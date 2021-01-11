TCL has unveiled its 2021 Mini LED, QLED and 4K HDR TVs at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021. The lineup includes TCL 4K Mini LED TV C825, TCL 4K QLED TV C725, and TCL 4K HDR TV P725. The TV models will go on sale later this year. TCL also announced the launch of its ODZero Mini-LED technology that combines TCL’s latest generation Mini-LED backlight technology, which is deployed with its vertical integration to deliver an ultra-slim LED LCD TVs. Also Read - CES 2021: Lenovo launches X12 detachable device and 3D smart glasses

Apart from this, TCL also announced at CES 2021 that it will roll out a series of TCL Google TVs in 2021 to TCL customers, starting in the United States. The TCL Google TVs will be available in other parts of the world later.

TCL 4K Mini LED TV C825, 4K QLED TV C725, and 4K HDR TV P725

TCL 4K Mini LED TV C825 features Quantum Dot display technology as well as Dolby Vision HDR imaging technology. The Dolby Vision IQ is said to deliver a perfect picture by dynamically adjusting to the changing light in the room and the types of content being played back.

The TV uses 120Hz MEMC and 120Hz low reverse display. Connectivity options include a 4-way HDMI 2.1 port, VRR, ALLM, eARC, and WiFi6. Thanks to a magnetic split-type camera 4M Pixel, users can make video calls as well.

TCL C725 QLED 4K TV also features Quantum Dot display technology with close to 100 percent ultra-high color gamut (DCI-P3). More features include Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos audio as well as Onkyo. The C725’s AiPQ Engine enables real-time optimization for different content genres. It supports content from OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Google play & Movie, and Disney+. Connectivity options include MEMC and HDMI 2.1.

TCL P725 4K HDR TV features Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos along with hands-free voice control 2.0 and the latest in Android TV OS. It sports a millimetre-thin metallic trim design.

TCL’s ODZero technology

TCL says the optical distance between the Mini-LED backlight layer and the LCD display layer(diffuser plate) has been reduced to 0 mm, which has allowed the company to create an ultra-thin high-performance backlight module.

“We believe that Mini-LED technology will continue to shape the TV industry and by pioneering the use of this technology we are, once again, elevating display quality,” Kevin Wang, CEO of TCL Industrial Holdings and TCL Electronics said in a press statement. “After deploying previous versions of Mini-LED already, in 2021 we will launch the world’s first OD Zero Mini-LED TV as part of TCL’s endeavor to let people around the world ‘Experience More’.”