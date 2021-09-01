Coocaa S3U Pro Smart TV running Coolita OS launched

Coocaa launched its first smart TV in India, dubbed the Coocaa S3U Pro. It will also be the first Smart TV to run the company’s own Smart TV operating system (OS), Coolita OS. With the new OS, the company states that it is looking to “transform the smart TV experience, delivering a lighter, smoother, and more convenient user experience for today’s Internet-driven generation.” Here we will be taking a look at everything we know about the new Coocaa S3U Pro. Also Read - Realme C21Y budget phone sale in India today: Check specs, price, discount offer, and more

Coocaa S3U Pro: Price in India

Coocaa S3U Pro will be made available via Flipkart starting September 4. It is priced at Rs 14,999, but will be made available for Rs 12,999 as an introductory price till September 6. The Smart TV will come with a one-year comprehensive service warranty. Also Read - Motorola Edge 20 Fusion with 108MP camera first sale today via Flipkart: Price, offers

Coocaa S3U Pro: Specifications

Coocaa S3U Pro sports a 32-inch Direct View LED (DLED) display with a resolution of 1366×768 pixels and a screen ratio of 16:9. This is the first Smart TV from the company to run its own Coolita OS 1.0 operating system. The TV comes with 512MB of RAM along with 4GB of internal storage Also Read - Xiaomi Mi TV 5X 43-inch, 50-inch and 55-inch launched in India, starts at Rs 31,999: When can you buy?

“The coocaa S3U Pro uses an electrolytic galvanized steel sheet that has strong corrosion resistance. To ensure the durability and high quality of our product, we conducted a stringent 72-hour salt spray test on every component, which yielded no damage to the surface. The TV also went through high/low temperature cycling testing (25-60℃) resulting in no surface damage, demonstrating that the TV is fit for use in various environments,” the company told BGR.in in an email statement.

The TV features five picture modes Standard, Vivid, Game, Movie and Sports. It comes with two 10W high-power single speakers, Coocaa Sound AES (Audio Enhanced Surround) technology, as well as Dolby Audio effects. The company claims to have used a series of picture quality enhancement technologies to deliver outstanding details, optimize colours and reduce noise to present true-to-life pictures.