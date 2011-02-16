Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch

Also Read - Quixey search engine to find best app for you

Warner Bros. today unleashed two of its premium titles – Inception and Dark Knight – for iOS devices as, wait for it, apps and not movies. Both the apps are free to download and give some trailers, songs and behind the scenes content for the titles. However, if you are willing to make an in-app purchase, you get the option to either stream or even download the movie for keeps! Also Read - Top iPad apps for the week include Microsoft Word, Google Maps and Ace Fishing

We bought Inception for $18.99 (from the Indian App Store) and so far our experience is anything but satisfactory. Forget all the fancy stuff like subtitles, the ability to post quotes from the movie to Twitter and other social networks, the app failed to stream the movie over a Wi-Fi connection. We are now downloading the 2.20 GB movie, a process which is likely to take eons as it is not a torrent download. The app in itself is very heavy and the user interface is not fluid. Changing display orientation in itself has a lag of a few seconds. Also Read - Photoshop Touch apps for iPad now available on the App Store

No doubt it is a great move by Warner Bros. that allows it to distribute its movies in countries where iTunes Store (for music and videos) is not available but we do not recommend buying the movie at this point of time till the app is not fixed