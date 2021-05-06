comscore Xiaomi Mi 11X Review: Kills the need to spend more
Review

Xiaomi Mi 11X Review: Kills the need to spend more

Mobiles

Xiaomi Mi 11X offers a 120Hz display, 33W fast charging, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chip, and more, starting at Rs 29,999. Is it a good buy? Let's find out.

mi 11x review
Xiaomi Mi 11X 4.5 5
BGR Rating :
4.5/5

Xiaomi’s venture into the premium arena is well known. The company, with the launch of the Mi 10 lineup came up with intriguing propositions last year and the same expedition continues. Except, it is based on the very ideology the company has been following since its inception: high-end specifics at a low-end price tag. Also Read - Redmi Note 10S budget smartphone to launch in India on May 13: Here's what we know

Such is the case with the company’s new offspring, the Mi 11X, born into the new Mi X family. The phone looks like a capable contender for under 30K with a mixture of 5G futureproofing, a high refresh rate, fast charging, a premium chip, a noteworthy design, and loads of enticing features. A lot on the plate, which raises the eagerness to see how the device is like and if it’s a good buy for under Rs 30,000. Also Read - Smartphones under Rs 40,000 in May 2021: iQOO 7 Legend, OnePlus 9R and more

Design

The way Xiaomi has been making phones these days is a reflection of the kind of attention and energy it is putting. The Mi 11X is one of the specimens. While the phone has been cut from the same design cloth as the Mi 11 and even the Redmi K40, there isn’t a reason to complain, for we do get a good-looking chassis. Our unit is hued in ‘Cosmic Black,’ which fulfils the need for a basic yet appealing phone. Other colour options include Celestial Silver and Lunar White. Also Read - MIUI 13 update for June 25 release hinted with limited Xiaomi phone support

Xiaomi mi 11x, Xiaomi mi 11x sale, Xiaomi mi 11x price in india

Then the element of premium is the Halo Ring that surrounds the main camera housing at the back. As mentioned in my first impressions article, the phone might not have given us something different to gaze upon but what we get is worth flaunting.

But, the show-off can go a bit awry as the phone (apart from attracting attention) attracts dust and smudges. And, this is a recurring thing; you will often find dust particles and your fingerprints staying put at the back. Hence, I would recommend using the case, given that you get one for free.

MI 11X

Two more elements that make the device an attractive one are it’s more than decent build quality and lightweight. The phone feels comfortable for one-hand usage, long gameplays, binge-watching videos, and more. Although, this can be inconvenient while lying down but you will come along.

The Mi 11X goes for the ‘simple yet classy’ motto and it feels so too. This is quite likeable and has the capability to appeal to many.

Display

The punch-hole display spans 6.67-inch and supports a Full HD+ screen resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, peak brightness of 1,300 nits: all based on an AMOLED panel. Feels like an opt combo! Reality says so too.

mi 11x review

The Mi 11X calls for a vivid viewing experience. Binge-watching for long hours hasn’t been a problem as the shows/movies/YouTube videos always feel good to look at. There is a decent amount of details. The colour reproduction does bend towards a saturated output (much like Redmi Note 10 Pro) but it isn’t anything prominent. The 120Hz refresh rate ensures a buttery smooth usage.

While the phone has a peak brightness of 1,300 nits, it still fails to be utterly bright even when the full level is attained. This hampers the usage under the sun to an extent and I would have liked it if the phone didn’t lack in this aspect. Having said that, it doesn’t mean that the display isn’t bright; it just fails to match with the numbers.

Cameras

The device houses three rear cameras: a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 5-megapixel macro lens. The front camera stands at 20-megapixel. There are a number of camera features such as the Portrait mode, Night mode (for both front and rear cameras), 4K videos at 30fps, Beauty mode, Vlog mode, Tilt-Shift, and more. All in all, you get a lot of things to try out if you like using the camera app quite often.

Mi 11X, Mi 11X Price in India, Mi 11X Specifications, Mi QLED TV 75, Mi QLED TV 75 Price in India, Mi QLED TV 75 Specifications, Xiaomi

Xiaomi has put in efforts in the cameras too. The result of which is a decently tuned camera department. We might not get big numbers to comprehend the phone in the ‘camera war’ list where most of the phones will find themselves. But, it does ensure outputs you will like. The main camera produces images that are mostly colour-accurate and detailed. Although, the colour palette has mostly been to the warm side.

That said, the colour reproduction is certainly better than the cameras on Xiaomi’s budget offerings, which were mostly saturated. This stands true for humans featured in your photos: you won’t get the reddish skin tones and it tries to capture colours akin to the actual skin colour, the clothes you are wearing, and much more.

