CES 2022: Sony announces 2022 Bravia XR TV lineup, new Bravia CAM with True-Tone like technology
CES 2022: Sony announces 2022 Bravia XR TV lineup, new Bravia CAM with True-Tone like technology

CES 2022: Sony 2022 Bravia TV lineup includes QD-OLED displays, and a new TV-mounted camera designed to enrich colours, contrast, and brightness of their displays with ambient light.

Sony refreshed its 2022 Bravia XR TV lineup at CES 2022. The latest announcement feature six TV models, including a new TV-mounted camera designed to enrich colours, contrast, and brightness of their displays in response to the environment. Also Read - Intel launches new 12th-Gen Alder Lake chipsets for ‘desktop-like’ performance on laptops

The next-gen Bravia XR TVs headlined the 75-inch and 85-inch MASTER Series Z9K 8K Mini LED TV models. The MASTER Series A95K OLED TV lineup gets two new models- 55-inch, and 65-inch. Meanwhile, the X95K 4K Mini LED TV series gets three new screen sizes- 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch. At the helm of its latest TVs rest the in-house Cognitive Processor XR that is aimed to deliver a ‘lifelike experience,’ by reproducing audio, visuals in a natural way. Also Read - Asus unveils ROG Flow Z13 gaming tablet at CES 2022, with support for external GPUs

The Sony Z9K 8K and X95K 4K models both are built with Mini LED backlighting, utilise small LEDs to reduce light bleed, and are managed by XR Backlight Master Drive to produce sharper contrast between light and dark zones. Also Read - CES 2022: Qualcomm, Microsoft developing custom chip for lightweight AR glasses

As for the Sony X90K 4K, it has an LED-backlit display with Sony’s XR Triluminos Pro and XR Contrast Booster 10 technology. Besides this, Sony also announced a new Bravia CAM that can be mounted on the new models and can enable features like gesture controls, video chat. It can also dim the display if it detects there aren’t any people around to watch the screen. Interestingly, the camera adjusts the display automatically to suit the surrounding light. The tech is similar to Apple’s True Tone display technology.

The company further announced a firmware update for the HT-A7000 and HT-A5000 soundbars which will add 360 Spatial Sound Mapping. It will enable a wireless connection to Sony’s SA-RS5 rear speakers that are set to release in Spring. Lastly, Sony mentioned its Road to Zero plan, an initiative that ‘aims to reduce the company’s environmental impact to zero by the year 2050.’ To leverage, some of the 2022 TV models are made with recycled plastics. Speaking of availability and pricing, the new 2022 Sony TV models are not hitting shelves anytime soon. The company plans to bring the TVs in Spring, so it’s a few months wait for Bravia fans.

  • Published Date: January 5, 2022 10:01 AM IST

Realme launches Realme Book Enhanced Edition laptop

Laptops

Realme launches Realme Book Enhanced Edition laptop

Nvidia announces GeForce RTX 3050 desktop GPU, GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, 3070 Ti GPU s for gaming laptops at CES 2022

Laptops

Nvidia announces GeForce RTX 3050 desktop GPU, GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, 3070 Ti GPU s for gaming laptops at CES 2022

Intel launches new 12th Gen chipsets for desktop-like performance on laptops

Laptops

Intel launches new 12th Gen chipsets for desktop-like performance on laptops

