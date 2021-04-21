Amazon Fire TV Cube (2nd Gen) launched in India: Price, features

Amazon has launched its latest Fire TV Cube (2nd Gen) in India. This is the company’s most powerful streaming device with capabilities of the company’s own Fire TV and Echo smart speakers. The device comes with features like Ultra HD HDR streaming and hands-free access. Also Read - Amazon offering 10 free Kindle e-books to celebrate World Book Day; here's how to get

Amazon Fire TV Cube (2nd Gen): Price in India

Amazon Fire TV Cube (2nd Gen) is priced at Rs 12,999 and is the company's most expensive streaming device in the Fire TV range. It is currently available on sale via Amazon, select Croma and Reliance Retail outlets. As an introductory offer, the company is bundling an HDMI cable at no extra cost.

Amazon Fire TV Cube (2nd Gen): Specifications

Amazon Fire TV Cube (2nd Gen) comes with support for various HDR formats, which include Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10 and HLG. It also comes with support for the Dolby Atmos audio format. The device can stream content in UHD resolution and will go up against the new Apple TV 4K, which starts at Rs 18,900 and will soon be made available in India.

It runs the company’s own Fire TV OS with support for all major streaming services including Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, YouTube, Apple TV and more. The device also comes with the Alexa integration, with an always-on microphone and a small speaker to listen for the Alexa wake word. With the help of this users can control the device with their voice.

While the device does have an inbuilt speaker, you cannot play audio content like music on it. All of the audio content will be routed through the device to the connected setup.

The bundled remote can be used to navigate the UI traditionally along with quick access to certain OTT apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Amazon Music via hotkeys.