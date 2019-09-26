Blaupunkt has revealed that it will offer big discounts on its smart and non-smart TVs during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The e-commerce giant’s sale will kick off from September 29 and will last until October 4. Blaupunkt says its “TV models will be available at never before seen prices for Flipkart consumers during the sale.” One will witness the brand offering televisions for as low as Rs 5,999.

Speaking on the Big Billion Days sale, Karan Bedi, CEO Blaupunkt TV India, said “Every year, brands and consumers look forward to the sale days. For brands, it is a great way to reach out to a maximum number of consumers who come online to shop and make the most of the pre-festive offers. And, for customers, the platform offers a one-stop-shop to buy everything and anything at great prices. This year, we will be offering irresistible deals during the sale, so that customers can buy and experience the brilliance of Blaupunkt’s technology.”

The Big Billion Days sale on Flipkart will feature the entire range of Blaupunkt TVs. These include the latest 4K Palladium Series, UHD Smart TVs, Gen Z series, QLED TVs and more. The company says with its “Blaupunkt TV Care” app, users can even address any queries they may have pertaining to the television.

Separately, Xiaomi is also all set to host its Diwali with Mi sale, which will kick off from September 28. During the sale, the company will offer heavy discounts on a few Mi TVs. The 32-inch Mi LED TV 4A Pro will be available at a discounted price of Rs 10,999. The 43-inch variant of the same Mi TV will be available for Rs 19,999. The 32-inch model of the Mi LED TV 4C Pro will cost Rs 10,999 during the Diwali with Mi sale. Lastly, the 55-inch model of the Mi LED TV 4X Pro will be available for Rs 37,999.