comscore Mi Smart Speaker review: Superb sound at bargain price | BGR India
  • Home
  • Review
  • Xiaomi Mi Smart Speaker review: Superb sound at a bargain price
Review

Xiaomi Mi Smart Speaker review: Superb sound at a bargain price

Review

The Mi Smart Speaker completely blows away any of the entry-level smart speakers with superb audio output, especially under Rs 5,000. Read our full review to know whether you should buy it.

Mi Smart Speaker (1)
Xiaomi Mi Smart Speaker 4.0 5
BGR Rating :
4.0/5

As we settle into the new normal, smart speakers are coming across as a helpful home assistant. You can make them read out the morning news, engage your kids with fun games, control smart home appliances, and, most importantly, stream music. The Amazon Echo Dot and Google Nest Home Mini are currently the only speakers you can buy for less than Rs 5,000. In my experience, they hardly justify the “speaker” part. This is where Xiaomi comes in with the Mi Smart Speaker. Priced at Rs 3,499, this aims to deliver a good audio experience without sacrificing the smart features. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve review: Health tracking in style

That low price of Rs 3,499 is surprising by all means, given the performance this thing delivers. It outdoes the smaller Echo Dot and Home Mini speakers by a mile with its audio performance. It looks premium too. If you are planning to get a smart speaker for your home this festive season, you should read this before you make your decision. Also Read - Amazon Echo, Echo Dot and Echo Show 10 launched: India prices revealed

Design

The Amazon Echo Dot and Google Nest Home Mini have appealed to minimalists with their hockey puck dimensions. The cutesy looks hide average speakers underneath and hence, they are marketed as an extension speaker for the rooms. The Mi Smart Speaker is completely different. It looks nothing like the other two. It, in fact, looks like the more expensive Amazon Echo and Google Home. Also Read - New Google Home skill lets you 'talk' to PVR Cinemas to get movie listings, prices and more

Mi Smart Speaker, xiaomi,

Size comparison

The Mi Smart Speaker looks like a big desk speaker and that’s not surprising as it is physically a big speaker. It is as big as a large tin can of baked beans. The design is similar to the smart speakers from Bose but with certain custom Xiaomi touches. The flattened cylindrical shape is converted on the sides by a metallic mesh. The top and base have high-quality plastic caps holding the structure. As with most smart speakers, the top holds the control buttons, all of them taking touch inputs. The buttons are marked in gold accents – a classy touch.

To make the speaker look cool, Xiaomi has given it an LED light ring along the top edge. The light glows blue when the speaker is responding and when it is not, it glows orange. There are two holes for the microphones on the top. Towards the back, there’s a port for the power adapter. There’s no power button here – as soon as you plug it, it powers up.

The build quality on the Mi Smart Speaker is next to nothing I have seen in this segment of smart speakers. The metallic mesh feels premium to touch. In my household, it did add to the ambiance without drawing as much attention as my Coral Google Home Mini.

Mi Smart Speaker, xiaomi,

With smart speakers, one of the things that matter is how it resists dust. My Home Mini with its fabric mesh hides dust, although I have to clean it every now and then. The Mi Smart Speaker gets dusty easily owing to the black color theme going all around. The mesh remains clean but the top needs to be wiped every two days, at least in Noida. Smudgy hands also tend to leave their mark on the touch buttons. It is nothing a wet wipe cannot deal with but a fabric coating on the top could have helped hide the dust better.

On the whole, I think the Mi Smart Speaker looks smart and adds to the ambiance, regardless of the home decor.

The Audio stuff

Since Xiaomi stressed on the audio performance on the Mi Smart Speaker, I will begin with that first. If I have to describe it in one word, it is amazing.

It is amazing in the sense that it sounds like the more expensive smart speakers. Xiaomi has used a 63.5mm driver with a rated output of 12W. That is a fairly big speaker unit and it is no surprise that it sounds rich. The low-end is strong and with the balanced bass, it sounds amazing. I made the Mi Smart Speaker play a mix of Hollywood tracks as well as the Bollywood party numbers – it was loud enough to turn my room into a party zone.

