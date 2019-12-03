Indian tech start-up, CloudWalker, has launched new Smart Screen 4K LED displays in India. The company says it is one-of-its-kind multi-tasking screen that offers “innovation and smart upgrade for home entertainment.” Powered by Android OS, the CloudWalker Smart Screen comes with LED 4K HDR10 displays. Here is all you need to know.

CloudWalker Smart Screen price in India

CloudWalker is offering Smart Screen in three sizes. The most affordable is a 43-inch model (43SUA7) available for Rs 22,990. Next, you have the 55-inch model (55SUA7) for Rs 29,990, and the top-end 65-inch model (65SUA7) for Rs 49,990. The smart screens will be available via Amazon India.

CloudWalker Smart Screen specifications

Talking about specifications, all screen come with 4K HDR display. Under the hood is a dual-core Cortex-A73 processor and quad-core Mali 450 GPU. There is 1GB of RAM an 8GB internal storage. The smart screen also comes with built-in stereo speakers with 20W sound output.

Smart Screen Features

The new 4K LED smart screen features different modes such as Entertainment mode, Personal Computer Mode, and Child Safe Mode. There is also Mobile Connectivity and Content Discovery Engine among others.

Essentially, with entertainment mode, you can play content from OTT streaming apps such as ZEE5, Hotstart, Voot, ALT Balaji and more. You also have screen mirroring mode to cast your smartphone display and play content from it. What’s more, in this mode, you can also play content from DVD Blu-ray players, pen drives, hard drives, and even connect your gaming console.

The CloudWalker Smart Screen also comes with a personal mode using which users can connect a mouse and wireless keyboard for operation. CloudWalker is bundling the keyboard and mouse along with it, so you don’t need to buy one separately. Using this mode, one can create and edit Excel, PowerPoint and Word files right from the smart screen. As it runs on Android OS (Android 7 Nougat), one can also download apps from Play Store.

Lastly, there is Child Safe mode with Child Lock which offers curated content in the form of cartoons, learning and exploration and movies. There is also DIY content from various content platforms.