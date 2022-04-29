It is no wonder that the world has spontaneously shifted the paradigm to the new age of digitalization. With every consumer tech company striving to attract consumers with their latest offerings and upgraded smartphones, Xiaomi has been known for delivering the best of mobiles at a modest price, making it a widely loved and trusted brand. Perhaps, that’s why it has managed to achieve a podium position for the past many years. Also Read - Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G Vs OnePlus 10 Pro 5G: Competition gets more intense

However, looking at the evolution of Indian smartphone customers, they expect nothing less but a phone that is packed with heavy features and doesn't burn a hole in the pocket. With a starting price of Rs 62,999 (8GB + 256 GB) Xiaomi wants to bring in its new flagship device Mi 12 Pro to challenge its rivals such as Samsung, OnePlus, and Apple. So, let's find out whether this phone has all the bells and whistles to make other OEMs jittery.

Design and Build

Starting from its look and design, Xiaomi 12 Pro undoubtedly looks quite premium, but not unique. Though they have showcased some impressive craftsmanship on its back, but when you hold it in your hand it doesn't give you a sense of exclusivity, or perhaps I still can't get over the Mi 11 Ultra's design language. Having said that, it has a smooth edge finish like the Galaxy S-series, round edges for a sleek look, and thankfully just weighing 205 grams, making it subtle and easy to carry around.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro reduces the annoyance of bulkier and larger phones with its slim-cut and slip-in-the-pocket design. Like every new Android, the phone comes with a USB Type-C, power button, and volume button. The only drawback here is the lack of a MicroSD slot and, of course, a headphone jack, which can be fixed by using Bluetooth earphones or an adapter, because if you are still expecting a headphone jack from OEMs, you’ve got to wake up and smell the coffee.

Display

With a clean, wide display of 6.73-inch, Xiaomi 12 Pro stands out for its screen-to-body ratio. With a resolution of 3200×1440 pixels, its display is sharp and enticing. With blue light technology for extended hours of usage without straining the eyes, 1500 nits brightness to work in dark spaces, and bright colours making your images vivid and clear. And if you are also as clumsy as me, then Corning Gorilla Glass Victus is there on the display screen, which not just gives it good protection from impacts but also gives you the leverage to not hold it assiduously.

that will keep your phone protected from fall damage. If that’s not enough to impress you, then it has an LTPO2 display that can take care of your requirements with a refresh rate range of 1Hz to 120Hz, and this can be seen especially when you play games like BGMI.

The phone provides users with a thumb scanner and facial recognition, a common feature seen in today’s tech world. Users can expect superfast connectivity and smooth working with a 5G connection and WiFi 6.

Storage

Xiaomi 12 Pro gives users the freedom to choose between variants of 8GB RAM with 128GB or 256Gb storage or 12GB with 128 GB or 256 GB. The RAM is decent and a standard in newly built smartphones offering great productivity and performance throughout the day, sufficient for working and gaming. The phone, however, offers good storage in a compact form factor. For people who do not want too much storage space for their daily use, the 128GB model is a perfect choice for Xiaomi 12 Pro.

Performance

Talking about the performance, Xiaomi 12 Pro comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, which we get to see in the latest flagship devices. This gives perfect power for heavy multitasking and gaming, making the phone an excellent choice for rigorous workers or mobile gamers. The core incorporates an LPDDR5 RAM, and an Adreno 730 GPU paired with a cooling system to aid prolonged phone usage.

A great feature of the phone for its powerful processor is that using multiple applications simultaneously will not slow down or affect the phone’s productivity, making it a suitable option in a business setup.

The operating system is one considerable difference between Xiaomi phones and other Android phones. The Xiaomi 12 Pro uses MIUI 13 based on Android 12. Though it is a fun and easy UI to play with, Xiaomi needs to work on either a separate UI for its premium segment devices or must make it free from pre-installed and unnecessary apps. Because when customers pay a premium for a flagship device, they expect not just a premium-looking device but a premium experience too.

Battery life

Xiaomi 12 Pro boasts a 4600mAH battery that promises to last for the entire day when performing dedicated tasks. Upon testing, we found that the battery life reduces by 15% on full brightness and video playback. It is still workable, but it has considerably lower battery life than its counterparts.

Having said that, it can easily last from your morning to the evening routine. However, you must charge once for the next day with its fast charger.

Now, talking about fast charging, this is where the phone gets brownie points. It comes with a 120W fast charger, which is included in the box(thankfully) that takes as low as 20 minutes to recharge the phone from 0% to 100%. And if you wish to charge it without cables, a 50W wireless charger can give you 100% battery in just 42 minutes.

Camera

Although the 32mp selfie camera is modest in its performance, the highlight is the rear camera setup. As this is the only phone in the Indian market which has triple 50MP rear array cameras.

In the daylight, pictures clicked from its main camera setup are vibrant and punchy, though the dynamic range and tones could have been less exaggerated. Also, the indoor pictures that we took during our recent episode of BGR Talks seemed impressive. But the low light images impressed us with its performance. It delivers the performance that we often get to see in the likes of the flagship series of Samsung, Apple etc.

Camera Samples



Verdict

The Xiaomi 12 Pro is considerably a great phone with its flawless design, beautiful display, better camera quality, and powerful processor. It is a perfect buddy for people looking for an Android that lets them do their job with ease and a handy build.

However, it has its own set of underwhelming traits, as its competitors are offering some features that are better like longer battery life, and a more interactive user interface for the same price range.

