There’s a new Vivo smartphone that launched in India today, the Vivo Z1x. The key highlights of the Vivo Z1x include a 48-megapixel triple camera setup, an in-display fingerprint sensor, AMOLED display, and a Snapdragon 712 SoC. The smartphone comes in Phantom Purple and Fusion Blue colors. Vivo Z1x will be offered in two variants. The 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model of the Vivo Z1x costs Rs 16,990. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration will be available for Rs 18,990. At this price range, the Vivo smartphone is a great competitor for the Realme 5 Pro. Here are my first impressions of the new Vivo Z1x smartphone.

Vivo Z1x: First look

At first glance the Vivo Z1x looks like a rather big phone. It comes with a multi-layered plastic back that distinctly feels like glass. The two color variants have a rather familiar chrome finish which shines different colors with light. It comes with a 4,500mAh battery, which makes it a little bit on the heavier side. But the smartphone feels solid in the hands. The rear panel houses the triple-camera module on the top left corner in a vertical setup while the logo in on the center-lower half.

One the front end of things, the smartphone comes with a bright, tall 6.38-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display. The display flaunts a waterdrop-style notched display. It almost has no bezels, but it does have a slight chin. The front panel and back panels each form a bump with the side-panels. It comes with power and the volume rocker buttons on the right panel while the left hand panel houses the dual-SIM cards and the Smart Button.

In terms of the UI, it uses the proprietary FunTouch OS from Vivo on top of Android 9 Pie. This transforms the phone into a typical Vivo smartphone which is devoid of an app drawer and the controls are akin to iOS.

Vivo Z1x: Imaging performance

The Vivo Z1x comes with a triple-camera setup on the back that includes a 48-megapixel Sony primary snapper with f/1.79 aperture. There is also an 8-megapixel secondary shooter (wide-angle), and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. I have been using the smartphone for a short while and am impressed with both the rear and the 32-megapixel sensor front camera. The rear camera uses AI super-wide technology while along with a Sony IMX582 sensor.

Upgraded 10-nm Snapdragon 712 SoC

There’s an upgraded 10-nm Snapdragon 712 SoC on the Vivo Z1x smartphone over its predecessor. In my short use of the phone I encountered no deterrents in terms of performance and transitions seem snappy and quick. The 10nm chipset comes with an Adreno 616 GPU processor. There is also a dedicated gaming mode in the smartphone that helps gamers concentrate on their games without any distractions. The smartphone comes with 6GB RAM which should be enough to handle most games and applications at their highest settings.

The Vivo Z1x comes with a 4,500mAh battery that should last long even for gamers. And what really is an advantage with this smartphone is that it features 22.5W Fast Charging that ought to charge the smartphone rather quickly.

Initial Impressions

After a short time using the Vivo Z1x smartphone, I feel this is a great addition to the sub-Rs 20,000 price segment. It is sure to give the existing Realme 5 Pro and other smartphones some stiff competition. So is it worth your hard earned money? We will answer that question in our review. Stay tuned for that.