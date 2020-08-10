comscore Amazon Freedom Sale: Shinco offering discounts on Smart TV line-up
  • Home
  • Smart TVs
  • Amazon Freedom Sale: Shinco India offering discounts across Smart TV line-up
News

Amazon Freedom Sale: Shinco India offering discounts across Smart TV line-up

Smart TVs

Shinco is an Indian television brand and a part of the Make in India initiative. The cheapest Smart TV on offer is available for Rs 9,599.

  • Published: August 10, 2020 7:32 PM IST
Shinco Smart TV

Shinco, an Indian television brand, is offering discounts across its line-up during the Amazon Freedom Sale, which begins 8th August and ends 11th August. The brand, which is a part of the Make in India initiative, recently launched three new series of Android based televisions during Amazon India’s Prime Day Sale. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra to release in India on August 28, reveals Amazon listing

The Indian television brand is offering discounts on the aforementioned newly launched products as well as existing models. As a part of the Amazon Freedom Day sale, Amazon India is also providing a 10 per cent instant discount up to Rs 1500 with SBI Credit Cards and Credit Card EMIs. The discount is applicable on a minimum order of Rs 5,000. Additional offers include free delivery and installation, exchange offers and no cost EMI on select cards. Also Read - Kodak launches new Android TVs in India: Check price, features and more

Watch: Realme TV launch: Top 5 features

Shinco TV prices during Amazon Freedom Sale

Shinco is offering a discount of 1.000 rupees on two models – the 32-inch HD ready SO3A and the 32-inch HD ready ‘Smart’ SO328AS. These are being offered at Rs 7,599 and Rs 9,599 respectively. Then there is the Shinco SO43AS, a 43-inch Full HD Smart TV with Android TV 8.0, 1GB RAM and 8GB storage. This model is available for Rs 16,699 – down from Rs 18,199. Also Read - Thomson launches "Make in India" certified Android TVs, price starts from Rs 10,999

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick launched in India: Price, features and all you need to know

Also Read

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick launched in India: Price, features and all you need to know

Also on offer during the Amazon Freedom Sale is the SO50QBT, which is a 49-inch 4K TV with Android TV 9.0, 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage, a quad-core processor and Bluetooth support. Shinco is offering this model at Rs 24,250, down from its regular price of Rs 25,999. Finally, Shinco’s flagship SO55QBT is being offered at Rs 28,299, down from Rs 29,999. This 55-inch 4K TV features Android TV 9.0, 16GB internal storage, 2GB RAM, a quad-core processor, Bluetooth support and dbx-tv sound technology.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 10, 2020 7:32 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her

Editor's Pick

Top gaming laptops launched in India since Lockdown
Laptops
Top gaming laptops launched in India since Lockdown
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 get Alt Z Life software update in India

News

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 get Alt Z Life software update in India

Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha won t sell, no new MIX device this year

News

Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha won t sell, no new MIX device this year

Asus ROG Strix G15 and G17 gaming laptops launched

Laptops

Asus ROG Strix G15 and G17 gaming laptops launched

Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Note 20 Ultra India release set for August 28

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Note 20 Ultra India release set for August 28

Most Popular

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Review

Realme 6i Review

Amazfit Bip S Lite smartwatch review

Vu Premium 4K TV Long-Term Review

Oppo Reno 4 Pro First Impressions

Vivo S1 Prime design and specification leaked ahead of launch

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 get Alt Z Life software update in India

Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha won t sell, no new MIX device this year

Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Note 20 Ultra India release set for August 28

Why micro-credit is what India needs right now

How to permanently delete Google account?

OnePlus: Siddhant Narayan talks customer-centricity

Sennheiser marks 75 years with big plans for TWS and home audio market

How ASICS built an app that turns every run into a rhythm

Related Topics

Related Stories

Amazon Freedom Sale: Shinco offering discounts on Smart TV line-up

News

Amazon Freedom Sale: Shinco offering discounts on Smart TV line-up
Nokia 50-inch 4K and 32-inch full HD TVs coming soon to India

Smart TVs

Nokia 50-inch 4K and 32-inch full HD TVs coming soon to India
iFFAlCON launches 4K QLED and UHD TVs in India

Smart TVs

iFFAlCON launches 4K QLED and UHD TVs in India
Kodak launches new Android TVs in India: Check price, features and more

Smart TVs

Kodak launches new Android TVs in India: Check price, features and more
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 sale today at 2PM: Price, offers

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 sale today at 2PM: Price, offers

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 स्मार्टफोन का Mystic Blue वेरिएंट हुआ भारत में लॉन्च, जानिए कीमत

भारतीय मोबाइल कंपनी ने लॉन्च किया तिरंगे वाला स्मार्टफोन, देखें खूबसूरत फोटो

WhatsApp पर आएगा Multi-Device Mode, जानिए किस तरह से करेगा काम

Redmi Note 8 Pro का नया स्पेशल एडिशन जल्द होगा लॉन्च, ये हो सकती हैं खूबियां

Mi 10i के नाम से भारत में लॉन्च हो सकता है शाओमी का ये दमदार स्मार्टफोन, जानिए खास बातें

Latest Videos

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

News

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000
Realme 6i Camera Review

Reviews

Realme 6i Camera Review
How to permanently delete Google account?

Features

How to permanently delete Google account?
Redmi Note 9 Camera Review

Reviews

Redmi Note 9 Camera Review

News

Amazon Freedom Sale: Shinco offering discounts on Smart TV line-up
News
Amazon Freedom Sale: Shinco offering discounts on Smart TV line-up
Vivo S1 Prime design and specification leaked ahead of launch

News

Vivo S1 Prime design and specification leaked ahead of launch
Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

News

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 get Alt Z Life software update in India

News

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 get Alt Z Life software update in India
Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha won t sell, no new MIX device this year

News

Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha won t sell, no new MIX device this year

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno 4 Pro
Oppo Reno 4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers