WWE 2K Battlegrounds First Impressions: A fun take on a WWE game

WWE 2K Battlegrounds from Saber Interactive is set to launch on Sony PS4, Xbox One, Stadia, Switch, Steam on September 18.

The WWE games have been a big draw with multiple new iteration over the years. Now, a new game has just joined in its ranks called WWE 2K Battlegrounds. This new game launches tomorrow and we have been playing the game for a while now. The WWE 2K Battlegrounds is a cartoonish take on the classic wrestling games. This Saber Interactive game is set to launch on Sony PS4, Xbox One, Stadia, Switch, and Steam on September 18, 2020. The company has priced the regular version at $ 39.99 and the Digital Deluxe edition costs $49.99.

The company describes “world of WWE” as “your battleground with all-new, over the top, in-your-face, arcade action as your favorite WWE Superstars and Legends battle in outlandish interactive environments around the world.” It features modes where players can play against the AI or their friends through either local and online matches. The characters feature an arsenal of exaggerated maneuvers, special abilities, and power-ups. The different modes include Steel Cage, Royal Rumble, Fatal Four Way and more. Here are my initial thoughts about the game.

Fun visuals

The visuals of WWE 2K Battlegrounds are definitely over the top and the characters are a comical take on the real life personas. The visuals are very much in line with what we have seen in Fortnite and other such games. The game does not feature blood and the use of powers triggers special light effects which is surely new for WWE games. The game has been rated Teen and it fits in perfectly as a fun take on the WWE games.

Local and Online gameplay

WWE 2K Battlegrounds features over 70 WWE Superstars and Legends like The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Jeff Hardy, The Undertaker and others. There are a number of female stars in the game as well and players can play female only matches as well. While matches can be played against the AI, it is actually fun playing against other people. You have the option to connect a controller locally and have your friends join in. Or you can just invite people over the internet to join your games, or join one yourself.

Though the players were limited I did try out the multiplayer games. The Steel Cage match saw a 2v2 format where you and your teammate have to keep the opposing duo in check and ensure you gather enough cash hung from the cage. Those that gather a specific amount of cash before the opponents are granted the option to escape from the cage and win. You and your teammate have to work together and use innovative moves, items like chairs, and even the arena itself to get the upper hand.

Intuitive and immersive controls

If you are like me and have not been the best at wrestling or arcade style fighting games, and just mash buttons, then WWE 2K Battlegrounds will offer you a different experience. The controls in the game is rather simple and buttons seem to do straightforward things. This means that you can just pick up the controller and begin a game. It does not have a steep learning  curve which means that it is easy to play for everyone. This ought to be a great move to get the game more accepted.

Initial impressions

The WWE 2K Battlegrounds seems like a cool game to play with a bunch of friends after a tough day. This does not require a lot of planning and strategizing to take off. The pricing of Rs 2,199 is a attractive price for the game, and it’s Digital Deluxe edition for Rs 2,899. This is a game that literally gives WWE stars superpowers, what’s not to like about that.

  Published Date: September 17, 2020 8:59 PM IST

