42 percent of premium TVs sold on Amazon India were OnePlus TV

  42% of premium TVs sold on Amazon India were OnePlus TV; now available with new offers
42% of premium TVs sold on Amazon India were OnePlus TV; now available with new offers

OnePlus is now offering instant Rs 3,500 discount on purchase of OnePlus TV using ICICI Bank credit and debit cards.

  • Updated: October 15, 2019 12:22 PM IST
OnePlus has announced that the company has seen overwhelming sales of the OnePlus TV in India. The Chinese smartphone maker has announced that during this period of sales, over 42 percent of premium TVs on Amazon India were OnePlus TVs. The company claims that it is the best-selling TV among premium TVs on the platform. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, the OnePlus TV 55Q1 was the best-selling model. The company has also announced a fresh set of offers for its users in the country.

OnePlus TV: Offers, Specifications and Price

OnePlus is now offering no-cost EMI for up to 24 months with the purchase of OnePlus TV. It is also offering Rs 3,500 instant discount on purchase of these devices through ICICI Bank credit and debit cards. Customers can also get Rs 2,000 instant cashback on payment through Amazon Pay. There is also two years warranty on these TVs and up to Rs 10,000 off through exchange in addition to current exchange value of old unit. These offers are currently live on Amazon India and will continue till October 17, 2019.

OnePlus TV is available in two models: TV 55 Q1 and TV 55 Q1 Pro. Both models feature a 55-inch QLED panel with 4K UHD resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels and 120 percent NTSC color gamut. They also feature a Gamma Color Magic engine as a picture processor. They support Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG and other enhancements include MEMC, DE-CONTOUR and Noise Cancellation. The difference between Pro and non-Pro model is in audio output.

The OnePlus TV 55 Q1 Pro comes with 50W sound output with 8 units and DTS-HD audio format. These TVs run Android TV with OxygenPlay, Prime Video, YouTube, Google Play Movies, Hotstar, ErosNow, Zee5, Hungama and SonyLiv. There is Chromecast built-in, Google Assistant and support for Amazon Alexa. It supports WiFi, Bluetooth, ethernet port, RF input, four HDMI and three USB ports. OnePlus TV 55 Q1 is available for Rs 69,900 while Q1 Pro is available for Rs 99,900.

  • Published Date: October 15, 2019 12:21 PM IST
  • Updated Date: October 15, 2019 12:22 PM IST

