In April this year, Xiaomi launched its budget Redmi 7 smartphone in India. With this phone, the company not only offered good specifications, but also an attractive glossy gradient design for a fraction of cost. From design to hardware and battery life, it was a massive upgrade over the Redmi 6. Now, just after a few months, Xiaomi has taken the wraps off its successor – Redmi 8. The new offering looks like a slightly tweaked version of the recently launched Redmi 8A smartphone. With Redmi 8, Xiaomi is focusing on two main elements – battery and camera.

The best part is that the company is giving the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model for Rs 7,999. But this offer is limited to only the first 5 million Xiaomi Redmi 8 units. Originally, the base 3GB + 32GB variant of the Redmi 8 is priced at Rs 7,999. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration will cost you Rs 8,999. It will go on sale from October 12 via Flipkart and Mi.com.

Xiaomi Redmi 8: Design, display

Similar to the Redmi 7, Xiaomi’s new Redmi 8 phone is made out of glossy plastic. It is however designed to look like premium glass. We liked the design of the new Redmi phone, and it offers one of the best designs in the segment. The company has swapped the Redmi 7’s Aura Smoke with the new stunning Aura Mirror design. Xiaomi is offering the phone in two color options. We got the Sapphire Blue variant, but the Ruby Red color also looks “Hot” and will appeal to a lot of users. The handset also features an IR blaster and splash-proof P2i coating, which is an added bonus.

With the new phone, you get the same 6.2-inch display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and HD+ resolution. The more affordable Redmi 8A also offers the same display. Similar to other budget phones, the front has minimal bezels. You get a Dot Notch display design, similar to the Redmi 8A. For enhanced durability, the display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

Specifications, cameras

The new Redmi smartphone draws its power from an octa-core Snapdragon 439 SoC. This is the same chipset that is currently powering the Redmi 8A, Redmi 7A, and Nokia 4.2. This is a huge downgrade as its predecessor Redmi 7 offered a Snapdragon 632 chipset. Xiaomi could have offered the same Snapdragon 600 series SoC if not better than that. The Snapdragon 439 chipset is backed by the Adreno 505 GPU. You get two variants with 3GB+32GB and 4GB RAM+64GB configurations. Besides, the handset also includes FM Radio with built-in antenna.

As for the cameras, there are a total of three cameras. At the back, you get a 12-megapixel primary shooter with Sony IMX363 sensor, coupled with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is also Google Lens integration offering translation between 104 languages. On the front, the company has added an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and videos. Both the front and the back camera offers support for Portrait mode. For security purposes, there is a face unlock feature as well as a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor like any other budget phone.

Battery

One of the USPs of Redmi 8 is its massive battery. It is one of the few phones to offer a 5,000mAh battery under the Rs 8,000 budget smartphone category. Xiaomi claims that due to its MIUI optimizations, users will get a better battery life with the Redmi 8 than any other phone. We’ll put the claim to test in our detailed review. Notably, you will find the same battery inside the Redmi 8A. This handset gave us nearly two days of battery life, but it all depends on your usage pattern. The good thing is you are getting a USB-Type C port with the Redmi 8, similar to the recently launched 8A. The support for the USB-C is again a rarity in the segment. The handset supports 18W fast charging tech, but you only get a 10W adapter in the box.

Xiaomi Redmi 8 Initial Impressions

If you take a look at the specification sheet, the new Redmi 8 appears almost similar to the recently unveiled Redmi 8A. The only difference is you get a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, dual rear cameras, and a beautiful Aura Mirror design. The Redmi 8A is a great deal for the price it demands. It is priced at Rs 6,499 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. It remains to be seen whether or not the Redmi 8 is a valuable deal for Rs 7,999. To get the answer to this question, stay tuned for our detailed Xiaomi Redmi 8 review. It will be seen competing against the Realme 3i smartphone.

Features Xiaomi Redmi 8 Price 7999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC OS Android 9 Pie with MIUI Display 6.22-inch HD+ Internal Memory 3GB RAM with 32GB storage Rear Camera 12MP + 2MP Front Camera 8MP Battery 5,000mAh