Mi Smart Speaker, xiaomi,

The speaker comes out with strong mids and pronounced instruments. In songs that carry a lot of bass, it delivered the “thumping” effect without making it muddy. The vocals were clear and did not distort at higher volumes. The high frequencies weren’t as clear as you would expect from an Echo or Nest Home. But then you look at its price and it all starts to make sense. The audio processing is great on the whole, thanks to the DTS tuning and HiFI output.

The speaker gets plenty loud for a small room but in bigger halls, the output might just be enough to host a mini-party. I did not notice any directional limitation to the audio and from any corner of my room, the speaker sounded the same to my ears.

One area where the Mi Smart Speaker needs improvement is the microphone sensitivity. In smaller rooms, it can catch voice commands easily. However, if you summon it while the speaker is playing, it does not register the voice easily. I had to resort to shouting many a time to make Google Assistant listen to me. In larger rooms and dining halls, the issue is amplified due to just two microphones. A four-mic array on the Mi Smart Speaker could make it catch our voices easily.

The Smart stuff

Compared to any smart speaker running on Google Assistant, it performs as well as all the others. In its price range though, it has a slight advantage over its rivals – thanks to a simple thought.

The clever chaps at Xiaomi knew that you would want to use this good speaker to occasionally play songs from your phone or laptop. Hence, with a simple voice command, you can turn it into a Bluetooth speaker. One can enable the Bluetooth connectivity with the command, “Hey Google, turn on Bluetooth.” If your phone is paired to the device, it will connect automatically to the phone once you deliver the command.
I found the addition of this Bluetooth streaming quite helpful over my Google Home Mini. Of course, you can always cast your audio to the speaker via Chromecast but the Bluetooth pairing is easier on a wider range of mobile devices.

Mi Smart Speaker, xiaomi,

Google Assistant is at your service on the Mi Smart Speaker and it behaves in the typical “Google Assistant fashion”. Whether your English accent is good or broken, it can pick up commands correctly for basic tasks. My house-help, who only knows Hindi, could make it to switch on my air purifier and turn off the smart TV. Most of my daily commands in English worked.

It is during music requests when Google Assistant starts struggling. As long as I am asking it to play Hollywood songs, it works nicely. Complex Hindi song titles do take a few tries. Moreover, Google Assistant’s integration with third-party music services is average. Most of the time, it presented me with wrong versions of the songs. It denied response when I asked it to play the newest releases. The experience is slightly better with YouTube Music but services such as JioSaavn and Gaana suffer. This is worrisome as Xiaomi bundles a free annual subscription to Gaana Plus and I expected it to work better on the Mi Smart Speaker.

Mi Smart Speaker, xiaomi,

The issues are on Google’s part and it needs to make the Assistant better at identifying Indian content. For basic smart speaker stuff such as news reading and playing voice games, it works as expected. You need the Google Home app to set up the speaker and control the search settings.

Maybe Xiaomi could have offered an option to choose between Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. That could have driven up the price but given the great audio quality, I would prefer a voice assistant that works better with Indian accents and identifies local content better.

Conclusion: Should you buy the Mi Smart Speaker?

Thes only answer to this question – Yes! At Rs 3,499, there’s nothing in the market right now that can challenge the Mi Smart Speaker. It raises the bar in terms of audio performance in its category so high that it may take a year or two for the others to catch up. I have been a loyal Google Home Mini user and after the Mi Smart Speaker, I don’t feel like bringing it back on my table. The Mi Smart Speaker simply blows expectations of what an affordable smart speaker can do. Even after the introductory price lifts, the audio performance is unmatched for a smart speaker costing Rs 4,000.

