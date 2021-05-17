comscore Best 5 Smart TV under Rs 25,000 to buy in India 2021
News

Best 5 Smart TV under Rs 25,000 to buy in India 2021

Smart TVs

Looking for a Smart TV that comes with better sound quality and refresh rate at an affordable price, here's a list of 5 best Android TV from OnePlus, Xiaomi, etc under Rs 25,000.

Smart TVs under Rs 25000

With the advancement in technology the idiot box has become smarter and now has the ability to stream content and even listen to your voice commands. The so-called Smart TVs give access to the internet, OTT platforms, and bundle app store as well. With Chinese brands foraying in the Indian TV segment and bringing TV sets at an affordable price, other brands began reducing the price of their smart TV models. Also Read - Xiaomi parallel charging technology could achieve double charging speeds

You can now get 4K resolution and High Dynamic Range (HDR) capable Smart TVs at plummeting retail price. The market is now flooded with a host of options (different screen sizes, features, audio quality) across varied price ranges. There are a bunch of brands worth considering, from Xiaomi, Amazon, to OnePlus. In case you are looking for a Smart TV under Rs 25,000, we have got you covered. In this list, we have handpicked some of the best Smart TVs in this price bracket. Also Read - Top 5G smartphones with most 5G bands supported in India you can buy in May 2021

Mi TV 4A Pro Full HD Android Smart LED TV at Rs 24,999

The Mi TV 4A Pro features a full HD panel with 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution and a refresh rate of 60Hz. It has 20W speaker output and comes with DTS-HD support. The Smart TV from Xiaomi comes with built-in WiFi and offers access to popular streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, etc. It runs on Android 9 OS and has a custom PatchWall interface as well. The TV supports Google Assistant voice command and comes with 1GB RAM. Connectivity options include- 3 HDMI ports and 3 USB ports and Bluetooth. Also Read - Realme Watch 2 Pro, Buds Wireless 2 Neo launching on May 20: Check details

Amazon Basics Fire TV Edition 43-inch Full HD Smart LED TV at Rs 24,999

Similar to the Mi TV, this Smart LED TV from Amazon offer an FHD panel with a 178-degree field of view. The Android TV has a 20W speaker with Dolby Audio and DTS Tru Surround support. It comes with built-in Alexa voice controls and runs on Fire TV OS. The Amazon Basics Fire TV is powered by a 1.5GHz quad-core processor and has 1GB RAM. The TV supports popular OTT platforms like Prime Video, Netflix, Disney + Hotstar, and Apple TV. Connectivity options include- 2 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports.

OnePlus Y-series 43-inch FHD LED Smart Android TV at Rs 26,999

The OnePlus Y-series 43-inch Smart TV tags a slightly higher price as compared to the other models mentioned in this list. This Smart TV from OnePlus features an FHD LED panel with 60Hz screen refresh rate. The Android TV gets a 20W speaker with Dolby Audio support. It runs on Android TV 9 Pie and has access to Google Play Store. It supports Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, and has Chromecast built-in. Connectivity options include- 2 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports.

Realme 43-inch FHD LED Smart Android TV at Rs 24,999

The Android TV Realme 43-inch FHD LED TV features a 1920 x 1080 panel with a 60Hz screen refresh rate. It runs on Android 9 Pie OS and is powered by a MediaTek processor. It comes with 1GB RAM and includes support for Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, and YouTube. The TV has Google Assistant support and Chromecast built-in. The TV has 24W sound output and includes 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports under connectivity options.

Motorola 40-inch FHD LED Smart Android TV at Rs 24,999

This Smart Android TV from Motorola features a 40-inch FHD LED panel with a 60Hz refresh rate, 5000:1 contrast ratio, and 16:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a quad-core 1.5GHz MediaTek processor and paired with 2GB RAM. It runs on Android and offers access to Google Play Store. It comes with Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos support and has AutoTuneX+ technology that adjusts picture settings and promises an immersive viewing experience. It supports Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar streaming services, and bundle dual speakers. Connectivity options include- dual-band WiFi, 2 HDMI ports, and 2 USB ports.

  • Published Date: May 17, 2021 11:43 PM IST
  • Updated Date: May 17, 2021 11:44 PM IST

