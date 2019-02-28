Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 First Impressions: Refreshing design with aggressive pricing

Xiaomi unveiled the Redmi Note 7 Pro in India today at an event in New Delhi. The company also launched the Indian variant of the Redmi Note 7, which was first announced in China last month. These have been priced aggressively in India. The base variant of Redmi Note 7 with 3GB RAM costs Rs 9,999, while the top variant with 4GB RAM costs Rs 11,999.

Coming to the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro pricing, and it starts at Rs 13,999 for the base variant, and goes up to Rs 16,999 for the top variant. These will be made available online through Flipkart and Xiaomi’s own mi.com starting March 6 and March 13 respectively. I got a chance to use these devices at the Xiaomi India event today, and here are my initial impressions.

Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro: The Big Change

In terms of design aesthetics, Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro look completely different from previous generation of Redmi Note 6 Pro and Redmi 6 Pro. Xiaomi has opted for waterdrop-style notch, which it is calling ‘Dot Notch’ display. Also, the back has ditched metal unibody for a glass and colorful gradient design.

Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro Design: First Look

In terms of design aesthetics, both smartphones look identical, except the color treatment of Redmi Note 7 Pro’s back glass, which sports gradient finish in India. The Indian variant of the Redmi Note 7 sports single color glass back in Onyx Black, Ruby Red, and Sapphire Blue color options. Xiaomi has used Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the Redmi Note 7 and Note 7 Pro.

Up front, both Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro feature ‘Dot Notch’ display, which is a 6.3-inch LTPS in-cell panel with full-HD+ resolution. It looked decent for indoor lighting and even the touch response was fine in limited time that I spent with the device. In terms of bezels, these are quite thin at 1.95mm, but the bottom chin looks a tad thick. Xiaomi has put up the speaker grill on the top bezel, just above the selfie camera.

Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro: Cameras

Xiaomi has used different camera setup for the Redmi Note 7 in India. The smartphone came with 48-megapixel main sensor in China last month, but the Indian variant has 12-megapixel sensor instead. The dual setup uses primary 12-megapixel sensor with 1.25-micron pixels and a secondary 2-megapixel depth sensor.

On Redmi Note 7 Pro, the handset offers 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor instead of Samsung ISOCELL GM-1, which it used in Redmi Note 7 in China. It is again supported by the secondary 5-megapixel depth sensor. Both smartphones pack same 13-megapixel front camera, which is claimed to offer AI portrait mode, smart beauty features, and scene recognition support.

I did manage to use cameras on both smartphones, but for a very limited time and only in indoor lighting conditions. I didn’t find any difference in imaging as both clicked pretty similar shots with decent amount of detailing. Having said that, it’ll be too early to say anything about the camera performance, and you’ll need to wait for our final review for the same.

Watch Video: Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro First Look

Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro: Initial thoughts

Both smartphones from Xiaomi come at a competitive price in India, especially the Redmi Note 7 Pro, which offers Snapdragon 675 and Sony’s IMX586 48-megapixel camera sensor at starting Rs 13,999. In my limited time, I could hardly tell any difference between the two phones. Even the camera results were pretty much similar. In terms of design as well, it was difficult to differentiate between the two phones. The new glass design for Redmi phone is a refreshing change from last year’s metal unibody look, also these now support USB Type-C charging for the 4,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0.

I didn’t get much time to use these devices, but considering Xiaomi has opted for Snapdragon 660 and Snapdragon 675, there shouldn’t be much of a problem in the performance department. One can expect smooth multitasking, and but cameras need to be tested before our final verdict. So keep an eye out for our full review of the Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro.