OnePlus is all set to launch a new affordable TV as well as a phone. While the OnePlus Z India launch date is yet to be revealed, we already know the budget TV will arrive on July 2. Ahead of the launch, the television is already available for pre-order, which we will talk about later. Lets first talk about the new image shared by OnePlus CEO Pete Lau on Twitter.

The image shows that OnePlus Smart TV will come with very slim bezels to offer “full vision.” It will have a 95 percent screen-to-body ratio. “With a 95% screen-to-body ratio, we’re pushing the boundaries of your TV experience. Literally,” Lau said. The television is expected to come with a price tag of Rs 19,999, as per a previous teaser. Besides, it is now listed on Amazon India website for pre-order.

Watch: Top smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India right now

Those who pre-book the budget OnePlus smart TV will get extended warranty for two years from Acko. Customers need to pre-book the TV before the July 2 India launch event. You can pre-book it via Amazon.in by purchasing the 2-year extended warranty offer. As per the e-commerce website, this extended warranty typically costs Rs 3,000, but is currently available for Rs 1,000.

Amazon says that the budget OnePlus Smart TV buyers will get an email confirmation for this in about 2 hours. Do note that once the TVgoes on sale, you will need to purchase any of the TV models before August 5. Then all users who followed this procedure will get Rs 1,000 in the Amazon Pay account by August 10. The brand is also bringing Dolby Vision certification to the upcoming TVs. This will even further upgrade the picture quality on the device.

Further, the company has also developed a suite of technologies as part of its Gamma Engine. Developed to enhance picture quality, Gamma Engine includes a range of processing enhancements including dynamic contrast, MEMC, super-resolution among other elements.