Highlights Mi A3 is Xiaomi's third Android One device.

Prices start from Rs 12,999.

It comes with huge upgrades over the Mi A2.

Xiaomi today launched its third Android One smartphone in India. As the name suggests, the Mi A3 is the successor to last year’s Mi A2. The company claims to have listened to user feedback while developing the new smartphone. So how much of an improvement is the new Xiaomi Mi A3 in comparison to its predecessor? Though it is too soon to answer that, I’ve been using it for the past couple of days, and here are my first impressions.

Design

One of the aspects that see a huge improvement is in the design. The Mi A3 is quite good to look at with its options of three funky colors. Speaking of which, the colors are not only uniquely named (More than White, Kind of Grey, Not just Blue), but each sports a unique pattern as well.

What’s impressive though is how good the device feels to hold. The curved body sits perfectly in your palms, and the width is just perfect for one-hand usage. The glass body also oozes premium-ness that defies its relatively low price tag.

Features, specifications

The front is dominated by a 6.1-inch AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch at the top. One surprising aspect is Xiaomi’s choice of HD+ resolution, which is lower than what nearly everyone else offers in this price range.

Under the hood is the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core chipset along with Adreno 610 GPU. With up to 6GB of RAM, there seems to be enough power to take care of daily tasks and more. The smartphone also offers 128GB internal UFS 2.1 storage. And unlike last year, this time you can expand it using a microSD card.

Another interesting feature worth mentioning is the 4,030mAh battery. With the Xiaomi Mi A3 running stock Android, the battery should easily be able to last more than a day on a single charge. If you do run out of charge, there is support for USB Type-C based 18W charging.

As mentioned, Xiaomi has paid heed to user feedback and has retained the 3.5mm audio jack and IR blaster. The company has also added P2i coating, which should keep the device safe from accidental splashes of water. For security, gone is the rear-mounted physical fingerprint sensor. In place is a more contemporary in-display fingerprint scanner.

Mi A3 Cameras

Among the talking points of the Xiaomi Mi A3 is its photography chops. On paper at least, the smartphone seems capable of shooting good photos in most lighting conditions. There is a triple-camera setup at the back. This setup includes a 48-megapixel primary f/1.78 sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle (118 degrees) sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, you’ll find a 32-megapixel selfie camera backed by AI features.

In the short time with the smartphone, both sets of cameras seem quite capable. But I reserve my judgment till I have shot photos in all sorts of different conditions.

Software

Being a part of Google’s Android One program, software plays a huge role in the Mi A3’s overall user experience. The smartphone runs stock Android Pie out-of-the-box. Just a couple of Xiaomi apps are preloaded on an otherwise vanilla experience.

Being a part of this program means, the device gets frequent software updates. Speaking of which, our unit has already received a small update that brings in July 2019 Android security patch and some bug fixes. Xiaomi has also promised that the Mi A3 will receive Android Q before the end of this year.

Xiaomi Mi A3 first impressions

On paper, the Xiaomi Mi A3 comes across as a huge upgrade over last year’s Mi A2. With prices starting from Rs 12,999, Xiaomi has again hit the ball out of the park. There’s a lot to like about the Mi A3, and I’m looking forward to putting it through our extensive tests. Stay tuned for the review.

