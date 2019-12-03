comscore CloudWalker Smart Screen with 4K LED display launched in India
  • Home
  • Smart TVs
  • CloudWalker Smart Screen with 4K LED display launched in India, prices start at Rs 22,990
News

CloudWalker Smart Screen with 4K LED display launched in India, prices start at Rs 22,990

Smart TVs

The CloudWalker Smart Screen allows for multi-tasking for personal computing, entertainment and more. Here is all you need to know.

  • Published: December 3, 2019 3:56 PM IST
CloudWalker Smart Screen

Indian tech start-up, CloudWalker, has launched new Smart Screen 4K LED displays in India. The company says it is one-of-its-kind multi-tasking screen that offers “innovation and smart upgrade for home entertainment.” Powered by Android OS, the CloudWalker Smart Screen comes with LED 4K HDR10 displays. Here is all you need to know.

CloudWalker Smart Screen price in India

CloudWalker is offering Smart Screen in three sizes. The most affordable is a 43-inch model (43SUA7) available for Rs 22,990. Next, you have the 55-inch model (55SUA7) for Rs 29,990, and the top-end 65-inch model (65SUA7) for Rs 49,990. The smart screens will be available via Amazon India.

CloudWalker Smart Screen specifications

Talking about specifications, all screen come with 4K HDR display. Under the hood is a dual-core Cortex-A73 processor and quad-core Mali 450 GPU. There is 1GB of RAM an 8GB internal storage. The smart screen also comes with built-in stereo speakers with 20W sound output.

CloudWalker Cloud TV X2 televisions launched, touted as '4K ready' TVs

Also Read

CloudWalker Cloud TV X2 televisions launched, touted as '4K ready' TVs

Smart Screen Features

The new 4K LED smart screen features different modes such as Entertainment mode, Personal Computer Mode, and Child Safe Mode. There is also Mobile Connectivity and Content Discovery Engine among others.

Essentially, with entertainment mode, you can play content from OTT streaming apps such as ZEE5, Hotstart, Voot, ALT Balaji and more. You also have screen mirroring mode to cast your smartphone display and play content from it. What’s more, in this mode, you can also play content from DVD Blu-ray players, pen drives, hard drives, and even connect your gaming console.

The CloudWalker Smart Screen also comes with a personal mode using which users can connect a mouse and wireless keyboard for operation. CloudWalker is bundling the keyboard and mouse along with it, so you don’t need to buy one separately. Using this mode, one can create and edit Excel, PowerPoint and Word files right from the smart screen. As it runs on Android OS (Android 7 Nougat), one can also download apps from Play Store.

Lastly, there is Child Safe mode with Child Lock which offers curated content in the form of cartoons, learning and exploration and movies. There is also DIY content from various content platforms.

  • Published Date: December 3, 2019 3:56 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

TikTok reportedly sharing user data: Report
News
TikTok reportedly sharing user data: Report
HP launches affordable Chromebook x360 convertibles in India

Laptops

HP launches affordable Chromebook x360 convertibles in India

CloudWalker Smart Screen launched in India; details

Smart TVs

CloudWalker Smart Screen launched in India; details

Xiaomi Mi Credit launched in India: Everything you need to know

News

Xiaomi Mi Credit launched in India: Everything you need to know

Facebook's data tool lets users transfer media to Google Photos

News

Facebook's data tool lets users transfer media to Google Photos

Most Popular

TicWatch E2 Review

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 50 Smart TV Review

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Review

Realme X2 Pro Review

Infinix Band 5 Review

Meet Escobar Fold 1: A foldable smartphone from Pablo Escobar's brother

TikTok reportedly sharing user data: Report

Xiaomi Mi Credit launched in India: Everything you need to know

Facebook's data tool lets users transfer media to Google Photos

Best App Store apps and games 2019: Mario Kart Tour, Spectre Camera

Top 5 smartphones to launch in December 2019

Vodafone Idea vs Airtel new prepaid recharge plans compared

Top 5 Smart TVs with 40-inch screen and above

How and where to buy FASTag, recharge and more

How 5G will change lives

Related Topics

Related Stories

CloudWalker Smart Screen launched in India; details

Smart TVs

CloudWalker Smart Screen launched in India; details
Google Sound Amplifier app now available for older smartphones

News

Google Sound Amplifier app now available for older smartphones
Android Pie on over 10 percent of active devices

News

Android Pie on over 10 percent of active devices
5 best 55-inch LED Smart TV deals under Rs 40,000

Deals

5 best 55-inch LED Smart TV deals under Rs 40,000
5 affordable smart Android TVs you can buy right now

Deals

5 affordable smart Android TVs you can buy right now

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi ने Mi Credit भारत में सभी एंड्रॉइड फोन के लिए किया लॉन्च, 5 मिनट में मिलेगा लोन

WhatsApp पर किसने किया है आपको ब्लॉक, ऐसे करें पता

Xiaomi ने Redmi Note 8 और Redmi Note 8 Pro के 1 करोड़ से ज्यादा स्मार्टफोन बेचें

टैरिफ में बढ़ोतरी के बाद भी Jio के नए प्लान Airtel और Vodafone Idea के मुकाबले 20 पर्सेंट तक होंगे सस्ते!

Airtel ने फिर से लॉन्च किए टॉक टाइम रिचार्ज प्लान, 10 रुपये से होंगे शुरू

News

Meet Escobar Fold 1: A foldable smartphone from Pablo Escobar's brother
News
Meet Escobar Fold 1: A foldable smartphone from Pablo Escobar's brother
TikTok reportedly sharing user data: Report

News

TikTok reportedly sharing user data: Report
Xiaomi Mi Credit launched in India: Everything you need to know

News

Xiaomi Mi Credit launched in India: Everything you need to know
Facebook's data tool lets users transfer media to Google Photos

News

Facebook's data tool lets users transfer media to Google Photos
Best App Store apps and games 2019: Mario Kart Tour, Spectre Camera

News

Best App Store apps and games 2019: Mario Kart Tour, Spectre Camera