Best media streaming devices you can buy in 2022: Amazon Fire TV stick to Apple TV 4K

The demand for media streaming devices is increasing rapidly in the gadgets market these days. These devices are capable of converting your normal TV into a smart TV because it includes many special apps such as Netflix, YouTube, and Hulu. At the same time, in view of the demand of users, many media streamer companies such as Google, Amazon, and Apple have introduced their devices in the market.

Amazon Fire TV stick

Talking about streaming devices, Amazon's Fire TV Stick is the best option. Along with this, the company has also launched Affordable Fire TV Stick Lite. This streaming stick supports Full HD resolution. It comes pre-installed with apps like YouTube MXPlayer. Along with this, a voice control support remote is available in it. With the help of Fire TV Stick Lite, you can convert your traditional TV into Smart TV. This streaming device supports apps like Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, and more. Amazon Fire TV Stick is priced at Rs 5,999.

If you look at the features of Amazon Fire TV, then it comes with 4K Ultra HD support, which supports up to 60 frames per second. The same Dolby ATMOS audio is present in it. It has a 1.5 GHz quad-core CPU, and Wi-Fi 802.11 has been given for connectivity. You can pair it with Alexa Voice Remote for voice recognition. That is, this device runs with your voice command.

Xiaomi Mi Box S

With the help of Xiaomi’s compact streaming device Mi Box S, users can convert their traditional TV to Android TV. This TV box runs on the Android 9.0 version, which comes with 4K HDR resolution, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi support. It supports a quad-core processor, 2GB RAM, and 8GB storage. This TV comes with Chromecast and a voice control feature. It supports apps like YouTube, Netflix, Hotstar, and Google Play Store.

The Mi Box 4K also includes a USB port and a 3.5mm digital out socket. It also comes equipped with Bluetooth for connecting Bluetooth devices such as headphones or wireless speakers. The device also comes with built-in Chromecast Ultra, allowing users to comfortably cast content up to 4K resolution directly to the TV from their phones or laptops.

Tata Sky Binge+

Tata Sky introduced Tata Sky Binge Plus set-top box to give tough competition to other DTH companies. The price of this set-top box is Rs 3,999. You will get the support of Google Assistant with Google Chromecast on this device. At the same time, this set-top box supports TVs with 4K, HD, LED, LCD, and Plasm technology. Also, it can be connected with old TV via audio and video cable.

Realme smart google TV stick

The best part about the Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick is that it supports HDMI 2.1 with CEC, which means you can control both the stick and the TV with the TV stick’s remote. Apart from this, this stick supports a 5GHz Wi-Fi network. Also, you can connect headphones or a keyboard to Reality TV Stick with the help of Bluetooth 5.0.

At the same time, after installing the Realme Smart 4K Google TV Stick, the names of different OTT platforms appear on your home screen, including Apple TV +, Hotstar, and Prime Video. In addition to the OTT app on the home screen, you can also see streaming apps along with some games with Android TV support.

Apple TV 4K

Talking about the specification, the A12 Bionic processor will be given in Apple TV 4K. Apple TV 4K supports high frame rate HDR (High Dynamic Range) and Dolby Vision video. It makes fast-moving action run smoother and better than ever at 60 frames per second (fps).

Apple TV works with the iPhone, and its sensors work to improve the TV’s picture quality. Apple TV uses the light sensor in the iPhone to compare the color balance. Apple claims that the Apple TV automatically works to deliver more accurate colors and better contrast to its video output, without requiring users to make any changes to the TV’s settings.

Talking about the price, Apple TV 4K is available in the market with a starting price of Rs 18,900. If you want Siri Remote with it, then you have to pay extra for that. Talking about the price, the price of the new Siri Remote is Rs 5,800. This remote will also support the previous generation Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD.