comscore Windows 11 early preview: Windows goes young
Review

Windows 11 early preview: Windows goes young

Reviews

Windows 11 comes across as a quality-of-life update for your trusty old PC. We have used it on our PC in the beta form and here’s what we think about it.

Windows 11
Windows 11 4 5
BGR Rating :
4/5

We were contented with Windows 10 as our go-to PC operating system and out of the blue, Microsoft decides to unleash Windows 11 on us. Originally supposed to the Sun Valley 21H1 update for Windows 10, Windows 11 appears more of a marketing move to boost PC sales among old-time users as well as youngsters, especially with the stringent hardware requirements. Also Read - Xbox Series X/S could get PlayStation 5 inspired controller upgrade in future

That stringent requirement may make many wonder whether planning an upgrade to a new Windows 11 compatible PC later this year is necessary. Is it just Windows 10 in new clothes, or are there some true upgrades underneath? Does it make existing PCs fast? Is it easy to adapt for Windows 10 users? Also Read - Netflix could launch its video game streaming service next year, at no extra cost

To figure out answers to these, I have been using a developer build of Windows 11 for some days on a Dell XPS 13 (11th Gen Intel) (review coming soon). Do note that our system specifications include an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 3GHz processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, a 3:4 4K display, and Intel Iris Xe graphics. Also Read - Microsoft Windows 365 to let stream Windows 11 on iOS, Android devices, but it's not for everyone

Design

In accordance with decades-old tradition, Windows 11 brings some major visual changes to your PC. The most notable one comes in the form of the redesigned and repositioned Start menu: the home to all your dear apps and functions. The priority is now on putting the necessary stuff in the spotlight instead of dumping an entire app list in your face.

Windows 11

Windows 11 Start Menu

Hence, Pinned apps dominate the top half of the Start menu, wherein you can pin your favourite ones for quick access. The bottom half gets Recommended apps and functions, which uses AI to determine which apps you use the most. The Account profile section now deals with functions just related to your Microsoft account, while the System power options are simpler to access.

This is just a glimpse of the entire design direction that Microsoft has taken with Windows 11. The idea is to simplify the layout and let people have quick access to the stuff they consider important. It seems that the Windows 11 designers took copious amounts of inspiration from Android tablet interfaces, and dumped some of their own.

Windows 11

Windows 11 Notifications pane

Hence, in just a few hours of using Windows 11, I was able to get work done faster. The split Action Center is more useful and easier to comprehend, with notifications stacked separately and the calendar getting its own space. The Quick Settings bar is more akin to what you experience on iOS and Android, i.e., it is easier to toggle Bluetooth connections as well as adjust brightness. On a touchscreen display, it makes more sense. Cortana is gone from Windows but the Search section remains unchanged from Windows 10.

The new design gets applied to Windows Explorer too, with rounded windows and spaced-out elements. Microsoft has added fluid animations that resonate with the ones on macOS, only faster and brief. Tiny details like an app bouncing on the taskbar before it opens, fancy effects on floating windows, and more make using the PC refreshing. This wasn’t the case with Windows 10.

Windows 11

Windows 11 Settings

As you dive deep into the Settings menu, you start to see the new design evolve naturally. It is all tablet-inspired, with larger buttons and an easier-to-comprehend layout. I was initially worried about not relying on the Control Panel but the new Settings app drove them away in minutes. All of your favourite options are more logically laid out under aptly named sections now. If you consider yourself technically challenged, the new Setting menu will make changing settings easier than the way the Control Panel did.

Microsoft is also trying to push its own take on the Google Now feed in the form of the Widgets pane. The layout is more akin to the Widgets pane from iPadOS 14, wherein the Weather and Money widgets are the only proper widgets. The rest of the boxes are simply shortcuts to news items that open in the Edge browser; good for us news writers. In essence, this Widgets pane is trying to make you rely on your PC more for the quick browsing activities that you may do on your smartphone.

Windows 11

Windows 11 Widgets

The revamped MS Team app and its integrated form are yet to make it to the Developer Build. Additionally, the Microsoft Store is yet to host Android apps from the Amazon Store; this could take a few months to arrive.

On the whole, Windows 11 brings the PC OS experience on par with the modern smartphone generation; the PC now feels like a part of the mobile world. It essentially carries all the Windows 10 features but presents them in a way that you start considering using them proactively.

Performance

During the July 24 launch event, Microsoft promised performance upgrades with Windows 10. Those improvements are visible in the current developer builds. Compared to Windows 10 on the Dell XPS 13, Windows 11 feels eager to open and host apps. The PC boots up slightly faster in comparison and stuttering apps are a rarity. For example, Microsoft Team now opens like a regular app instead of taking its own sweet time.

Windows 11

Windows 11 Personalisation

I was unable to run benchmark tests on the Windows 11 build but I did manage to play some games, which showcased gains in frame rates. For example, Mafia: The Definitive Edition ran on Windows 10 in the lowest graphics settings (resolution, textures, and effects). In Windows 11, the game was able to gain frame rates to 25 fps on an average on the Low-Medium settings combo. Similar frame rate gains were noted on Codemaster’s F1 2020. This is impressive for a PC relying solely on the Intel Iris Xe graphics.

The Auto HDR feature is a great step for gamers looking to get the most out of their old games. In F1 2020, the Auto HDR feature boosted the colours and made for a livelier gameplay experience. This also makes me hyped about DirectStorage compatible games and what it can do to improve loading speeds.

