Xiaomi Mi Band 4 First Impressions: Color display and more upgrades

Xiaomi has priced the regular version of its Xiaomi Mi Band 4 at RMB 169, which is about Rs 1,700. The company has not shared any timeline for the launch of the fitness band in India. Regardless of when it launches in India, let's have a quick look at the new Mi Band 4.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 First Impressions (2)

Highlights

  • The Xiaomi Mi Band 4 now sports a 0.95-inch display with 120×240 pixels resolution.

  • It also sports a 135mAh battery along with a similar 20-day battery backup claim.

  • For connectivity, Xiaomi has added Bluetooth 5 in the new version of the fitness band.

Xiaomi launched the Mi Band 4 earlier this month. As part of the launch, the company revealed three different variants of its fitness wearable. The first one being the regular band, and the second on sports an NFC sensor. The third variant is a limited Avengers Edition Mi Band 4 with custom band strap and home screen theme. As reported previously, Xiaomi has priced the regular fitness band at RMB 169, which is about Rs 1,700. The company has not shared any timeline for the launch of the fitness band in India. Having said that, we have got our hands on the Mi Band 4 (Chinese variant), and here are our first impressions.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4: Small but impactful upgrade

Going by the specification list, the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 does not come with any significant changes. However, if you look closely, you will find a number of small changes, both in the specifications as well as the hardware. Externally, the design has not changed between both the bands. The Mi Band 4 can work with Mi Band 3 straps, which is great for existing Mi Band 3 as well as strap makers. However, the company has changed the charging adapter and the location of the charging pins.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 built-in theme, first impressions

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 built-in theme.

The company has moved the charging contact pins from the side to the bottom. This also resulted in a redesigned charging adapter. Instead of clamping the Mi Band 3 module in the charger from one side, now one has the slot in the module from the top. Previous charging accessory sometimes did not result in a perfect connection. To avoid that, users have to double check and apply more pressure for a perfect pin contact. The new charger design in Mi Band 4 seems to have solved this issue. The slotting process is much easier.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 vs Mi Band 3: What's different

Color display, a surprisingly significant upgrade

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 First impressions

The highlight of the Mi Band 4 is its new Super AMOLED color display. The Band 4 now sports a 0.95-inch display with 120×240 pixels resolution. The band can also provide about 400nits brightness with a 2.5D curved display. In comparison, the Mi Band 3 features a 0.78-inches OLED panel with a 128×80 pixels resolution. This indicates that the Mi Band 4 sports a display that is more than 2 times taller than the one in the Mi Band 3.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 First impressions vs Mi Band 3

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 vs Mi Band 3

After using the Mi Band 4 for about two days, I did not realize how significant the display upgrade actually feels. The best part about all this is that no other fitness band actually offers this at this price point. Offerings from Fastrack and others come with the usual mono-color display.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Mi Fit Settings

Out of the box, the Mi Band 4 only comes with three band faces or themes for the Mi Band 4 home screen. However, users can add a fourth band face from the Mi Fit app. One has to sync the band faces the first time. In addition to this, the Band 4 only stores one custom Band face at any given time. Switching to another design asks the Mi Fit app to rewrite and sync the new design in the fourth place. There is no option to add custom, manual Band 4 watch faces right now. However, this may change in the future.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Syncing new Mi Band Faces Themes

Music controls on your whist

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 First Impressions Music Control Spotify Google Play music

Music controls on Mi Band 4

Another thing that I really like about the Mi Band 4 is the music playback control feature. The feature is located in the “More” section. Given that this would be cumbersome to access each time a user wants to control the music playback, Xiaomi has also added quick access. Users can quickly access the Music Playback by swiping to the left or the right from the default Band face. The app worked with Spotify, Google Play Music, and YouTube Music in the limited test period.

Other features of the Mi Band 4

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 First Impressions (6)

Beyond the slight changes in the design and the display upgrade, there are some more changes. Mi Band 4 now sports a 135mAh battery along with a similar 20-day battery backup claim. For connectivity, Xiaomi has added Bluetooth 5 in the new version of the fitness band. Other features include usual fitness tracking, Workout tracking, Heart-Rate tracking, and Weather. The app also allows users to keep track of select app notifications or SMS messages. It also comes with Call notification. The “More” section also features DND, Alarm, Stopwatch, Timer, Find Device, Band Display, Smartphone profile, and settings.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4: First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 First Impressions (4)

In the limited time that I spent using the Mi Band 4, it has thoroughly impressed me. I did not realize that a mere display upgrade can make me like using the fitness band a whole lot more. What is more, is that you can move back to the old monotone look with the Band Display settings. How does the Mi Band 4 perform in the real world for tracking and daily usage? I will talk about all this along with the battery backup of the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 in my complete review in the weeks to come.

  • Published Date: June 30, 2019 6:01 PM IST

