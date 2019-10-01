comscore Blaupunkt 'Palladium Series' 4K ultra-HD LED TV launched in India
Blaupunkt 'Palladium Series' 4K ultra-HD LED TV launched in India, price starts at Rs 19,999

Launched on Flipkart, the smart television would be available in the Big Billion Day sale. The new 4K 'Palladium Series' ultra HD smart LED TVs are available in 43 inch, 49 inch, 50 inch and 55 inch size variants.

  • Published: October 1, 2019 11:02 AM IST
Blaupunkt-43-inch-4K-Palladium-Flipkart-India

German electronics equipment maker Blaupunkt on Monday introduced its 4K ‘Palladium Series’ ultra HD smart LED television in India for Rs 19,999. Launched on Flipkart, the smart television would be available in the Big Billion Day sale. The new 4K ‘Palladium Series’ ultra HD smart LED TVs are available in 43 inch, 49 inch, 50 inch and 55 inch size variants and powered by Cortex-A53 Quad Core 1.5GHz processor with 1GB RAM.

“One of the best characteristic of the series is the ‘Smart Series Miracasting’ feature, which means that users can get their mobile screens mirrored on the Blaupunkt LED, so they do not have to worry about small mobile screens for viewing and experience entertainment,” the company said in a statement.

Equipped with surround sound, the TV comes with a metallic frame. The android TV also allows unlimited content from preloaded apps like Netfix, Hotstar, Prime Video and Youtube directly from the home screen. All the application are TV specific to give ultimate experience, according to the company.

Earlier this month, Blaupunkt also launched two new Gen Z series TVs in India. These included a 43-inch Gen Z TV and a 49-inch Gen Z TV. The televisions are available for purchase exclusively via Flipkart. While the Blaupunkt 43-inch Gen Z TV is priced at Rs 19,999, the 49-inch Gen Z cost Rs 24, 999 in the country.

The new Gen Z Series televisions come with 1920 x 1080 screen resolution and 30W in-built speakers. The TVs offer support for wireless connectivity as well as Miracast feature. There is also a Blaupunkt TV Care app that users use to address any queries. The Android TVs also support apps like Netflix, Hotstar, Youtube, Amazon Prime and Spotify.

With inputs from IANS

