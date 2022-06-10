Xiaomi Pad 5 An Android All Rounder That Is Easy On The Pocket

For a while now, there has been quite a controversial round table over the fact that Androids are supposed to be only relevant for smartphones and small-screen gadgets. For that reason, successful companies like Samsung and Lenovo seem to have dropped the idea of bringing up any new tablets, which has left Apple with zero competitors, thus making them the most preferred gadget, better than their Android counterparts. Also Read - Ride your luxury: A Mercedes-Benz C-Class C200 Review

Following what appeared to be a period of stagnation for Android-based tablets, they are back in action with some great models and hefty workloads. After the Xiaomi Mi Pad 4, the company took a three-year hiatus before revealing their latest Xiaomi Pad 5. Xiaomi bills this as an all-in-one, low-cost tablet that can be used for both work and play. It even comes with an optional stylus to expand the tablet’s capabilities. Also Read - Xiaomi Pad 5 tablet launch date confirmed: Check specifications, features

Let’s take a look at all the features this compact device offers and whether it lives up to the expectations of a budget-friendly user. Also Read - Samsung S22, S22+ review: The real iPhone killer?

Pros:

-Budget-friendly

-Great battery life.

-High-performance

-Attractive and sleek design.

-Dolby-vision and Dolby audio systems

-Decent cameras

Cons:

-Average software and user-interface

-Accessories are unavailable with the pad.

-No cellular connectivity.

-Lack of a 3.5mm headphone jack

-Does not have a microSD card slot.

Design and Display

Since its release, Xiaomi has been known for its minimal aesthetic and sleek designs. The new Pad 5 is no exception to this upgrade. Xiaomi’s Pad 5 features a low profile, no front buttons, and reduced bezels, which are standard features in modern generation tablets. Its thickness of 6.85mm is equivalent to that of its competitors, usually 6mm or greater.

The Pad 5 weighs slightly heavier than its counterpart, at 511 gm, but is quite handy, and the compact build makes it easier to carry for work or play. The main display has been upgraded to an 11-inch wide Quad HD+ LCD with Dolby Vision, a wide colour gamut, and a 120Hz frame rate. It’s bright, even in direct sunlight, and the colours are vibrant. The tablet has a beautiful aluminium finish with a metallic frame, giving it a premium look and feel.

The Xiaomi Pad 5 is available in two colours: Cosmic Gray and Pearl White. It does not have any expanded storage choices, so one has to work with the given amount, which slightly disadvantages it if opting for a work tablet.

Software and UI

MIUI for Pad is available on the Xiaomi Pad 5. It’s essentially MIUI 12 but tailored to the tablet form factor of the Pad 5. It has a lot of similarities to the UI on phones. Still, it’s optimized to take advantage of the tablet’s larger total screen size for its users. The installed apps are perfectly aligned to provide an optimal set-up when using the tablet in portrait and landscape mode.

Although there is no fingerprint reader, you may set up Face Unlock, which is almost instantaneous. But for safety measures, we would recommend manual unlocking as it is more secure than face unlock. The software sports a floating Windows interface accessible via the recent tab. It’s worth noting that the Xiaomi Pad 5 has a ‘desktop’ mode. You’ll need to find a PC Launcher program online and download it to get there. Unfortunately, other than resembling a PC desktop, it provides few tangible benefits, as the issue of resizing windows persists.

Performance

One thing that leaves us speechless is the performance delivered by this compact digital product. The Xiaomi Pad 5 is a solid performer. Everything runs smoothly here, thanks to the year-old flagship chipset. The 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of high-speed UFS 3.1 storage complement the Snapdragon 860 on the inside. By default, Xiaomi activates the “Memory Extension” option, which uses 2GB of internal storage as RAM as needed.

Except for the Apple iPad, the Xiaomi Pad 5 outperforms its competitors in terms of speed and operation. What’s more, to note is that its performance is comparable to that of the Samsung Tab S7+, which is one of the most expensive Android-based tablets. This puts the Xiaomi Pad 5 at a more significant advantage in being a perfect choice for budget-friendly users.

In fact in my use this device worked smoothly without any lag even while playing graphic intensive games like Battleground Mobile India, Call of Duty and Asphalt 9: Legends.

Battery Life

The Xiaomi Pad 5 has a battery capacity of 8,720 mAh and supports 22.5W rapid charging. While Xiaomi supports USB PD charging, the only method to get the fastest charging speed is by using the tablet’s 22.5W fast charger. It promises a video playback of over 16+ hours and longevity in its battery, which shows just about 2-5% overnight battery drainage, which is not so bad if you forget to plug in your device.

The Xiaomi Pad 5 boasts super-fast charging, taking about an hour to charge up to 100%, which is not bad for an Android tablet (as long as you use the adapter that Xiaomi provides with the pad).

Accessories

The Xiaomi Pad 5 comes with a Dolby Atmos-tuned quad-speaker configuration to match the Dolby Vision experience. These speakers still sound good at low volumes when watching movies or shows with less dynamic audio. The camera on this tablet is comparable to that of a Xiaomi higher mid-range phone. The 13MP primary camera and the 8MP front camera are less impressive. Still, the tablet would be less used for photographic purposes, so we can eliminate this complaint by focusing on other features like durability and performance.

The Xiaomi Smart Pen, a digital stylus, and the Xiaomi Pad Keyboard are supported by the Xiaomi Pad 5. With the handwriting feature available on this tablet, you can use these accessories for digital art, graphics, and taking quick notes. These options are not included in the box, and thus, one has to buy them separately to use them.

Final Thoughts

The Xiaomi Pad 5 is a beautiful pick for the casual user, with exceptional sound and display quality, HDR content, and compatibility with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. To sum up this evaluation, the Xiaomi Pad 5 is the clear victor in its price range. It is an excellent device for students, business enthusiasts, teachers, and anyone who wants a budget-friendly tablet instead of investing in a laptop. The Xiaomi Pad 5 brings new competition to its existing counterparts like Samsung and Apple at a low cost. Still, an effective performing system with Bluetooth connectivity accessories makes it a win-win over these expensive models.