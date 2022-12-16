comscore BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2022: Xiaomi OLED Vision TV becomes the 'Best Smart TV of the year'
  • Home
  • Smart TVs
  • Bgr Tech Excellence Awards 2022 Xiaomi Oled Vision Tv Becomes The Best Smart Tv Of The Year
News

BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2022: Xiaomi OLED Vision TV becomes the 'Best Smart TV of the year'

Smart TVs

Sony Bravia becomes the 'Most trusted Smart TV Brand of the year'. The nominations also included Samsung and Xiaomi.

Highlights

  • The third edition of the BGR Tech Excellence Awards took place today.
  • The event started with an insightful session on 5G: Unlocking next-gen India.
  • The second session was for 'Making of AtmaNirbhar Bharat through Digital Revolution'
  • Later, the winners in the laptop segment were announced.
Untitled design (10)

BGR hosted its third edition of the BGR Tech Excellence Awards today. The event aimed at awarding brands in the tech fraternity for their contribution to the industry in the year 2022. Several major brands including Realme, Samsung, Sony, Acer, Xiaomi and more participated in the event today. In addition to this, sessions on ‘5G: Unlocking next-gen India’, and ‘Making of AtmaNirbhar Bharat through Digital Revolution’ were also organised where key panelists included Umang Jindal , Head of Network Solutions Software & Performance, Ericsson, Abhinav Sinha, Global COO & CPO, OYO and more. Also Read - India should protect Vivo's legitimate rights and interests, says Chinese state media

Here are the winners of the smart TV category Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M04 first sale starts today at 12 PM on Amazon

Best Smart TV of the year

The nominations of this category included Also Read - Realme 10 Pro goes on sale in India today at 12 PM via Flipkart: Check price, offers

Nominations

Xiaomi OLED Vision TV
Samsung Neo QLED 8K
Thomson QLED TV 55 inch

Winner

Xiaomi OLED Vision TV

Most trusted Smart TV Brand of the year

The nominations of this category included:

Nominations 

Samsung
Sony Bravia
Xiaomi

Winner

Sony Bravia

Xiaomi OLED Vision smart TV specifications, features, price

Coming to the specifications, the Xiaomi OLED Vision smart TV comes with a bezel-less design and a metallic frame. It comes with a 4.6mm thin profile. Xiaomi says that the Xiaomi OLED Vision smart TV is its slimmest TV yet. It offers a 97% screen-to-body ratio, 1500000:1 contrast ratio, True 10-bit display along with self-illuminating panels and Reality Flow technology. It also features IMAX Enhanced technology. Xiaomi says that its OLED Vision smart TV is the first TV in India to get this technology. It also gets Dolby Vision IQ technology, HDR10+ support and Vivid Picture Engine 2.

For sound, Xiaomi OLED Vision smart TV has Dolby Atmos, a 1.4L speaker cavity, four active drivers and four passive drivers, a 30W speaker and support for dtsX technology. Coming to performance, the smart TV is powered by a quad-core A73 processor that is coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage space. For connectivity, it has three HDMI 2.1 ports, two USB ports, an Ethernet port, an AV port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and WiFi 6. It runs the company’s Patchwall UI.

In India, it is priced at Rs 99,999 in India and is available for purchase on Mi.com and Flipkart in India.

  • Published Date: December 16, 2022 9:17 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

5G in India will boost online gaming, farming, education and sector in coming days: Experts
Mobiles
5G in India will boost online gaming, farming, education and sector in coming days: Experts
Xiaomi No.1 Fan Festival sale begins: Check details

Deals

Xiaomi No.1 Fan Festival sale begins: Check details

iPhone saves lives of two individuals stuck in forest

News

iPhone saves lives of two individuals stuck in forest

Twitter will suspend accounts engaged in doxxing for seven days

Apps

Twitter will suspend accounts engaged in doxxing for seven days

Instagram's new feature will help you get back your hacked account

Apps

Instagram's new feature will help you get back your hacked account

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2022: Winners in indigenous brand, payment app categories

BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2022: Wearables/Hearables segment

BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2022: Xiaomi OLED Vision TV becomes the 'Best Smart TV of the year'

BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2022: Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED wins the best flagship laptop of the year award

Spider-Man 2 confirmed to launch in fall 2023: What to expect

What's Lensa AI and why everyone's using it all of a sudden

Tecno Phantom X2 5G first impressions: Designed to impress

Realme 10 Pro+ 5G: Top 3 features that make it a good option around Rs 25,000

Realme to focus on affordable 5G phones along with feature-rich 4G smartphones in 2023: Madhav Sheth

Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Features

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details

Features

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details
iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details

News

iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details
BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?

Features

BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?