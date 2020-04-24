Samsung’s smart TVs will now have the Apple Music as well. In a press note on Thursday, Samsung announced that the consumers in over 100 countries will now be able to enjoy Apple Music right away on their Samsung Smart TVs. It is now the first TV brand to integrate the Apple Music service. Also Read - Apple joins TikTok, official account with blue tick is yet to post a video

"Last year, we were the first TV manufacturer to offer the Apple TV app, and today, we are the first to offer Apple Music. Our partnership with Apple has been instrumental in bringing consumers an unparalleled lineup of different entertainment options, especially as they seek out more content choices from their Smart TVs," said Salek Brodsky, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Business Development for Samsung Electronics.

With Apple Music, Samsung Smart TV users can enjoy over 60 million songs ad-free, watch top music videos, and explore thousands of playlists curated by world-class music experts. Samsung notes that the Apple Music app will be made available on models from 2018 through 2020.

Recently, Apple announced that it is expanding Apple Music streaming service to 52 additional countries. Now, the Apple Music will be available to 167 countries in total with its collection of over 60 million songs. Not just that, the company has also extended support for the App Store along with Apple Arcade, Apple Podcasts, and iCloud to 20 more countries.

Apple Music started out with more than hundred countries but this is the first big expansion since launch. In its 167 markets, Apple Music now included 25 new African countries. The company is offering subscription as low as $3 to $11 monthly, with a six-month free trial period in the new countries.