The 48MP mode enables more details and zooming capabilities. While most of the images in this mode follow the lead of the default mode, there are instances when the 48MP mode calls for better exposure.

Xiaomi Mi 11X

The ultra-wide lens is really ultra. It captures a good amount of area without any edge distortion. This proves helpful in clicking picturesque views, which can be a rarity these days. But, the main camera has better exposure. The macro mode has my heart. Xiaomi phones prove that macro modes are not plain useless and can give out something you will end up liking. Much like the Redmi Note 10 Pro, the macro mode on the Mi 11X clicks quite an image. Good autofocus helps in this to a great extent.

Speaking of zoomed-in photos, the 2X zoom works well without bringing graininess into the scene. The 10x digital zoom follows the footsteps and is useful to capture anything at a significant distance. The zooming capabilities turn slightly grainy in low-light, though. As for the night mode, it certainly calls for better exposure and details. This, however, isn’t applicable on the 48MP mode. Portrait mode is decent enough to create a decent bokeh effect.

The front camera has also been good, with it highlighting details and close-to natural colours. It was able to pick up my hair colour well, so I don’t have any complaints. There’s the Beauty mode, for blemish-free selfies and if you are into them, it will be helpful for you.

Performance, Battery, OS

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chip, which is being spotted on many phones these days, might not be a fireball as compared to its ‘on-paper senior’ Snapdragon 888, but it is quite a powerhouse a phone can have.

With 8GB of RAM, Snapdragon 870 is able to handle most of the tasks you would do on a smartphone. Calling, messaging, clicking photos, watching loads of videos, window shopping, and occasional gaming summed up my basic usage. This was well taken care of and I hardly remember if the phone lagged during my two weeks’ usage period. Despite the presence of loads of apps in the background, I didn’t come across any multitasking issues.

Mi 11X, Mi 11X Price in India, Mi 11X Specifications, Mi QLED TV 75, Mi QLED TV 75 Price in India, Mi QLED TV 75 Specifications, Xiaomi

Gaming was smooth too. From light games like Candy Crush Saga and Brain Test (I like myself some brain teasers!) to graphic-intensive games like Call of Duty Mobile (CoD), the phone did a good job. I played CoD at a very high graphics and frame rate, which is a combination needed for a smooooth gameplay without much battery drop. Although the lower you go on these aspects, the more battery will be saved. Although, this caused heating issues: the phone ended up getting warm after 15 or 20 minutes of gaming.

There’s 128GB of storage as part of the package that is enough to go around with whatever we have to store. There’s also a 6GB of RAM/12GB of storage variant to go for. Sadly, the Mi 11X doesn’t support a memory card, which can prove disappointing for those who rely on those babies.

The dual stereo speakers, Hi-Res Audio, and Dolby Atmos helped in a loud and balanced audio output. In a small to medium-sized room, this phone dismisses the need for an external Bluetooth speaker. Among others, the calling proved decent without any echo and the side-mounted fingerprint scanner is quite snappy.

There is a 4,520mAh battery, which is sufficient for over a day’s usage. Some extensive usage can dip it to a day. But, this is pretty cool too. The battery supports 33W fast, which goes from zero to 100 per cent in about 50 to 55 minutes. This goes well with Xiaomi’s claim but can be improved to reduce the charge time to 35 to 40 minutes to rival Realme, OnePlus, and more.

MI 11X

After my long-awaited meet and greet with the MIUI 12 recently, I got a chance to know it better and this is when my explore mode was turned on. It takes time to adapt to MIUI and eventually you start to realise that it is quite versatile and useful. It has got better and this is quite visible in the Mi 11X. You won’t get to see any annoying notifications from the Xiaomi apps, the themes get better, and there isn’t much bloatware. But, these things are perceived differently by different people. The presence of Netflix and Amazon India isn’t bloatware for me but might be for some. Although, during lockdown times, these two apps are quite the things we need on our phones.

This time, I found the GetApps app to be helpful as an additional source of getting apps. Although, it fails to download the now-popular Urbanic shopping app. Plus, the calculator app does more than just BODMAS: I was able to calculate my BMI too. Overall, I am enjoying MIUI and if you have any inhibitions about it, just give it a try to get rid of them.

Verdict

The Xiaomi Mi 11X is quite a performer at a starting price of Rs 29,999. Certainly superior to the Pixel 4a and the OnePlus Nord that fall in the same price bracket. Also a tough competition to the direct rivals (the OnePlus 9R, Vivo X60 Pro, iQOO 7) with a noteworthy performance besides the much lower price.

