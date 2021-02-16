Daiwa has launched two new Alexa powered Smart TVs in India

Diawa has launched two new Alexa powered Smart TVs in India. The Daiwa D32S7B 32-inch TV is priced at Rs 15,990 and the Daiwa D40HDRS 39-inch TV is priced 21,990. Both the TVs come bundled with a total of 2 years warranty (1 Year basic + 1 Year additional). They come with similar features like Android 8, A35 Quad-core processor, built-in Alexa and more. Here we will be taking a look at what both the new Smart TVs have to offer. Also Read - Daiwa launches 49-inch and 55-inch 4K Smart TVs in India, price starts at Rs 29,999

Daiwa D32S7B, D40HDRS: Specifications

Both the televisions come with an HD Ready panel with a resolution of 1366×768 pixels and Quantum Luminit technology. It also comes with pre-set picture modes (Cinema and Cricket), which enhances the user viewing experience according to the company. They feature 20W stereo speakers, which provide users with a surround sound experience. The TVs come with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage.

They are powered by an A35 quad core processor with an integrated GPU chip. The TVs run Google's Android 8.0 operating system with the company's own Big Wall UI skin on top. Moreover, these come with support for Amazon's Smart Assistant, Alexa, which can be accessed using the remote. They can also be controlled using an Alexa enabled device. Users can also control smart home devices using the TV too.

The TVs support multiple streaming apps including Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, