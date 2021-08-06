Blaupunkt 50-inch Android Smart TV launched at Rs 36,999: Specs, features

Blaupunkt 50-inch CyberSound Ultra-HD Android TV, the company’s new 4K TV model has been launched in India. In collaboration with home-grown Super Plastronics (SPPL) TV manufacturing company, the German audio giant brought this new 4K TV model to the country. The new Blaupunkt smart TV has been introduced for a price of Rs 36,999. Also Read - Blaupunkt 'Made in India' Android TV models with up to 2GB RAM launched starting at Rs 14,999

Blaupunkt 50-inch 4K Smart TV price in India, sale

Blaupunkt 50-inch 4K Smart TV is priced at Rs 36,999. The smart TV will be exclusively available on the e-retail platform Flipkart. The Blaupunkt 50-inch CyberSound Ultra-HD Android TV is made under a license with SPPL. The smart Android TV is up for booking starting today on the e-commerce site.

Blaupunkt 50-inch 4K TV specifications, features

The new Blaupunkt 50-inch 4K TV features a bezel-less IPS+ panel. The 50-inch 4K display has a peak brightness of 500 nits and is HDR10+ certified. Powered by Android 10, the Smart TV features a 60 W speaker output with Dolby Digital Plus, DTS TruSurround certified audio, Dolby MS12 sound technology. Inside the sleek body sits an ARM Cortex-A53 based MediaTek chipset that is paired with 2GB RAM and 8GB of onboard storage.

This new Blaupunkt TV has an in-built Chromecast, and Airplay. It has a voice-enabled remote with Google Assistant support. The Blaupunkt 50-inch CyberSound Ultra-HD Android TV has over 1000 apps like Google TV, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Google Play Store. The voice-enabled remote has shortcut key access to Netflix, Prime, Youtube, and Google Play. Connectivity options on the Smart TV include dual-band Wi-Fi with 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands, Bluetooth v5.0, two USB ports, and three HDMI ports. The German audio company recently introduced four Android TVs in India from 32-inch to 55-inch for a price starting at Rs 14,999. The new 50-inch Smart TV now joins the list. The Smart Android TV will be available in a single Black colour option.