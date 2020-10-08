comscore 6 Nokia Smart TVs launched in India, price starts from Rs 12,999
Interested customers will be able to buy the new Nokia smart TVs via Flipkart from October 15, as a part of the Flipkart Big Billion Days Specials.

Nokia Smart TV

Flipkart has announced as many as six Nokia Smart TVs in India, and the price starts from Rs 12,999, which is for the 32-inch HD-ready model. There is also a 43-inch full-HD Nokia TV, which will cost Rs 22,999. The 43-inch Nokia TV with 4K (Ultra HD) display is priced at Rs 28,999. If you are looking for a 50-inch 4K Nokia TV, then it will cost you Rs 33,999. Flipkart is also selling the 55-inch 4K smart TV for Rs Rs 39,999, This time around, there is also a 65-inch 4K Nokia TV, which is priced at Rs 59,999. Interested customers will be able to buy the smart TVs via Flipkart from October 15, as a part of the Flipkart Big Billion Days Specials. Also Read - Realme C15 goes on sale today at 2PM: Check price and offers

32-inch, 43-inch Nokia Smart TV: Specifications

This Nokia Smart TV comes with a 32-inch display, which operates at HD (1,366×768 pixels) resolution. The display supports 3000:1 contrast ratio. It runs Android 9 Pie out of the box. The television offers a MaxBrite Display, micro dimming, 1.5GB RAM + 8GB storage, and a quad-core Mali GPU. The TV comes with a 39W Onkyo soundbar that features 24W QuatroX speakers and 15W tweeters. The television supports two USB and three HDMI ports, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. The TV remote features a dedicated Netflix and Zee5 hotkeys. The 43-inch Nokia Smart TV comes with all these features. The only difference is you get a MaxBrite Display with a full-HD (1,920×1,080 pixels) resolution. Also Read - Realme 7 flash sale today at 12PM: Check offers, price

43-inch, 50-inch 4K Smart TVs: Features

The 43-inch 4K Nokia Smart TV features a MaxBrite display with an Ultra HD resolution and HDR10 support. The Android TV supports micro dimming, 5,000:1 contrast ratio, a quad-core SoC, and 2GB RAM + 16GB storage. You get a 39W soundbar that has 24W speakers and 15W tweeters. In terms of connectivity, the smart TV supports three HDMI and two USB ports, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. The 50-inch Nokia Smart TV, on the other hand, also comes with a 4K MaxBrite display, HDR10 support. All the other features are the same, but with one, you get a 48W soundbar with 30W speakers and 18W tweeters. It even has Dolby Audio support. Also Read - Xbox Series S to get Rs 5,000 discount on Flipkart Big Billion Days sale

55-inch,  65-inch 4K Smart TVs: Specifications

Both the 55-inch and 65-inch Nokia smart TVs come with a MaxBrite display that supports Ultra HD (3,840×2,160 pixels) resolution and HDR10 support. The 55-inch model has 420nits of peak brightness and the 65-inch variant supports 450nits of brightness. The Android TVs are powered by a quad-core processor, paired with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage. You get a 48W soundbar with 30W speakers and 18W tweeters. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, two USB, and three HDMI ports.

