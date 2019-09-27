Highlights Xiaomi Redmi 8A comes with a 6.22-inch HD+ display.

It packs a 5,000mAh battery under the hood.

There is a USB Type-C port and support for 18W fast charging.

There is also a P2i coating that makes the device splash-proof.

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note series focuses on offering maximum bang for buck to customers. But, the Redmi series remains the bread and butter for the Chinese company. A few months back, Xiaomi launched the Redmi 7A in India, and now, it has taken wraps off its successor. The Redmi 8A is yet another entrant in the entry-level segment. When Realme C2 was launched, Realme tried to beat Xiaomi at its own game by offering more at a fraction of cost. The Redmi 8A is the company’s reply to Realme’s C2 smartphone.

The new Redmi phone is a massive upgrade over the Redmi 7A. Standout features of the Redmi 8A include the new Aura Wave grip design, a whopping 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging, USB Type C port, a big display, P2i rating, and a lot more. The device will go on sale from September 29 via Flipkart, and ahead of the sale, here are our first impressions.

Design, display

The Redmi 8A not only features an attractive, modern design, but it is also splash proof with a P2i rating. The chassis is made of plastic, but it feels pretty solid. Xiaomi’s new Aura Wave grip design with textured pattern looks quite appealing. The phone comes in Sunset Red, Ocean Blue and Midnight Black color options. While the design is impressive and comfortable at the same time, the device does miss out on a fingerprint sensor.

The latest Redmi phone offers a big 6.2-inch display with a tiny waterdrop cutout for the selfie camera at the top. The panel operates at HD+ resolution. For enhanced durability, the display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5, which is rare in this segment.

Specifications, cameras

The Redmi 8A draws its power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa-core chipset, similar to the Xiaomi Redmi 7A. This time the company is offering both the 2GB and 3GB RAM models with 32GB storage variant, which is good. One can also expand the internal storage by up to 512GB using a dedicated microSD card slot. The device ships with Android 9 Pie OS.

Xiaomi is also offering a 12-megapixel f/1.8 Sony IMX363 camera sensor at the back. This camera sensor is found on the phones like the Poco F1, Mi MIX 3 and Vivo NEX. It can offer images with a pixel size of 1.4μm. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera. Additionally, both the front and rear cameras are capable of capturing AI-based Portrait shots. Besides, the new Redmi A-series smartphone also retains the ability to use FM radio without the need of headphones.

Battery

The handset packs a massive 5,000mAh battery, which is very impressive as no other phone in the Rs 6,000 segment offers this. This is also for the first time that a Redmi A-series phone is offering a battery bigger than the usual 4,000mAh unit. It charges over USB-C and 18W fast charging, which is again unique. But you only get a 10W adapter in the box.

Xiaomi Redmi 8A: Initial impressions

Looking at the design, features, and specifications that the Redmi 8A offers, Xiaomi’s latest phone could be a big hit among the price-conscious Indians. The new Redmi phone is priced at Rs 6,499, which is for the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage model. The 3GB RAM + 32GB storage configuration of the Redmi 8A cost Rs 6,999 in India. For the same price, Xiaomi is offering more than enough, which will entice a lot of users. If you are already planning to purchase the device, then stay tuned for our detailed Redmi 8A review as we will be publishing it very soon.

