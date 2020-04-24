comscore Apple Music comes to Samsung Smart TVs; first TV brand to integrate
  • Home
  • Smart TVs
  • Apple Music comes to Samsung Smart TVs; becomes first TV brand to integrate the service
News

Apple Music comes to Samsung Smart TVs; becomes first TV brand to integrate the service

Smart TVs

Apple Music will be available on Samsung Smart TV models from 2018 through 2020.

  • Published: April 24, 2020 2:30 PM IST
Apple_Music_Samsung_TV

Samsung’s smart TVs will now have the Apple Music as well. In a press note on Thursday, Samsung announced that the consumers in over 100 countries will now be able to enjoy Apple Music right away on their Samsung Smart TVs. It is now the first TV brand to integrate the Apple Music service. Also Read - Apple joins TikTok, official account with blue tick is yet to post a video

“Last year, we were the first TV manufacturer to offer the Apple TV app, and today, we are the first to offer Apple Music. Our partnership with Apple has been instrumental in bringing consumers an unparalleled lineup of different entertainment options, especially as they seek out more content choices from their Smart TVs,” said Salek Brodsky, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Business Development for Samsung Electronics. Also Read - Best Samsung Phone Under 10000 : दस हजार रुपये से कम कीमत में ये हैं बेस्ट सैमसंग स्मार्टफोन

With Apple Music, Samsung Smart TV users can enjoy over 60 million songs ad-free, watch top music videos, and explore thousands of playlists curated by world-class music experts. Samsung notes that the Apple Music app will be made available on models from 2018 through 2020. Also Read - Samsung TV Plus mobile app will soon be released: Report

Recently, Apple announced that it is expanding Apple Music streaming service to 52 additional countries. Now, the Apple Music will be available to 167 countries in total with its collection of over 60 million songs. Not just that, the company has also extended support for the App Store along with Apple Arcade, Apple Podcasts, and iCloud to 20 more countries.

Watch Video: Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

Apple Music started out with more than hundred countries but this is the first big expansion since launch. In its 167 markets, Apple Music now included 25 new African countries. The company is offering subscription as low as $3 to $11 monthly, with a six-month free trial period in the new countries.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 24, 2020 2:30 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Travis Scott's Fortnite never seen before concert garnered 12.3 million players
Gaming
Travis Scott's Fortnite never seen before concert garnered 12.3 million players
Apple Music comes to Samsung Smart TVs

Smart TVs

Apple Music comes to Samsung Smart TVs

Xiaomi Mi A3 gets Android 10 update for the fourth time

News

Xiaomi Mi A3 gets Android 10 update for the fourth time

Google Live Captions may soon come to phone calls

News

Google Live Captions may soon come to phone calls

Asus Zenfone Max M2 gets Android 10 beta update

News

Asus Zenfone Max M2 gets Android 10 beta update

Most Popular

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Apple Music comes to Samsung Smart TVs

Xiaomi Mi A3 gets Android 10 update for the fourth time

Google Live Captions may soon come to phone calls

Asus Zenfone Max M2 gets Android 10 beta update

Google makes identity verification mandatory for all advertisers

OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T: Which one is better?

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Is OnePlus 8 really worth it?

Secret Android Features you didn't know about

Contract tracing: Here is what it means and how it works

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple Music comes to Samsung Smart TVs

Smart TVs

Apple Music comes to Samsung Smart TVs
Apple joins TikTok, official account with blue tick is yet to post a video

News

Apple joins TikTok, official account with blue tick is yet to post a video
Xiaomi may launch a smartphone with 150-megapixel camera sensor

News

Xiaomi may launch a smartphone with 150-megapixel camera sensor
Spotify releases new Editor-curated podcast playlists

News

Spotify releases new Editor-curated podcast playlists
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: YouTube app update brings improved Flex mode support

News

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: YouTube app update brings improved Flex mode support

हिंदी समाचार

वीवो ने लॉन्च किया मिड रेंज स्मार्टफोन Vivo Y50, जानिए कीमत और फीचर्स

iQOO 3 स्मार्टफोन की कीमत में 4000 रुपये की कटौती, OnePlus 8 को मिलेगी कड़ी टक्कर

Xiaomi लॉन्च कर सकती है 150 मेगापिक्सल के कैमरे वाला दुनिया का पहला स्मार्टफोन

Huawei Nova 7 सीरीज के तीन दमदार स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और खूबियां

एंड्रॉयड टीवी फीचर के साथ 3999 रुपये में लॉन्च हुआ Asianet Smart Dongle, जानें खूबियां

Latest Videos

OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T: Is this a meaningful upgrade?

Features

OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T: Is this a meaningful upgrade?
Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Features

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks
OnePlus 8 Series India Price Revealed: Is it worth your money?

Features

OnePlus 8 Series India Price Revealed: Is it worth your money?
Secret Android Features you didn't know about

Features

Secret Android Features you didn't know about

News

Apple Music comes to Samsung Smart TVs
Smart TVs
Apple Music comes to Samsung Smart TVs
Xiaomi Mi A3 gets Android 10 update for the fourth time

News

Xiaomi Mi A3 gets Android 10 update for the fourth time
Google Live Captions may soon come to phone calls

News

Google Live Captions may soon come to phone calls
Asus Zenfone Max M2 gets Android 10 beta update

News

Asus Zenfone Max M2 gets Android 10 beta update
Google makes identity verification mandatory for all advertisers

News

Google makes identity verification mandatory for all advertisers