Google Nest Mini Review: Same old design but much better sound

Also Read

Google Nest Mini Review: Same old design but much better sound

Style-conscious buyers could like the minimalist yet handsome design to suit most home decors. The microphone sensitivity is a concern for larger rooms but the amazing audio performance makes up for it. The best bit is that it offers an incredible value that we are used to expect from Xiaomi for years. For those looking to invest in a good smart speaker this festive season, your search stops at the Mi Smart Speaker.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: October 7, 2020 9:54 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 2020 Review
Review
Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 2020 Review
Samsung, Huawei and Apple lead global smartphone shipment in Q2 2020

News

Samsung, Huawei and Apple lead global smartphone shipment in Q2 2020

Facebook Portal TV now supports Netflix app

News

Facebook Portal TV now supports Netflix app

Google Pixel 5 smartphone packs an under-display front speaker

News

Google Pixel 5 smartphone packs an under-display front speaker

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 users will get security updates every quarter now, here's why

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 users will get security updates every quarter now, here's why

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi Smart Speaker review: Superb sound, bargain price

Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 2020 Review

Amazfit Neo review: Retro cuteness overload

Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve review: Health tracking in style

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5 review: Now it monitors wellness too

Samsung, Huawei and Apple lead global smartphone shipment in Q2 2020

Facebook Portal TV now supports Netflix app

Google Pixel 5 smartphone packs an under-display front speaker

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 users will get security updates every quarter now, here's why

Realme launches three audio products in India: Check price and features

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

MIUI 12: Here's the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi

BlueJeans vs Zoom vs Google Meet vs Microsoft Teams: A comparison

Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced

BGR Talks: Kuldeep Malhotra, Konica Minolta India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mi Smart Speaker review: Superb sound, bargain price

Review

Xiaomi Mi Smart Speaker review: Superb sound, bargain price
Best Camera Phone under 20000

Top Products

Best Camera Phone under 20000
Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones, EarBuds 2C launched

News

Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones, EarBuds 2C launched
Redmi 9 Camera Review: कैसा है रेडमी के बजट फोन का कैमरा

रिव्यू

Redmi 9 Camera Review: कैसा है रेडमी के बजट फोन का कैमरा
Xiaomi Mi 10T to bring AdaptiveSync display technology

News

Xiaomi Mi 10T to bring AdaptiveSync display technology

हिंदी समाचार

Realme 7 Pro Sun Kissed Leather Edition भारत में लॉन्च, 16 अक्टूबर को होगी पहली सेल

Google Pixel 5 का हैंड्स ऑन वीडियो आया सामने, नजर आया अंडर डिस्प्ले स्पीकर

वोडाफोन आइडिया (Vi) की दमदार वापसी, नई दिल्ली में मिल रही बेहतरीन 4G Download-Upload स्पीड

UBON ने बाहुबली एक्टर राणा दुग्गुबती को बनाया अपना ब्रांड एम्बेसेडर

रियलमी ने भारत में लॉन्च किया Smart SLED TV और 100W साउंडबार, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Latest Videos

Poco X3 Camera Review

Reviews

Poco X3 Camera Review
Realme 7 Pro Camera Review

Reviews

Realme 7 Pro Camera Review
Infinix Note 7 Camera Review

Reviews

Infinix Note 7 Camera Review
Realme Narzo 20, Asus Expert series, Jio Postpaid, iPhone 12, and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Realme Narzo 20, Asus Expert series, Jio Postpaid, iPhone 12, and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Samsung, Huawei and Apple lead global smartphone shipment in Q2 2020
News
Samsung, Huawei and Apple lead global smartphone shipment in Q2 2020
Facebook Portal TV now supports Netflix app

News

Facebook Portal TV now supports Netflix app
Google Pixel 5 smartphone packs an under-display front speaker

News

Google Pixel 5 smartphone packs an under-display front speaker
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 users will get security updates every quarter now, here's why

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 users will get security updates every quarter now, here's why
Realme launches three audio products in India: Check price and features

News

Realme launches three audio products in India: Check price and features

new arrivals in india

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers