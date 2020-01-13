Compaq Televisions to enter India's smart TV market

Ossify Industries has announced Compaq Televisions’ entry into the Indian Smart Televisions market. The company claims that its upcoming Compaq smart TVs “will transform television usage into a seamless and integrated experience.” The company will launch its first smart TV in India in early 2020.

In reference to the licensing partnership and plans for Compaq Televisions, Ossify’s CEO, Anand Dubey, said, “we are thrilled about the licensing partnership with Compaq and are looking forward to extending the storied COMPAQ legacy. The brand represents excellence through innovation and quality that it has delivered upon for decades.”

He further asserted, “We will have a clear strategy in which product and customer service are paramount, to ensure that quality and dependability are delivered to each consumer. Ossify has researched the unmet needs of Smart TV users and, we are confident that our products will comprehensively address those gaps with contemporary products with super-smart features and designs, and that are loaded with COMPAQ values.”

Separately, TCL recently kicked off 2020 by launching a new smart TV lineup in India. The latest TCL C8 smart TV series comes in two different display sizes, including 55-inch and 65-inch. Here’s everything you need to know about these smart TVs. Both the 55-inch and 65-inch TCL C8 smart TVs support a far-field voice recognition tech to allow customers to control the TV using their voice.

The TVs come with Onkyo speakers and they ship with Android 9 Pie. The TCL TVs also feature the company’s proprietary Wide Colour Gamut (WCG) tech, and offer support for Dolby Vision. The company claims that its new TCL C8 smart TVs provide 90 percent color space. It offers vivid colors and natural shades, TCL said. The TCL C8 55-inch TV costs Rs 49,990 in India, whereas the 65-inch TV will cost Rs 69,990. The availability and sale details of the phone are currently scarce.