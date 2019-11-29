Chinese smartphone maker Honor considers India as a big market, and has big plans. For one, it is planning on launching the recently launched Magic Watch 2 next month. Wearables is a big focus for the company, and it aims to make $2.3 billion globally by selling wearables next year. Beyond wearables and smartphones, Honor reportedly also plans to launch smart TVs in India. Here’s what we know so far about the Honor smart TVs launch plan.

Honor smart TVs launch plan

“India is a huge market for Honor. In terms of launching smart devices, right now the company is focused on wearables. It is because the import duty on them is less while on AI screens or smart TVs the duties are extremely high,” Daniel Tan, Vice President of Honor Smart Life, told IANS. “To overcome this challenge, we would work on establishing our own manufacturing unit or assembling unit for AI devices in India,” he added.

Several smartphone manufacturers are now selling smart TVs in India. These include Xiaomi and OnePlus, while Nokia will soon enter the fray. Nokia plans to launch its smart TVs in India in partnership with Flipkart on December 5.

“We are less concentrating on introducing AI screens right now in India. But we will definitely launch our other products specially recently launched laptops in our domestic market,” Tan noted. “For smart TVs it will take some time as we need to work with local content providers for our TVs,” the executive added.

The focus now is on enabling millennials across the world to lead their life with smart as well as secure IoT (Internet of Things) devices. When users data is completely secure, only then will they accept new products with open arms, Honor notes.

Immediate plans for India

As mentioned, the company is currently focusing on introducing new wearable devices in India. Seeing the demand, it plans to launch its Magic Watch 2 smartwatch as early as next month.

“In terms of internet-connected devices, the wearable market is growing a very fast rate and soon the traditional watches will be outdated. The company is looking forward to take on watch makers like Rolex because with these watches the customers buy luxury, but with smartwatches they buy usage,” he added.

With Inputs from IANS