison.

Verdict

vivo x60, vivo x60 india launch, vivo x60 price in india, vivo x60 pro, Vivo x60, vivo x60 price, vivo x60 price india, vivo x60 series virtual ram, vivo x60 pro virtual ram, vivo x60 pro plus virtual ram, vivo x60 launch, vivo x60 price, vivo x60 display, vivo x60 camera, vivo

There’s a lot to like about the Vivo X60 Pro as a premium Android phone. It’s got all the performance one expects from a phone that costs Rs 50,000; the Snapdragon 870 is mighty fast for most tasks you can throw at it – be it gaming, video editing, or even rigorous scrolling sessions through social media. Paired with a nice display experience as well as decent battery life, the X60 Pro sets itself apart as a solid phone.

It is the camera that makes the X60 Pro worth considering. After our encounter with the OnePlus 9, Galaxy S20 FE, and OnePlus 8T, the X60 Pro is the camera phone that I can recommend to most people – people who like the camera to do all the work and not the other way around. The gimbal-based OIS system is bliss for shaky hands.

The Funtouch OS experience is the only letdown in this otherwise brilliantly-designed package. I wish Vivo considers bringing the OriginOS experience to the X60 Pro in the future to better justify its flagship positioning.

To sum it up, you should buy the Vivo X60 Pro if a fine camera performance is a priority for your next premium “flagship-grade” Android phone.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 25, 2021 6:14 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Realme 8 Pro vs Redmi Note 10 Pro Max: Which is better under Rs 20,000
Features
Realme 8 Pro vs Redmi Note 10 Pro Max: Which is better under Rs 20,000
Realme used iPhone gaming footage during Narzo 30A launch event

Mobiles

Realme used iPhone gaming footage during Narzo 30A launch event

Skullcandy Indy ANC TWS earbuds with 32-hour battery, wireless charging launched: Price in India, specs

Wearables

Skullcandy Indy ANC TWS earbuds with 32-hour battery, wireless charging launched: Price in India, specs

Phones launched in India this week March 2021

Photo Gallery

Phones launched in India this week March 2021

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9R, Realme 8, Realme 8 Pro, Vivo X60 series: Phones launched in India this week

Photo Gallery

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9R, Realme 8, Realme 8 Pro, Vivo X60 series: Phones launched in India this week

You will be soon able to react to tweets via emojis

News

You will be soon able to react to tweets via emojis

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

Pokemon Snap will feature voiced cutscenes and acting

New Snapdragon 700 series chipset coming soon

Realme used iPhone gaming footage during Narzo 30A launch event

You will be soon able to react to tweets via emojis

Nokia X20 5G could launch on April 8; shows up on FCC website

Realme 8 Pro vs Redmi Note 10 Pro Max: Which is better under Rs 20,000

Realme 8 Pro First Impressions: Should the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max worry?

Galaxy A72 first impressions: Is this Samsung phone worth Rs 35,000?

Moto G100 with SD 870: Could Motorola beat Poco F3 at its own game?

Top 5 WhatsApp features to launch in 2021

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vivo X60 series launches in India, flaunts ZEISS optics and several smartphone firsts: Here are all details

News

Vivo X60 series launches in India, flaunts ZEISS optics and several smartphone firsts: Here are all details
Vivo X60 series launching in India today: How to watch livestream, expected price

News

Vivo X60 series launching in India today: How to watch livestream, expected price
Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000 in 2021

Top Products

Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000 in 2021
Best Camera Phone under 40000 in 2021

Top Products

Best Camera Phone under 40000 in 2021
Best Mobile under 30000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Mobile under 30000 in India in 2021

हिंदी समाचार

Realme ने फिर किया 'खेल', Narzo 30A के लॉन्च में दिखाया iPhone का गेमिंग फुटेज

Twitter में जल्द मिलेगा Facebook वाला फीचर, emoji से tweet पर कर सकेंगे रिएक्ट

Xiaomi ने किया कंफर्म जल्द लॉन्च करेगी Mi MIX सीरीज का नया स्मार्टफोन

Instagram कर रहा है टेस्टिंग, स्टोरीज पर स्टीकर से दे पाएंगे रिएक्शन

Happy Holi 2021: रंगों के त्योहार को डिजिटली मनाने के लिए Snapchat ने जोड़े कमाल के फीचर्स

Latest Videos

Vivo X60 Pro Review: One you can’t miss

Reviews

Vivo X60 Pro Review: One you can’t miss
OnePlus 9 review: Heavy on hardware and specs but camera disappoints

Reviews

OnePlus 9 review: Heavy on hardware and specs but camera disappoints
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max review

Reviews

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max review
Micromax In 1 with 48-megapixel triple cameras, Android 10: First look

Reviews

Micromax In 1 with 48-megapixel triple cameras, Android 10: First look

News

Pokemon Snap will feature voiced cutscenes and acting
Gaming
Pokemon Snap will feature voiced cutscenes and acting
New Snapdragon 700 series chipset coming soon

News

New Snapdragon 700 series chipset coming soon
Realme used iPhone gaming footage during Narzo 30A launch event

Mobiles

Realme used iPhone gaming footage during Narzo 30A launch event
You will be soon able to react to tweets via emojis

News

You will be soon able to react to tweets via emojis
Nokia X20 5G could launch on April 8; shows up on FCC website

Mobiles

Nokia X20 5G could launch on April 8; shows up on FCC website

new arrivals in india

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

10,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Best Sellers