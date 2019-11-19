comscore Coocaa Smart LED TVs launched in India: Prices, specs and more
Coocaa Smart LED TVs launched in India via Flipkart, prices start from Rs 8,999

As part of the launch, Coocaa has shared the pricing details, screen size, and specifications of the Smart LED TV products. Taking a closer look, the company has launched three smart TV lineups.

  Published: November 19, 2019 4:29 PM IST
Coocaa Smart LED TV 55-inch 4K UHD Android TV

China-based consumer electronics giant Coocaa has just launched its Smart LED TV lineup in the Indian market. The company has teamed up with Flipkart to bring these products to the customer. As part of the launch, Coocaa has shared the pricing details, screen size, and specifications of the Smart LED TV products. Taking a closer look, the company has launched three Smart TV lineups. These include the Smart Easy Series, Smart Series with Netflix, and Android Series. In total, Coocaa launched four different models to cover a larger price bracket.

Coocaa Smart LED TV details and features

The first series, the Smart Easy Series includes a 32-inch “HD Ready Smart” model at just Rs 8,999. The product likely features a YouTube app along with an “A+ Grade” panel. Smart Series includes 50-inch “4K UHD Smart” TV with 4K UHD panel for Rs 24,499. This model will also come with HDR10 support along with the YouTube and Amazon Prime Video apps. The third lineup the Android Series includes two models at launch. These include the 50-inch “4K UHD Android” and 55-inch “4K UHD Android”. The 50-inch model is priced at Rs 28,499 and the 55-inch model is priced at Rs 31,499. This series comes with Netflix, YouTube, Hotstar, and other apps out of the box.

Talking about the software on the “4K UHD Android”, the users will get Android 9 Pie. The landing page for the Coocaa also highlights all the features of the Smart LED TV. This includes anti-blue light to protect any damage to the eyes during extended periods of time. The company has also added a bezel-less display for a modern look. Other technologies include Dolby Vision, Dolby Audio, and more.

The company has also integrated its new technology app called MiraShare. This feature allows interested users to share the content on their TV without the need of any cables or adapters. It will also come with interesting features such as video calling, dual voice control, and more.

  Published Date: November 19, 2019 4:29 PM IST

