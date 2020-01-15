comscore Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha First Impressions: Future is here | BGR India
  • Home
  • Review
  • Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha First Impressions: Future never looked this practical
Review

Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha First Impressions: Future never looked this practical

Review

The company stated that it is still figuring out details about a potential MIX Alpha launch in the future. As Xiaomi figures out the India launch of Mi MIX Alpha, let’s have a quick look at the flagship smartphone.

Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha First Look (14)

Xiaomi India is back with a bang in 2020 after a small hiatus. The Chinese smartphone maker recently conducted a media round-table where it teased possible launches for the year. In addition to the teasers, Xiaomi “formally” announced the comeback of its Mi sub-brand, especially in the premium smartphone segment. It shared possible details about what Mi-banded products that one may see in the year. However, in addition to teaser about upcoming Mi-branded products, it also showcased the premium Mi MIX Alpha.

Related Stories


Before we dig further, it is worth noting that Xiaomi still considers the Mi MIX Alpha as a “concept smartphone”. This is because the company can’t mass produce MIX Alpha on a mass scale. It did not share any launch, availability, or official price details about the smartphone. Xiaomi did provide a rough estimate regarding the possible pricing of the MIX Alpha at about Rs 2.5 lakh. The company stated that it is still figuring out details about a potential launch in the future. As Xiaomi figures out the India launch of Mi MIX Alpha, let’s have a quick look at the flagship smartphone.

Watch: Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha: First Look

Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha: Specifications

Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha First Look (14)

Before we dig in the highlight of the smartphone, the design, let’s talk about the specifications. Xiaomi has used flexible OLED with a plastic finish to create a unique 4D surround display. It offers an impressive 180.6 percent screen-to-body ratio. This new display also features a brand new display acoustic technology to get rid of the earpiece. The technology also works as an ultrasonic proximity sensor for the smartphone. If there is any confusion, the display does curve and wrap around the sides to continue on the back.

Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha with a wraparound display, 108MP camera, 5G connectivity launched

Also Read

Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha with a wraparound display, 108MP camera, 5G connectivity launched

Given that the display literally wraps around the smartphone, there are no physical buttons on the side. Instead, the company has opted for virtual buttons with pressure-sensitive sides. This allows users to customize the position of the power and volume rocker button. Beyond this, the device runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC with 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage with UFS 3.0 protocol. The company has also added dual SIM capability on the smartphone along with 5G connectivity. MIX Alpha is powered by a 4,050mAh battery made from nano Silicon Cathode. The company has also added 40W wired fast charging.

Mi MIX Alpha First Look (14)

Moving to the camera setup, the smartphone features a triple camera setup on the back. This includes a 108-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.69 aperture, a 20-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. It has optimized the ultra-wide lens in such a way that users can also use it to capture macro images. The third sensor that comes on the device sports a 12-megapixel telephoto lens. Xiaomi also clarified that the smartphone includes 4-axis Optical Image Stabilization. To clarify, there is no front camera so users will have to use the rear camera for selfie images.

Design and that screen

Now that we have talked about the specifications of the smartphone, let’s talk about the design of the MIX Alpha. Though, it is worth noting that we were not allowed to touch the smartphone during the round-table. The company highlighted that it has used premium materials to craft the smartphone. These include a Titanium alloy frame to support the flexible OLED display. In addition, Xiaomi has also used Ceramic on the back strip of the smartphone along with a full Sapphire glass strip. The strip will protect the triple camera setup against scratches and more.

Talking about the 4D surround display also comes with interesting features on the software side. First up, users can turn off the back of the smartphone to conserve battery. Xiaomi is also using AI for “Mis-touch detection” for improved usage. Beyond this, flipping the smartphone when the camera app is on automatically moves the viewfinder to the back. It also detects what screen will be on the back and then turns it off. It ensures that users can use the rear camera as the selfie camera.

The sides of the smartphone can be used both to see the status bar along with time and signal strength along with notification icons. Xiaomi has also added a number of custom widgets on the back so users can keep track of different activities. These activities include flight status, railway status, cab tracking, recording, navigation, and more. The company is also using the sides as a comprehensive LED alert system for notifications. Beyond this, we can also see a cool charging animation that represents battery charging in an impressive manner.

