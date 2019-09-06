comscore Vivo Z1x First Impressions: Price in India, features, specifications
  • Home
  • Review
  • Vivo Z1x First Impressions: A seemingly a worthy upgrade
Review

Vivo Z1x First Impressions: A seemingly a worthy upgrade

Review

The Z1x is the newest entrant in the sub-Rs 20,000 segment from Vivo in India. And here are my first impressions of the device.

Vivo Z1x 4

There’s a new Vivo smartphone that launched in India today, the Vivo Z1x. The key highlights of the Vivo Z1x include a 48-megapixel triple camera setup, an in-display fingerprint sensor, AMOLED display, and a Snapdragon 712 SoC. The smartphone comes in Phantom Purple and Fusion Blue colors. Vivo Z1x will be offered in two variants. The 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model of the Vivo Z1x costs Rs 16,990. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration will be available for Rs 18,990. At this price range, the Vivo smartphone is a great competitor for the Realme 5 Pro. Here are my first impressions of the new Vivo Z1x smartphone.

Vivo Z1x: First look

At first glance the Vivo Z1x looks like a rather big phone. It comes with a multi-layered plastic back that distinctly feels like glass. The two color variants have a rather familiar chrome finish which shines different colors with light. It comes with a 4,500mAh battery, which makes it a little bit on the heavier side. But the smartphone feels solid in the hands. The rear panel houses the triple-camera module on the top left corner in a vertical setup while the logo in on the center-lower half.

One the front end of things, the smartphone comes with a bright, tall 6.38-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display. The display flaunts a waterdrop-style notched display. It almost has no bezels, but it does have a slight chin. The front panel and back panels each form a bump with the side-panels. It comes with power and the volume rocker buttons on the right panel while the left hand panel houses the dual-SIM cards and the Smart Button.

In terms of the UI, it uses the proprietary FunTouch OS from Vivo on top of Android 9 Pie. This transforms the phone into a typical Vivo smartphone which is devoid of an app drawer and the controls are akin to iOS.

Vivo Z1x: Imaging performance

The Vivo Z1x comes with a triple-camera setup on the back that includes a 48-megapixel Sony primary snapper with f/1.79 aperture. There is also an 8-megapixel secondary shooter (wide-angle), and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. I have been using the smartphone for a short while and am impressed with both the rear and the 32-megapixel sensor front camera. The rear camera uses AI super-wide technology while along with a Sony IMX582 sensor.

Upgraded 10-nm Snapdragon 712 SoC

There’s an upgraded 10-nm Snapdragon 712 SoC on the Vivo Z1x smartphone over its predecessor. In my short use of the phone I encountered no deterrents in terms of performance and transitions seem snappy and quick. The 10nm chipset comes with an Adreno 616 GPU processor. There is also a dedicated gaming mode in the smartphone that helps gamers concentrate on their games without any distractions. The smartphone comes with 6GB RAM which should be enough to handle most games and applications at their highest settings.

Vivo Z1x with Snapdragon 712 SoC launched: Price in India, offers, specifications, availability and other details

Also Read

Vivo Z1x with Snapdragon 712 SoC launched: Price in India, offers, specifications, availability and other details

The Vivo Z1x comes with a 4,500mAh battery that should last long even for gamers. And what really is an advantage with this smartphone is that it features 22.5W Fast Charging that ought to charge the smartphone rather quickly.

Initial Impressions

After a short time using the Vivo Z1x smartphone, I feel this is a great addition to the sub-Rs 20,000 price segment. It is sure to give the existing Realme 5 Pro and other smartphones some stiff competition. So is it worth your hard earned money? We will answer that question in our review. Stay tuned for that.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 6, 2019 4:11 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Vivo Z1x First Impressions
Review
Vivo Z1x First Impressions
Google Assistant will soon be able to make WhatsApp calls

News

Google Assistant will soon be able to make WhatsApp calls

Huawei P30 Pro new colors launched at IFA 2019

News

Huawei P30 Pro new colors launched at IFA 2019

Camscanner back on Google Play Store after being removed

News

Camscanner back on Google Play Store after being removed

LG unveils V50S dual-screen 5G smartphone at IFA 2019

News

LG unveils V50S dual-screen 5G smartphone at IFA 2019

Most Popular

Vivo Z1x First Impressions

Lenovo Z6 Pro First Impressions

Nokia 7.2, Nokia 6.2 First Impressions

Lenovo K10 Note First Impressions

Realme Buds 2 Review

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active Pro rugged tablet launched

Huawei Kirin 990 SoC with integrated 5G goes official

Google Assistant will soon be able to make WhatsApp calls

Huawei P30 Pro new colors launched at IFA 2019

Camscanner back on Google Play Store after being removed

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vivo Z1x First Impressions

Review

Vivo Z1x First Impressions
Vivo Z1x launched: Price in India, offers, specifications

News

Vivo Z1x launched: Price in India, offers, specifications
Realme s next-gen fast charging technology leaked

News

Realme s next-gen fast charging technology leaked
vivo Z-Series: Changing the Smartphone Game One Launch At a Time

Brand Solution

vivo Z-Series: Changing the Smartphone Game One Launch At a Time
Vivo Z1X India launch today: Live stream details, expected specs

News

Vivo Z1X India launch today: Live stream details, expected specs

हिंदी समाचार

Huawei P30 Pro को मिला नया कलर वेरिएंट, कंपनी ने सॉफ्टवेयर को लेकर भी की बड़ी घोषणा

Realme 5 को मिला पहला सॉफ्टवेयर अपडेट, पहले से बेहतर हुई कैमरा क्वालिटी

Realme XT स्मार्टफोन 13 सितंबर को होगा लॉन्च, Flipkart के जरिए सेल के लिए होगा उपलब्ध

Chandrayaan-2 Landing Live Streaming : आज चांद पर लैंड करेगा चंद्रयान-2, अपने स्मार्टफोन पर ऐसे देखें लाइव स्ट्रीमिंग

Vivo Z1x गेमिंग सेंट्रिक स्मार्टफोन 16,990 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस


News

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active Pro rugged tablet launched
News
Samsung Galaxy Tab Active Pro rugged tablet launched
Huawei Kirin 990 SoC with integrated 5G goes official

News

Huawei Kirin 990 SoC with integrated 5G goes official
Google Assistant will soon be able to make WhatsApp calls

News

Google Assistant will soon be able to make WhatsApp calls
Huawei P30 Pro new colors launched at IFA 2019

News

Huawei P30 Pro new colors launched at IFA 2019
Camscanner back on Google Play Store after being removed

News

Camscanner back on Google Play Store after being removed