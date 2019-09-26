comscore Blaupunkt to offer big discounts on TVs during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale
Blaupunkt to offer big discounts on TVs during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, prices to start from Rs 5,999

During Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, one will witness Blaupunkt offering televisions for as low as Rs 5,999. Blaupunkt says its "TV models will be available at never before seen prices for Flipkart consumers during the sale."

  • Published: September 26, 2019 8:49 AM IST
Blaupunkt has revealed that it will offer big discounts on its smart and non-smart TVs during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The e-commerce giant’s sale will kick off from September 29 and will last until October 4. Blaupunkt says its “TV models will be available at never before seen prices for Flipkart consumers during the sale.” One will witness the brand offering televisions for as low as Rs 5,999.

Speaking on the Big Billion Days sale, Karan Bedi, CEO Blaupunkt TV India, said “Every year, brands and consumers look forward to the sale days. For brands, it is a great way to reach out to a maximum number of consumers who come online to shop and make the most of the pre-festive offers. And, for customers, the platform offers a one-stop-shop to buy everything and anything at great prices. This year, we will be offering irresistible deals during the sale, so that customers can buy and experience the brilliance of Blaupunkt’s technology.”

The Big Billion Days sale on Flipkart will feature the entire range of Blaupunkt TVs. These include the latest 4K Palladium Series, UHD Smart TVs, Gen Z series, QLED TVs and more. The company says with its “Blaupunkt TV Care” app, users can even address any queries they may have pertaining to the television.

