Amazon Freedom Sale: Shinco offering discounts on Smart TV line-up

Shinco, an Indian television brand, is offering discounts across its line-up during the Amazon Freedom Sale, which begins 8th August and ends 11th August. The brand, which is a part of the Make in India initiative, recently launched three new series of Android based televisions during Amazon India’s Prime Day Sale. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra to release in India on August 28, reveals Amazon listing

The Indian television brand is offering discounts on the aforementioned newly launched products as well as existing models. As a part of the Amazon Freedom Day sale, Amazon India is also providing a 10 per cent instant discount up to Rs 1500 with SBI Credit Cards and Credit Card EMIs. The discount is applicable on a minimum order of Rs 5,000. Additional offers include free delivery and installation, exchange offers and no cost EMI on select cards. Also Read - Kodak launches new Android TVs in India: Check price, features and more

Watch: Realme TV launch: Top 5 features

Shinco TV prices during Amazon Freedom Sale

Shinco is offering a discount of 1.000 rupees on two models – the 32-inch HD ready SO3A and the 32-inch HD ready ‘Smart’ SO328AS. These are being offered at Rs 7,599 and Rs 9,599 respectively. Then there is the Shinco SO43AS, a 43-inch Full HD Smart TV with Android TV 8.0, 1GB RAM and 8GB storage. This model is available for Rs 16,699 – down from Rs 18,199. Also Read - Thomson launches "Make in India" certified Android TVs, price starts from Rs 10,999

Also on offer during the Amazon Freedom Sale is the SO50QBT, which is a 49-inch 4K TV with Android TV 9.0, 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage, a quad-core processor and Bluetooth support. Shinco is offering this model at Rs 24,250, down from its regular price of Rs 25,999. Finally, Shinco’s flagship SO55QBT is being offered at Rs 28,299, down from Rs 29,999. This 55-inch 4K TV features Android TV 9.0, 16GB internal storage, 2GB RAM, a quad-core processor, Bluetooth support and dbx-tv sound technology.