Flipkart has announced as many as six Nokia Smart TVs in India, and the price starts from Rs 12,999, which is for the 32-inch HD-ready model. There is also a 43-inch full-HD Nokia TV, which will cost Rs 22,999. The 43-inch Nokia TV with 4K (Ultra HD) display is priced at Rs 28,999. If you are looking for a 50-inch 4K Nokia TV, then it will cost you Rs 33,999. Flipkart is also selling the 55-inch 4K smart TV for Rs Rs 39,999, This time around, there is also a 65-inch 4K Nokia TV, which is priced at Rs 59,999. Interested customers will be able to buy the smart TVs via Flipkart from October 15, as a part of the Flipkart Big Billion Days Specials.

32-inch, 43-inch Nokia Smart TV: Specifications

This Nokia Smart TV comes with a 32-inch display, which operates at HD (1,366×768 pixels) resolution. The display supports 3000:1 contrast ratio. It runs Android 9 Pie out of the box. The television offers a MaxBrite Display, micro dimming, 1.5GB RAM + 8GB storage, and a quad-core Mali GPU. The TV comes with a 39W Onkyo soundbar that features 24W QuatroX speakers and 15W tweeters. The television supports two USB and three HDMI ports, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. The TV remote features a dedicated Netflix and Zee5 hotkeys. The 43-inch Nokia Smart TV comes with all these features. The only difference is you get a MaxBrite Display with a full-HD (1,920×1,080 pixels) resolution.

43-inch, 50-inch 4K Smart TVs: Features

The 43-inch 4K Nokia Smart TV features a MaxBrite display with an Ultra HD resolution and HDR10 support. The Android TV supports micro dimming, 5,000:1 contrast ratio, a quad-core SoC, and 2GB RAM + 16GB storage. You get a 39W soundbar that has 24W speakers and 15W tweeters. In terms of connectivity, the smart TV supports three HDMI and two USB ports, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. The 50-inch Nokia Smart TV, on the other hand, also comes with a 4K MaxBrite display, HDR10 support. All the other features are the same, but with one, you get a 48W soundbar with 30W speakers and 18W tweeters. It even has Dolby Audio support.

55-inch, 65-inch 4K Smart TVs: Specifications

Both the 55-inch and 65-inch Nokia smart TVs come with a MaxBrite display that supports Ultra HD (3,840×2,160 pixels) resolution and HDR10 support. The 55-inch model has 420nits of peak brightness and the 65-inch variant supports 450nits of brightness. The Android TVs are powered by a quad-core processor, paired with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage. You get a 48W soundbar with 30W speakers and 18W tweeters. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, two USB, and three HDMI ports.