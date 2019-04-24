comscore
Xiaomi Redmi 7, Redmi Y3 First Impressions: Meaningful upgrades

Xiaomi has launched two new smartphones in the Redmi-series, the Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3. The Redmi 7 will compete with the Realme 3 and Galaxy M10, whereas the Redmi Y3, which is aimed at selfie-centric audience, will directly compete with the Realme U1.

  • The Xiaomi Redmi 7 price in India starts at Rs 7,999.

  • The Xiaomi Redmi Y3 price in India starts at Rs 9,999.

  • The highlight of Redmi Y3 is the 32-megapixel selfie snapper.

The budget and mid-range smartphone segment is getting highly competitive, and there are a whole lot of options to choose from. Xiaomi has always been aggressive with its range of smartphones, and the latest launch is no different. Today, the company launched two new devices, each targeted at a different audience. While the Redmi 7 is a budget smartphone with an attractive design and good specifications, the Redmi Y3 is aimed at the college-going, selfie centric audience.

The Redmi 7 with a price tag under Rs 10,000, will directly compete with the Samsung Galaxy M10, and the Realme 3. The Redmi Y3, on the other hand, with its 32-megapixel snapper, will compete with the Realme U1, which features a 25-megapixel front snapper. Ahead of the launch, I got to play around with both the smartphones, and here are my first impressions.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

Xiaomi Redmi 7, Redmi Y3: Design and display

We have seen a design shift from metal unibodies, to glossy laminated plastic back that looks and feels like glass. Both the Redmi Y3 and Redmi 7 come with glossy plastic back, and the only difference is the pattern. While the Redmi 7 has a aura smoked pattern, the Redmi Y3 comes with aura prism design featuring lines with rainbow gradient finish. It truly adds a nice appeal to it. The back is curved towards the edges with rounded corners, making it easier to hold the phone.

Up front, both smartphones flaunt a 6.26-inch HD+ display (1520×720 pixels) with 19:9 aspect ratio. As it is the latest trend today, you do get a dewdrop notch on top. The notch houses the front camera, but unlike other smartphones, you have a thick bezel around the front camera module. It shouldn’t bother you in anyway, but after having tested many smartphones with notched displays, it was easy to notice the thicker bezel.

Xiaomi Redmi 7, Redmi Y3: Specifications

Talking about specifications, you get a 14nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 octa-core SoC under the hood. The chipset is known to offer balanced battery life and performance, and you could expect the same. While the Redmi 7 is offered in 2GB RAM with 32GB storage, and 3GB RAM with 32GB storage models, the Redmi Y3, comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, and 4GB RAM with 64GB storage. Besides, you also get dual-SIM card slots, Bluetooth, GPS, and 4G LTE with VoLTE connectivity options. Both smartphones are armed with a 4,000mAh battery, with standard 10W charging.

Xiaomi Redmi 7, Redmi Y3: Cameras

Now, talking about the highlight of the Realme Y3, you have a 32-megapixel front camera with AI mode to let you capture good selfies. By default, the selfie camera resolution is set at 8-megapixel, and you can activate the 32-megapixel mode from the settings. I clicked a few selfies to test the camera and the photos looked good, but I will reserve my judgment till I review it, so stay tuned for that. I also noticed that the 8-megapixe selfies are about 3MB in size, whereas the 32-megapixel selfies are about 13MB in size.

The Redmi 7, on the other hand, comes with an 8-megapixel selfie snapper with AI mode. At the back, both smartphones come with AI dual cameras with 33 scene detection mode. You get a primary 12-megapixel sensor paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. I shot a few photos using the Redmi Y3 dual rear cameras and the quality seemed good. I’ll talk more about it in my review.

Xiaomi Redmi 7, Redmi Y3: OS

Both smartphones run Android 9 Pie OS out of the box, with MIUI 10 skin on top. You get all the MIUI goodies such as the new notification shade, UPI-based Mi Pay payments solution, dual apps, apps lock, and more. It is a good thing as competitor smartphones still run Android Oreo OS. Also, MIUI 10 feels more polished and fluid compared to previous iterations.

Xiaomi Redmi 7, Redmi Y3: Initial impressions

At a starting price of Rs 7,999 for the Redmi 7, and Rs 9,999 for the Redmi Y3, the smartphones look interesting. Besides good specifications, design and features, the P2i coating for splash and dust resistance is a good addition. Undoubtedly, the Redmi Y3 is the cheapest smartphone with 32-megapixel selfie snapper. Also, the Redmi 7 is the cheapest smartphone with Snapdragon 632 SoC.

Overall, smartphones come with big upgrades (on paper) over their predecessors, and it will be interesting to see how it performs with real-world usage. We will soon be reviewing both smartphones so stay tuned for that.

  • Published Date: April 24, 2019 1:40 PM IST