Initial impressions

Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha First Look (14)

Looking at the Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha in person, one is almost convinced that this is where smartphones are heading. The smartphone is extremely futuristic and quite different from what most smartphone makers are working on. In fact, this design can be a much practical solution to the problems that most foldable smartphones are facing in the market. This also reaffirms that Xiaomi is not afraid of taking risks while pushing the envelope with the MIX lineup. Looking at the 4D surround display, it is hard not to get impressed with the smartphone and hope for something more impressive with the next iteration.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 15, 2020 8:51 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Vodafone launches Rs 99 and Rs 555 recharge plans for prepaid customers
Telecom
Vodafone launches Rs 99 and Rs 555 recharge plans for prepaid customers
Amazon will invest $1billion in Indian SMBs: CEO Jeff Bezos

News

Amazon will invest $1billion in Indian SMBs: CEO Jeff Bezos

Tinder, OkCupid, others share user data with dozens of firms

News

Tinder, OkCupid, others share user data with dozens of firms

DOOM Eternal official gameplay trailer released

Gaming

DOOM Eternal official gameplay trailer released

WhatsApp: 5 tips and tricks you should know in 2020

Features

WhatsApp: 5 tips and tricks you should know in 2020

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha First Impressions

Honor 9X First Impressions

Nikon D780 First Impressions

boAt Stone 200A Review

Fitbit Versa 2 Review

Noise Shots XO with Qualcomm aptX support launched

Amazon will invest $1billion in Indian SMBs: CEO Jeff Bezos

Tinder, OkCupid, others share user data with dozens of firms

Xiaomi generated employment for over 50,000 people in India since its arrival

Samsung Galaxy S20+ key specifications leaked

WhatsApp: 5 tips and tricks you should know in 2020

Best laptops launched at CES 2020

Apple Store could be a gateway to coding in India

Top 5 upcoming smartphones to launch in January 2020

Top 5 Apple Arcade Games

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha First Impressions

Review

Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha First Impressions
Xiaomi generated employment for over 50,000 people in India since its arrival

News

Xiaomi generated employment for over 50,000 people in India since its arrival
Xiaomi Mi A3 will get Android 10 update in mid February

News

Xiaomi Mi A3 will get Android 10 update in mid February
Best Mobile Phones Under 8000 in India

Top Products

Best Mobile Phones Under 8000 in India
Xiaomi smart Air Conditioner launched for around Rs 23,650: Check features

News

Xiaomi smart Air Conditioner launched for around Rs 23,650: Check features

हिंदी समाचार

इंस्टाग्राम (Instagram) के डायरेक्ट मैसेज को अब डेस्कटॉप और लैपटॉप में कर पाएंगे ऑपरेट

Trending Technology News Today : Paytm wallet में क्रेडिट कार्ड से रुपये एड करने पर चार्ज लगने समेत आज की टॉप टेक न्यूज

SBI क्रेडिट कार्ड का बिल ऐप (SBI Credit Card App) के जरिए ऐसे भरें ऑनलाइन

Paytm wallet में क्रेटिड कार्ड से जरिए रुपये लोड करने पर देना होगा चार्ज

Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2020 vs Amazon Great Indian Sale 2020: दोनों सेल में ऐसे उठाएं अधिक फायदा

News

Noise Shots XO with Qualcomm aptX support launched
News
Noise Shots XO with Qualcomm aptX support launched
Amazon will invest $1billion in Indian SMBs: CEO Jeff Bezos

News

Amazon will invest $1billion in Indian SMBs: CEO Jeff Bezos
Tinder, OkCupid, others share user data with dozens of firms

News

Tinder, OkCupid, others share user data with dozens of firms
Xiaomi generated employment for over 50,000 people in India since its arrival

News

Xiaomi generated employment for over 50,000 people in India since its arrival
Samsung Galaxy S20+ key specifications leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy S20+ key specifications leaked