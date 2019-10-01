Shinco has announced that its televisions will go on flash sale at 9:00PM today via Amazon.in. As part of the Amazon Great Indian sale, the company’s 55-inch 4K UHD smart TV (S55QHDR10) will cost just Rs 5,555. Ahead of the flash sale, the brand has revealed that its 24-inch HD Ready LED TV will also be available for Rs 4,999 during Amazon Great Indian sale.

The 32-inch HD Ready LED TV will cost Rs 5,999, while the 32-inch (SO328AS) is priced at Rs 7,999. The 40-inch full HD Smart LED TV (SO42AS) will be priced at Rs 14,499, while the 49-inch (SO50AS-E50) cost Rs 20,990. The 49-inch 4K smart LED TV (S50QHRD10) will also be on the sale. This TV will cost a user Rs 23,999. Lastly, the 65-inch 4k UHD smart TV (S65QHDR10) will cost Rs 47,999.

The company will also offer a no-cost EMI option, cashbacks, hassle-free delivery, free installation on the purchase any Shinco TV. The above-mentioned TVs from the grand ships with Uniwall UI and HRDP technology, Air Click Remote with Qwerty keypad, e-share option, built-in soundbar, and more.

The 55-inch Shinco TV ships with Uniwalli UI, Android 8 OS and Quantum Luminit tech. The 4K UHD smart TV offers support for HDR10. On the connectivity front, the TV has three HDMI ports and two USB ports. The 55-inch comes with 20W sound output, and Movie box with 7000+ free movies in 16 different languages, as per the company.

Separately, Shinco recently launched a 32-inch Smart LED TV in collaboration with Amazon India for Rs 7,999. This television will also be on the sale. The company noted the SO328AS 32-inch Smart LED TV comes under ‘Made in India’ initiative. The interface is powered by Cloud TV Certified AOSP. It comes equipped with official apps like Hotstar, ZEE5, Sony Liv, Voot, Sun NXT, Jio Cinema, Eros Now, Hungama Play, Alt Balaji, Movie Box, Bloomberg Quint, The Quint, HomeVeda and more.