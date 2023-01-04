comscore Samsung launches new QD-OLED, Neo QLED, Micro LED, and OLED TVs
News

CES 2023: Samsung launches new QD-OLED, AI-powered Neo QLED, Micro LED, and OLED TVs

Smart TVs

Samsung's new QLED and OLED TVs come with more enhanced connectivity and features that enable a personalized viewing experience.

samsung

At CES 2023, Samsung went ballistic with the launches. The South Korean giant announced a new lineup of televisions that instead of focusing on the display technology are aimed to offer a good viewing experience with the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and enhanced picture processing. Also Read - CES 2023: Dell launches G15, G16 laptops, introduces Alienware m18, m16, x16, x14 laptop

At The First Look event, Samsung unveiled what kind of TVs it has in store for this year. Samsung’s new high-end TVs come with more enhanced connectivity and features that enable a personalized viewing experience, the company said, as part of efforts to push the boundaries of traditional TV. Also Read - CES 2023: Samsung unveils its new Odyssey, ViewFinity and Smart Monitor lineups

At the top of the lineup sits the new Samsung QD-OLED (Quantum Dot) TV that is claimed to offer up to 2,000 nits of brightness. Samsung claims the new QD-OLED TVs offer the best picture quality when viewed from any angle. The new 4K QD-OLED TVs come in four sizes: 49-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, and 77-inch. Samsung has used its new QD-OLED panel that features an upgraded OLED HyperEfficient EL material and IntelliSense AI to gauge the best brightness levels, reaching up to a whopping 2,000 nits. This is an answer to LG’s latest Mini-LED and OLED TVs. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S23 series to have 256GB base storage, 1TB max storage

The next launches include new models in Samsung’s Neo QLED, Micro LED, and OLED lineups.

Samsung said its new Neo QLED TVs are powered by the Neural Quantum Processor, which uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to improve the image. They are also fitted with an algorithm to apply real-time High Dynamic Range effects for the first time to show a more realistic image with more contrast, brightness, and colour than before. So, even regular SDR content will automatically be converted to HDR on Neo QLED TVs.

The new Neo QLED TV supports Matter, a new industry standard for smart home platforms, apps, and devices, meaning that users can easily connect third-party devices to the Samsung TV.

“In 2023, we are pushing the boundaries of innovation to offer consumers more than just premium picture quality, but a holistic, premium device experience tailored to what they need and want out of their connected home,” said Kim Cheol-gi, executive vice president of the Visual Display Business at Samsung.

Samsung presented an expanded lineup of Micro LED TVs from 50 inches to 140 inches, with five sizes in between. It also added a 77-inch OLED model to its OLED TV lineup. Samsung launched its first OLED TV last year in two sizes — 55 and 65 inches.

— Written with inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: January 4, 2023 1:40 PM IST