Windows 11

Windows 11 Multitasking

Another area that helps with usage is multitasking. The new Layouts feature offers four default layouts as standard. While working on reports based on some documents or covering an event, I can quickly open up to four apps in an efficient multi-window layout by hovering over the “maximize” button. The “multiple desktop” option from Windows 10 makes it over to Windows 11 but is easier to access.

This being a developer build, there were occasional bugs with the usual system functions, one of which is reduced battery life. The XPS 13 usually manages up to 7-8 hours under office workloads with Windows 10. With Windows 11, that figure has dropped to 4 hours maximum. Hence, those looking to try Windows 11 on their primary work PC should exercise caution before getting the update.

Conclusion

Windows 11

Windows 11 is undoubtedly the biggest change since 2015’s Windows 10 release, and Microsoft has done a commendable job with the updates. The new design and layout make it easy with the generic computing stuff while the performance improvements are surely encouraging for gamers and pro users. The design changes are refreshing yet familiar to existing Windows and Android phone users. The prospect of running Android apps could also keep the PC in relevance. These improvements are crucial not only for the new PC buyers but also for existing PC users on older hardware. And that leads us to the basic and most important question: compatibility!

Windows 11 is such a nice step up from Windows 10 and it is a shame that it won’t be coming to PCs older than four years. I understand Microsoft’s stand on security and it is surely a good step for the future. However, the requirement of a TPM chip and processor limitations leaves out a large section of older PC users who could use the performance gains to extend their PC life. It would be good to see Microsoft finding a way to support its old and loyal PC users with Windows 11 in the same fashion as it did with Windows 10.

On the whole, Windows 11 paves an exciting future for Microsoft PCs and is surely a good way to get more people to use a Windows machine. It is definitely worth upgrading to a compatible PC if you are on a very old Windows PC right now. For those who have compatible PCs, you shouldn’t hesitate to upgrade once it rolls out later this year.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 16, 2021 5:55 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Realme MagDart leaks: Is it an Apple MagSafe alternative from Realme?

OnePlus reveals the Nord 2 design: A OnePlus 9R look is it?

Poco M3 price hike: Two variants now cost more in offline, online markets

Xiaomi takes a leap to become second largest smartphone maker globally, takes Apple's spot

Amazfit launches Zepp Z smartwatch under premium Zepp brand

Oppo Reno 6 Pro vs OnePlus 9R after review comparison

Redmi Note 10T 5G India launch soon: Everything we need to know

GTA Online: Top 5 fastest cars

OnePlus Nord 2: 5 things OnePlus confirms about the upcoming Nord

Top 5 Airtel Xstream Fiber broadband plans: Unlimited data, calling benefits, OTT platforms and more

Related Topics

Related Stories

Windows 11 early preview: Windows goes young

Reviews

Windows 11 early preview: Windows goes young
Xbox Series X/S could get PlayStation 5 inspired controller upgrade

Gaming

Xbox Series X/S could get PlayStation 5 inspired controller upgrade
Netflix could launch its video game streaming service next year, at no extra cost

Apps

Netflix could launch its video game streaming service next year, at no extra cost
Microsoft Windows 365 to let stream Windows 11 on iOS, Android devices, but it's not for everyone

News

Microsoft Windows 365 to let stream Windows 11 on iOS, Android devices, but it's not for everyone
How to roll back from Windows 11 to Windows 10 in simple steps

How To

How to roll back from Windows 11 to Windows 10 in simple steps

हिंदी समाचार

Facebook Messenger पर आएगा साउंड इमोजी फीचर, अब Emoji बोलकर बताएगा आपके दिल का हाल

BGMI India Series खेलने के लिए इस तरह मिलेगा Platinum मेंबरशिप, जानें पूरा तरीका

Free Fire Redeem Codes का यूज इंडियन सर्वर पर कैसे करें? जानें पूरी डिटेल

Free Fire में Gun Skins और Emotes को Free कैसे पाएं, धांसू हो जाएगी आपकी गेमिंग

OnePlus ने अपने कई Smart TV के दाम बढ़ाए, कीमतों में हुआ 7000 रुपये तक का इजाफा

Latest Videos

Realme Narzo 30 5G Review: Future-ready but does the future need it?

Reviews

Realme Narzo 30 5G Review: Future-ready but does the future need it?
Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G review: For the glorious purpose of glowing

Reviews

Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G review: For the glorious purpose of glowing
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite review

Reviews

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite review
Redmi Note 10T 5G India launch soon: Everything we need to know

Features

Redmi Note 10T 5G India launch soon: Everything we need to know

News

Realme MagDart leaks: Is it an Apple MagSafe alternative from Realme?
Mobiles
Realme MagDart leaks: Is it an Apple MagSafe alternative from Realme?
OnePlus reveals the Nord 2 design: A OnePlus 9R look is it?

News

OnePlus reveals the Nord 2 design: A OnePlus 9R look is it?
Poco M3 price hike: Two variants now cost more in offline, online markets

Deals

Poco M3 price hike: Two variants now cost more in offline, online markets
Xiaomi takes a leap to become second largest smartphone maker globally, takes Apple's spot

News

Xiaomi takes a leap to become second largest smartphone maker globally, takes Apple's spot
Amazfit launches Zepp Z smartwatch under premium Zepp brand

Wearables

Amazfit launches Zepp Z smartwatch under premium Zepp brand

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Best Sellers