Xiaomi increases price of 10 smart TVs by Rs 2,000 in India: Check new prices here

In June, Xiaomi increased the price of some of its phones in India including the Redmi Note 10 64GB storage and 128GB storage model by Rs 500. The company has now hiked price of 10 Mi TV and Redmi TV models in the country. The price of these Mi TVs and Redmi TVs has gone up by up to Rs 2,000.

The company has reportedly increased the price of some of its TVs due to shortage of components and supply chain restraints. The price hike ranges from as low as Rs 500 to as high as Rs 2,000. The price hike of these Mi TV and Redmi TV models is applicable for both online and offline market.

Xiaomi has reportedly increased the prices of these TVs due to the shortage of components and also because of supply chain restraints. From 32-inch to 65-inch, check the list Mi TV and Redmi TV models that received price hike in India and how much they cost now.

These Xiaomi TVs get expensive

-Mi TV 4A 32-inch price in India increased by Rs 500. It was previously priced at Rs 15,499 and now costs Rs 15,999.

– Mi TV 4A 43-inch price in India increased by Rs 1000. It was previously priced at Rs 25,999 and now costs Rs 26,999.

– Mi TV 4A Horizon 40-inch price in India increased by Rs 1000. It was previously priced at Rs 23,999 and now costs Rs 24,999.

– Mi TV 4A Horizon 43-inch price in India increased by Rs 2000. It was previously priced at Rs 25,999 and now costs Rs 27,999.

– Mi TV 4X 43-inch price in India increased by Rs 1000. It was previously priced at Rs 28,999 and now costs Rs 29,999.

– Mi TV 4X 55-inch price in India increased by Rs 2000. It was previously priced at Rs 41,999 and now costs Rs 43,999.

– Redmi TV 55-inch price in India increased by Rs 2000. It was previously priced at Rs 40,999 and now costs Rs 42,999.

– Redmi TV 50-inch price in India increased by Rs 2000. It was previously priced at Rs 34,999 and now costs Rs 36,999.

– Redmi TV 65-inch price in India increased by Rs 1000. It was previously priced at Rs 58,999 and now costs Rs 59,999.

– Mi QLED TV 55-inch price in India increased by Rs 2000. It was previously priced at Rs 57,999 and now costs Rs 59,999.