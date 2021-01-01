AmazonBasics has launched its first lineup of ultra-HD TVs for the Indian market starting at Rs 29,999. The TVs have been launched in two size variants – 50-inch and 55-inch. In terms of features, the Fire TV Edition offer 4K HDR LED display panels, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos formats for HDR and audio support. Also Read - Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale: Here are the best deals for you today

The Amazon-led consumer electronics brand in India has launched its TVs in the same price segment as Xiaomi, Vu and TCL. Both the TVs are available on the Amazon India website.

AmazonBasics Fire TV Edition Ultra-HD TV specification

Apart from the fact that the two TVs come in 50-inch and 55-inch variants, both have ultra-HD LED screen with 3840×2160 pixel resolution. They also offer HDR and Dolby Vision support. Both TVs are powered by the quad-core Amlogic processor while for connectivity you get three HDMI ports and two USB Type-A ports. With a peak refresh rate of 60Hz the TV also promises a 178-degree viewing angle.

Since these are Fire TV Edition TVs, both run on Amazon’s Fire TV OS. People who are familiar with the Fire TV OS will have no problem navigating the interface. The same operating system is also used by other brands such as Onida and Akai.

Although the Fire TV Edition TVs are more suited to cater to the Amazon Fire TV ecosystem it will also offer support for other OTT apps like Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar and YouTube as well.

The TVs will also come with support for Amazon’s voice assistant Alexa and you can ask the TV to play your favorite music and TV shows just by using voice commands.

Here comes the competition

This move by Amazon is sure to heat up the competitive entry-level market for smart TVs which is currently being dominated by Chinese brands like Xiaomi. The fact that Amazon is offering 4K bundled with Dolby technology puts it a couple of steps ahead of its competition. This will also trigger a move for competing brands to better their portfolio for the Indian market.