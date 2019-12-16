Air pollution is one of the major health threats we are dealing with. The government and various agencies are continuously looking for solutions to combat this threat. On an individual level, it is possible to fight air pollution by using air purifiers at home. With the onset of winter season, air pollution is getting worse day-by-day which has resulted in an increase in the demand for air purifiers. Amidst this, Xiaomi added one more air purifier – Mi Air Purifier 3 – to it’s existing air purifier lineup.

Xiaomi already offers two air purifiers – Mi Air Purifier 2C and Mi Air Purifier 2S – priced at Rs 6,499 and Rs 8,999 respectively. The new Mi Air Purifier 3 is the top-end model, which costs Rs 1,000 more. At Rs 9,999, Mi Air Purifier 3 comes with a few good upgrades over the Mi Air Purifier 2S. It’s aggressive pricing and sweet upgrades are what attracted me the most, so I decided to review this device. While unboxing, my initial thought was ‘Can it withstand competition from other budget air purifiers sold by reputed brands?’ I live in North Delhi and air pollution here always hovers between ‘unhealthy’ and ‘hazardous’ levels. So there was no better place or time to review the Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3.

Is it different from Mi Air Purifier 2S?

Yes it is, but not at first glance. When opening the box, I rechecked whether the product I got was the Mi Air Purifier 2S or Mi Air Purifier 3. You barely find any major difference between this new model and the old ones. But that isn’t really a bad thing. Xiaomi’s air purifiers look smart and minimalist. The Mi Air Purifier 3 has the same rectangular box design with a mesh on all four sides to suck-in air and throw it out from the top.

Even the white color scheme remains the same. It feels lightweight, which is good when moving it from one room to another. The one visible difference though is the new touch OLED display. Mi Air Purifier 3 has a circular display with single touch button that you can long-press to power on the purifier. With single press you can also switch between the different modes. This display shows real-time PM 2.5 level, humidity, room temperature and other relevant information.

Xiaomi says the innards of the Mi Air Purifier 3 too have been redesigned. To improve air suction efficiency, there are now square corners with wider grill. It helps the fan throw air more efficiently. But what I like the most about the Mi Air Purifiers is the ease of use. Even the most complex task of replacing the filters is quite easy.

Does it really filter PM 2.5?

Whenever there’s a rise in air pollution, people complain about symptoms such as headache, dizziness, eye irritation, and more. But when you are in a closed room with the Mi Air Purifier turned on, you don’t face any of these symptoms. With the Mi Air Purifier 3, the biggest change is in the filtration part. There’s now a new Class13 HEPA filter, which is more efficient compared to Mi Air Purifier 2S.

The air purifier continues using a three-layer system in the filter, consisting of the primary filter that catches dust and big particles. Next is true HEPA filter that clears smoke, household dust, and any other particles that measure 0.3 microns in size. There’s also an activated carbon filter that deals with odor, formaldehyde and other toxic substances. Xiaomi says that new Class13 HEPA filter is much more effective than the older filters included in the previous models.

This filter can last up to six months, depending on usage. I recommend keeping the purifier turned off while cooking since it can cause drastic increase in PM 2.5 level and smoke. This invariably decreases the life of air filter faster than normal. Xiaomi is offers new new filters on its official website, which cost Rs 2,199.

How much time does it take to clean the air?

Mi Air Purifier 3 has a Clean Air Delivery Rating (CADR) of 380 cubic meter per hour. This is an increase on the Mi Air Purifer 2S’ 310 CADR. Xiaomi claims that the new purifier can cover up to 484 square feet area. I tested it in 150 sq ft room, and it worked as advertised. Days when pollution was at hazardous level, it brought down PM2.5 level from almost 550 to 90 in approximately 20 minutes. When pollution level stays under unhealthy (151 to 200) level, it keeps PM 2.5 level under 15 to 20, which is quite impressive.

Is it actually smart?

The Mi Air Purifier 3 has Wi-Fi connectivity feature. This essentially lets you control the settings using the Mi Home app on your smartphone. You can switch on/off the Air Purifier, monitor air quality status and can change the modes from anywhere. One of my favorite features is the automation option. As the name suggests, it lets you automate or schedule operations. You can put ‘when’, ‘if’ and ‘then’ programming theory, even when you don’t know programming. For example you can set ‘If PM2.5 level goes above *** Then turn on **** Mode’. There’s a variety of options and commands to choose from.

You can also pair the Mi Air Purifier 3 with Amazon Alexa or Google Home Mini smart speaker and control it with your voice. Xiaomi isn’t providing a remote with it so this command feature can be useful to control the device from every corner of the house.

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3 review: Is it worth buying?

TL;DR version – Yes. With efficient filtration capability, minimalistic yet informative OLED display and smart functionality Mi Air Purifier 3 is worth every penny. It is by far the best value-for-money product in its price segment. But if I have to nitpick, the filter cost is a tad on the higher side. This is very unlike Xiaomi. That aside, for Rs 9,999, the Mi Air Purifier 3 is a trustworthy air purifier which can feed you and your family clean and healthy air without spending too much.