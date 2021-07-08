Blaupunkt 'Made in India' Android TV models with up to 2GB RAM launched starting at Rs 14,999

Blaupunkt ‘Made India’ Android TV models have entered the Indian Smart TV segment on Thursday. The new Smart TVs priced starting at Rs 14,999 will available via Flipkart from July 10. Also Read - Apple TV app now available on all Android TV devices: How to download and setup

Blaupunkt ‘Made in India’ Android TV models price in India, availability

Blaupunkt in an exclusive licensing agreement with the Indian contract manufacturer SPPL (Super Plastronics Private Limited) has launched four Android TV models in India. Blaupunkt 32-inch HD Ready Cybersound Smart TV is priced at Rs 14,999. The 42- inch FHD Android TV comes for Rs 21,999. The 43-inch 4K Android TV will cost Rs 30,999, while the top-of-the-line product with a 55-inch display is priced at Rs 40,999. Also Read - Friends: The Reunion on Zee5: Release date, How to stream online and more

“The superiority and agelessness of Blaupunkt is our asset. Our brand’s foundation dates back to 1924 and since then Blaupunkt has been effortlessly providing true-to-life consumer electronic appliances at affordable prices. Today, with our exclusive tie-up with the long-established manufacturing company SPPL Pvt Ltd, we wish to tap into every Indian household with our best-in-class Android Television models that promise a flagship cinematic experience,” commenting on the launch and collaboration with SPPL, Andrzej Cebrat, Managing Director GIP Development/BLAUPUNKT Brand Licensing said. Also Read - Samsung will continue to run Tizen on its Smart TVs, even after Google partnership

Blaupunkt ‘Made in India’ Android TV models features

Starting with Blaupunkt 32-inch HD Ready Cybersound Smart TV, the Android TV features a bezel-less panel and has 40W speaker output. It runs on Android 9, and comes with 1GB RAM and 8GB storage. It boasts two speakers and has edge-free sound technology.

The 42-inch FHD Android TV packs similar features to that of the 32-inch HD Ready Android TV. The TV powered by Android 9 includes an ultra-thin bezel display, 40W speaker output, two speakers, edge-free sound technology, 1GB RAM, and 8GB native storage.

Meanwhile, the Blaupunkt 43-inch 4K TV comes with enhanced features over the other two Android TV models. The TV flaunts a bezel-less display and gets Dolby Digital Plus, DTS TruSurround certified audio with 4 speakers. Blaupunkt has integrated Dolby MS12 sound technology that can decode and enhance Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital Plus powered sound technologies. Other features include- Android 10, 2GB RAM, and 8GB storage.

As for the top model, the 55-inch Smart TV gets 60W speaker output and includes features similar to the 43-inch variant. All the TV models have ARM Cortex A53 processor at the helm, two USB ports, three HDMI ports, a voice-enabled remote, and Bluetooth v5.0 support.