But, we can’t ignore some of the misses on part of the phone. You won’t get the best camera performance, the fast charging can be better, it lacks on the display brightness part, and if this bothers, the device is a dust magnet.

That said, the Mi 11X still manages to take forward the concept of a flagship killer and trust me, it is one. This is quite a reason for you to add the phone to your cart if that’s the budget you got.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 6, 2021 3:01 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Battlegrounds Mobile India game officially announced; Krafton reveals new details
Gaming
Battlegrounds Mobile India game officially announced; Krafton reveals new details
WhatsApp privacy policy comes into effect on May 15: What happens if you don t accept it?

Features

WhatsApp privacy policy comes into effect on May 15: What happens if you don t accept it?

Have a Dell laptop? Install this patch immediately before getting hacked

Laptops

Have a Dell laptop? Install this patch immediately before getting hacked

Xiaomi Mi 11X Review: Kills the need to spend more

Reviews

Xiaomi Mi 11X Review: Kills the need to spend more

Redmi Note10S budget smartphone to launch in India on May 13: Here's what we know

Photo Gallery

Redmi Note10S budget smartphone to launch in India on May 13: Here's what we know

Redmi Note 10S budget smartphone to launch in India on May 13: Here's what we know

Photo Gallery

Redmi Note 10S budget smartphone to launch in India on May 13: Here's what we know

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

Battlegrounds Mobile India game officially announced; Krafton reveals new details

Have a Dell laptop? Install this patch immediately before getting hacked

Instagram Stories now includes auto-caption to decipher videos

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G to support 15W charging, reveals TUV listing

Let our firms take part in 5G trials, China tells India

WhatsApp privacy policy comes into effect on May 15: What happens if you don t accept it?

How to buy the right oxygen concentrator in India: 5 tips

Asus ZenFone 8 Mini leaks roundup: From design to specs, it is all here

iQOO 3 at Rs 24,990: Should you buy it at Flipkart Big Saving Days sale?

10 lesser-known interesting facts about Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mi 11X Review: Kills the need to spend more

Reviews

Xiaomi Mi 11X Review: Kills the need to spend more
MIUI 13 update for June 25 release hinted, 2019 Xiaomi phones supported

News

MIUI 13 update for June 25 release hinted, 2019 Xiaomi phones supported
Xiaomi to soon launch three high-end Android tablets

News

Xiaomi to soon launch three high-end Android tablets
Xiaomi 67W Mi 11 Ultra fast charger to launch in India soon with a catch

News

Xiaomi 67W Mi 11 Ultra fast charger to launch in India soon with a catch
Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G launching soon with 5G Snapdragon processor

News

Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G launching soon with 5G Snapdragon processor

हिंदी समाचार

Vivo V21 5G की सेल हुई शुरू, मिलता है 44MP का फ्रंट और 64MP रियर कैमरा

PUBG Mobile फैंस के लिए बड़ी खबर: Battlegrounds Mobile India नाम से हो रही वापसी, Krafton ने किया ऐलान

Realme C20A किफायती कीमत में 13 मई को होगा लॉन्च, मिलेगी 5000mAh बैटरी

Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G जल्द होगा लॉन्च, जानिए क्या होंगे इसके फीचर्स

ASUS ZenFone 8 Flip और ZenFone 8 की खास जानकारी हुई लीक, जानिए क्या हो सकते हैं फीचर्स

Latest Videos

Xiaomi Mi 11X Review

Reviews

Xiaomi Mi 11X Review
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra Review: Lots of great features and a few flaws

Reviews

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra Review: Lots of great features and a few flaws
iQOO 7 Legend first impressions: Is the BMW partnership it?

Hands On

iQOO 7 Legend first impressions: Is the BMW partnership it?
Everything new launched at Galaxy Unpacked in 5 mins

News

Everything new launched at Galaxy Unpacked in 5 mins

News

Battlegrounds Mobile India game officially announced; Krafton reveals new details
Gaming
Battlegrounds Mobile India game officially announced; Krafton reveals new details
Have a Dell laptop? Install this patch immediately before getting hacked

Laptops

Have a Dell laptop? Install this patch immediately before getting hacked
Instagram Stories now includes auto-caption to decipher videos

News

Instagram Stories now includes auto-caption to decipher videos
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G to support 15W charging, reveals TUV listing

News

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G to support 15W charging, reveals TUV listing
Let our firms take part in 5G trials, China tells India

News

Let our firms take part in 5G trials, China tells India

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

10,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Best Sellers