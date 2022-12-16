BGR hosted its third edition of the BGR Tech Excellence Awards today. The event aimed at awarding brands in the tech fraternity for their contribution to the industry in the year 2022. Several major brands including Realme, Samsung, Sony, Acer, Xiaomi and more participated in the event today. In addition to this, sessions on ‘5G: Unlocking next-gen India’, and ‘Making of AtmaNirbhar Bharat through Digital Revolution’ were also organised where key panelists included Umang Jindal , Head of Network Solutions Software & Performance, Ericsson, Abhinav Sinha, Global COO & CPO, OYO and more. Also Read - India should protect Vivo's legitimate rights and interests, says Chinese state media

Here are the winners of the smart TV category Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M04 first sale starts today at 12 PM on Amazon

Best Smart TV of the year

The nominations of this category included Also Read - Realme 10 Pro goes on sale in India today at 12 PM via Flipkart: Check price, offers

Nominations

Xiaomi OLED Vision TV

Samsung Neo QLED 8K

Thomson QLED TV 55 inch

Winner

Xiaomi OLED Vision TV

Most trusted Smart TV Brand of the year

The nominations of this category included:

Nominations

Samsung

Sony Bravia

Xiaomi

Winner

Sony Bravia

Xiaomi OLED Vision smart TV specifications, features, price

Coming to the specifications, the Xiaomi OLED Vision smart TV comes with a bezel-less design and a metallic frame. It comes with a 4.6mm thin profile. Xiaomi says that the Xiaomi OLED Vision smart TV is its slimmest TV yet. It offers a 97% screen-to-body ratio, 1500000:1 contrast ratio, True 10-bit display along with self-illuminating panels and Reality Flow technology. It also features IMAX Enhanced technology. Xiaomi says that its OLED Vision smart TV is the first TV in India to get this technology. It also gets Dolby Vision IQ technology, HDR10+ support and Vivid Picture Engine 2.

For sound, Xiaomi OLED Vision smart TV has Dolby Atmos, a 1.4L speaker cavity, four active drivers and four passive drivers, a 30W speaker and support for dtsX technology. Coming to performance, the smart TV is powered by a quad-core A73 processor that is coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage space. For connectivity, it has three HDMI 2.1 ports, two USB ports, an Ethernet port, an AV port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and WiFi 6. It runs the company’s Patchwall UI.

In India, it is priced at Rs 99,999 in India and is available for purchase on Mi.com and Flipkart in India.