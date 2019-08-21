comscore Xiaomi Mi A3 hands on and first impressions: Price in India, features
  • Home
  • Review
  • Xiaomi Mi A3 first impressions: Stock Android, 48MP triple cameras and more
Review

Xiaomi Mi A3 first impressions: Stock Android, 48MP triple cameras and more

Review

The Mi A3 is Xiaomi's third Android One smartphone in India. The company claims to have developed the device taking into account user feedback. Here are my first impressions.

xiaomi-mi-a3-hands-on-bgr-1

Image Credit: Rehan Hooda

Highlights

  • Mi A3 is Xiaomi's third Android One device.

  • Prices start from Rs 12,999.

  • It comes with huge upgrades over the Mi A2.

Xiaomi today launched its third Android One smartphone in India. As the name suggests, the Mi A3 is the successor to last year’s Mi A2. The company claims to have listened to user feedback while developing the new smartphone. So how much of an improvement is the new Xiaomi Mi A3 in comparison to its predecessor? Though it is too soon to answer that, I’ve been using it for the past couple of days, and here are my first impressions.

Design

One of the aspects that see a huge improvement is in the design. The Mi A3 is quite good to look at with its options of three funky colors. Speaking of which, the colors are not only uniquely named (More than White, Kind of Grey, Not just Blue), but each sports a unique pattern as well.

Xiaomi Mi A3, Xiaomi Mi A3 India launch, Xiaomi Mi A3 price in India, Xiaomi Mi A3 reviewWhat’s impressive though is how good the device feels to hold. The curved body sits perfectly in your palms, and the width is just perfect for one-hand usage. The glass body also oozes premium-ness that defies its relatively low price tag.

Features, specifications

The front is dominated by a 6.1-inch AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch at the top. One surprising aspect is Xiaomi’s choice of HD+ resolution, which is lower than what nearly everyone else offers in this price range.

Under the hood is the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core chipset along with Adreno 610 GPU. With up to 6GB of RAM, there seems to be enough power to take care of daily tasks and more. The smartphone also offers 128GB internal UFS 2.1 storage. And unlike last year, this time you can expand it using a microSD card.

Another interesting feature worth mentioning is the 4,030mAh battery. With the Xiaomi Mi A3 running stock Android, the battery should easily be able to last more than a day on a single charge. If you do run out of charge, there is support for USB Type-C based 18W charging.

As mentioned, Xiaomi has paid heed to user feedback and has retained the 3.5mm audio jack and IR blaster. The company has also added P2i coating, which should keep the device safe from accidental splashes of water. For security, gone is the rear-mounted physical fingerprint sensor. In place is a more contemporary in-display fingerprint scanner.

Mi A3 Cameras

Among the talking points of the Xiaomi Mi A3 is its photography chops. On paper at least, the smartphone seems capable of shooting good photos in most lighting conditions. There is a triple-camera setup at the back. This setup includes a 48-megapixel primary f/1.78 sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle (118 degrees) sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, you’ll find a 32-megapixel selfie camera backed by AI features.

In the short time with the smartphone, both sets of cameras seem quite capable. But I reserve my judgment till I have shot photos in all sorts of different conditions.

Xiaomi Mi A3, Xiaomi Mi A3 India launch, Xiaomi Mi A3 price in India, Xiaomi Mi A3 review Software

Being a part of Google’s Android One program, software plays a huge role in the Mi A3’s overall user experience. The smartphone runs stock Android Pie out-of-the-box. Just a couple of Xiaomi apps are preloaded on an otherwise vanilla experience.

Being a part of this program means, the device gets frequent software updates. Speaking of which, our unit has already received a small update that brings in July 2019 Android security patch and some bug fixes. Xiaomi has also promised that the Mi A3 will receive Android Q before the end of this year.

Xiaomi Mi A3, Xiaomi Mi A3 India launch, Xiaomi Mi A3 price in India, Xiaomi Mi A3 reviewXiaomi Mi A3 first impressions

On paper, the Xiaomi Mi A3 comes across as a huge upgrade over last year’s Mi A2. With prices starting from Rs 12,999, Xiaomi has again hit the ball out of the park. There’s a lot to like about the Mi A3, and I’m looking forward to putting it through our extensive tests. Stay tuned for the review.

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Mi A2

Xiaomi Mi A2

9999

Android 8.1 Oreo
Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core SoC
Dual Cameras 20MP + 12MP
Xiaomi Mi A3

Xiaomi Mi A3

12999

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC
Triple - 48MP + 8MP + 2MP
  • Published Date: August 21, 2019 3:21 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Apple may unveil iPhone 11 on September 10; hidden hint in iOS 13 Beta
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi A3 to be available on Amazon India exclusively; official launch on August 21
thumb-img
News
Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro to launch in India first, by end of this month
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ India price, pre-booking offers

Editor's Pick

Huawei Nova 5T to launch on August 25
News
Huawei Nova 5T to launch on August 25
Xiaomi Mi A3 first impressions

Review

Xiaomi Mi A3 first impressions

Xiaomi Mi A3 launched in India: Top 5 features

News

Xiaomi Mi A3 launched in India: Top 5 features

Gamescom 2019: Death Stranding, Gears 5, Destiny 2, other best trailers

Gaming

Gamescom 2019: Death Stranding, Gears 5, Destiny 2, other best trailers

Realme 5 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Vivo Z1 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy M30

News

Realme 5 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Vivo Z1 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy M30

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi A3 first impressions

Realme 5 Hands-on and First Impressions

Realme 5 Pro First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Review

BSNL PV-49 with 180 days validity, 1GB data and more launched

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 vs Huawei P30 Pro vs Google Pixel 3 XL

Huawei Nova 5T to launch on August 25

Xiaomi Mi A3 launched in India: Top 5 features

Realme 5 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Vivo Z1 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy M30

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Tata Sky Binge vs Amazon Fire TV Stick: Compared

Shoot on iPhone: Mobile filmmaking is now a course you can take

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mi A3 first impressions

Review

Xiaomi Mi A3 first impressions
Xiaomi Mi A3 launched in India: Top 5 features

News

Xiaomi Mi A3 launched in India: Top 5 features
Realme 5 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Vivo Z1 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy M30

News

Realme 5 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Vivo Z1 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy M30
Xiaomi Mi A3 Android One smartphone launched

News

Xiaomi Mi A3 Android One smartphone launched
Realme 5 Hands-on and First Impressions

Review

Realme 5 Hands-on and First Impressions

हिंदी समाचार

Bose ने Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 भारत में किए लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और खूबियां

Airtel जल्द लॉन्च करेगा Xstream स्मार्ट बॉक्स और Xstream स्मार्ट स्टिक

Oppo Reno 2 में होगा Snapdragon 730G चिपसेट, कंपनी ने कंफर्म की कई मेजर स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Tecno भारत में अगले हफ्ते Spark सीरीज के तहत पहला स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च करेगा

Google Duo ऐप में जल्द आएगा लो-लाइट मोड, अंधेरे में भी कर पाएंगे वीडियो चैट

News

BSNL PV-49 with 180 days validity, 1GB data and more launched
News
BSNL PV-49 with 180 days validity, 1GB data and more launched
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 vs Huawei P30 Pro vs Google Pixel 3 XL

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 vs Huawei P30 Pro vs Google Pixel 3 XL
Huawei Nova 5T to launch on August 25

News

Huawei Nova 5T to launch on August 25
Xiaomi Mi A3 launched in India: Top 5 features

News

Xiaomi Mi A3 launched in India: Top 5 features
Realme 5 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Vivo Z1 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy M30

News

Realme 5 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Vivo Z1 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy M30