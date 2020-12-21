comscore Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power first impressions | BGR India
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power first impressions: Good deal at the price

Xiaomi launched the Redmi 9 Power in India last week with a price starting at Rs 10,999. Here's our first impressions of the phone.

Xiaomi launched the Redmi 9 Power in India last week with a price starting at Rs 10,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage version. Consumers interested will be able to buy the smartphone on December 22, which is when the Redmi 9 Power goes on sale for the first time in the country. I have been using the smartphone for the last few days and absolutely love how the device looks. Also Read - Xiaomi No.1 Mi Fan sale: Deals on Redmi Note 9, Mi Watch Revolve, and more

The textured back of the Redmi 9 Power offers a premium touch to it and makes the phone look expensive for its price. To me, the design of the phone looks clean with the camera module placed at the extreme left of the rear panel and a big Redmi logo at the bottom left side. The fingerprint sensor sits on the side which I could easily reach out and was able to unlock the phone quickly. There’s also a face unlock support which unlocks the phone in a blink of an eye. Also Read - Best in 2020: Our favorite affordable TWS wireless earbuds under Rs 5,000

The Redmi 9 Power comes in four colour options including blazing blue, mighty black, electric green and fiery red. In this first impressions the electric green model of the Redmi 9 Power is featured. I usually like my phone to be in black but I don’t mind this green colour model as it looks subtle. The matte textured finish adds to the overall aesthetics of the smartphone. Also Read - Amazon Fab Phone Fest: Apple iPhone 11, OnePlus Nord 5G and more mobile deals

Besides the design, another good thing about the Redmi 9 Power is the battery. Despite packing a big 6000mAh battery the phone feels extremely light weight, which is great. It’s easy to hold the smartphone in one hand and use. I’m also impressed that a phone so aggressively priced includes a 18W fast charging support in the box. There’s a USB Type C support as well, which is great to see in a budget smartphone.

I have briefly tested the camera of the Redmi 9 Power and found it to be decent for a phone at this price. The daylight pictures appear to be detailed and with good colours. I’m yet to test the camera of the phone rigorously and will have more to say about the performance in the full review of the phone next week. So stay tuned.  While I like the performance of the rear camera module, the selfies look dull and over exposed.

In terms of specifications, the Redmi phone includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor at the back paired with an 8-megapixel sensor, 2-megapixel macro camera, and 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the phone includes an 8-megapixel camera for selfie and video calls.

I used the phone to watch a few YouTube videos as well and they looks slightly dull. The phone packs a 6.53 inches FHD+ IPS display with 2340 x 1080 screen resolution, 19:5:9 aspect ratio, supported by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The Redmi 9 Power is also capable of handling basic functions well. It runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 512GB storage through a microSD card.

In terms of pricing, the base model of the Redmi 9 Power with 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage is priced at Rs 10,999 while the 4GB RAM/128GB storage model is set at Rs 11,999. Interested buyers can get the smartphone from Mi.com, Amazon.in, Mi Home or Mi Home Stores.

Stay tuned to BGR.in for the full review of the Redmi 9 Power.

  • Published Date: December 21, 2020 4:35 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 21, 2020 4:48 PM IST

You Might be Interested

11999

MIUI 12, Android 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
48MP+8MP+2MP+2MP

