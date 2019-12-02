Highlights The Mi TV 4X 50 comes with a price tag of Rs 29,999.

It runs on Android OS with PatchWall UI.

The smart TV comes with 4K screen with support for HDR.

Just like smartphones, Xiaomi has come in and disrupted the TV segment in India as well. Since February last year, the company has launched a host of smart TVs in India. More importantly, though, it has created a niche that is making other smartphone brands follow suit. It is little wonder then brands like OnePlus, Nokia and even Honor have launched or are in the process of launching their own smart TVs. Today we are reviewing the Mi TV 4X 50-inch smart TV. With a price tag of Rs 29,999, it’s also one of the cheapest 4K smart TVs in India. So does it make our highly recommended lists of televisions? Check out our Mi TV 4X 50 review.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 50 design

The design of the Mi TV 4X 50 is basic at best, and is what you expect from any budget smart TV. While there aren’t any standout aspects in design, there is not much to complain about either. The front is dominated by the huge screen with slim black bezels surrounding it. A small module at the bottom carries the Mi logo, IR receiver, power indicator light, and a physical power button. I quite like the understated design language as it isn’t distracting and keeps one’s focus on the screen.

The smart TV is built using a plastic body, which also keeps the overall weight in check. At 10.7kg, it is fairly easy to carry around if and when you need to move it. As with such TVs, you can choose to wall mount it or placed it table mount it. For the latter scenario, there are stands bundled in the box. For wall mounting though, you will need to call in the Xiaomi technician and separately buy the mount.

At the back, you will find all the inputs and ports on the right side. You get three HDMI ports, two USB ports, and one antenna input facing right, AV inputs, S/PDIF and Ethernet port facing downwards, and the power cable facing left. For connecting audio devices, one can choose between Bluetooth and HDMI ARC.

Display and Performance

With the Mi TV 4X 50, Xiaomi is shaking things up a bit by offering 4K HDR support in a budget product. The display is a 50-inch LED screen with a resolution of 3840×2160 pixels, a 60Hz standard refresh rate, and support for 10-bit HDR content.

Despite support for higher resolutions, the Mi TV initially suffers from the same issues we have seen on previous generation smart TVs as well. While much of the content looks fine, some of the color reproduction leaves you wanting for more. You can, however, tweak display settings to suit the ambient lighting conditions and your own preference. It should take you a day or two before reaching satisfactory levels.

It’s been quite some time since we have cut the cord at home, and instead rely on different OTT platforms. I’ve been watching a lot of shows on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Hotstar among others. Overall high definition content looked good, and the TV manages to do a fair job in upscaling non-HD content. I spend an almost equal amount of time gaming on my PlayStation 4 Pro. The Mi TV 4X was able to handle HDR-supported games like God of War and Spider-Man quite well.

For audio, the smart TV boasts two 20W bottom-firing speakers with support for various Dolby and DTS HD audio formats. The sound quality, however, is average at best, and it is highly advised to get a soundbar for the proper experience. There aren’t any issues with the loudness per se, and dialogues are largely audible. But in the quest to boost audio, the entire scene itself can get uncomfortably loud and you will need to immediately reduce the volume. You invariably need to hold on to the remote and constantly change volume.

While the display just stops short of being perfect, it is more than adequate for most Indian households that just want to watch TV shows, movies and sports in their living rooms. The audio too should be satisfactory for many, but I would still advise getting a soundbar.

Software and Features

The Mi TV 4X is an Android TV with PatchWall UI running on top. Xiaomi’s content partnerships are among the highlights of buying a Mi TV. It also strives to give easy access to specific content to users based on their viewing patterns. You also get access to content from the likes of Hungama Play and Voot without having to actually sign in. While the idea is noble, it is not for everyone. I for one kept preferring the Android TV interface over PatchWall.

One of the biggest additions on this new TV is the built-in support for Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. While the previous generation Mi TVs were impressive, you couldn’t help but feel aggrieved at the missing support for these popular OTT platforms. Now in terms of support, there is hardly anything to complain about.

Speaking of complaints, I can’t help but mention the remote. With the objective of minimalism, the Mi TV remote only has the most essential of buttons. These include buttons to toggle power, Google Assistant, navigation, PatchWall UI, Android TV UI, volume rocker, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video. One glaring omission continues to be the mute button. There have been countless times I wanted to mute the TV to answer a call, but had to contend with hitting the pause button or manually reducing the volume. This is one area I hope Xiaomi fixes on its future TVs. Lastly, the remote doesn’t come with bundled batteries.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 50 Review: Should you buy it?

To sum up the Mi TV 4X 50 review, Xiaomi’s smart TV is far from perfect. But when you take into consideration the price tag and everything on offer, the niggles seem very inconsequential. With 4K support under Rs 30,000, there is nothing that comes close, and it is quite easy for us to highly recommend this smart TV.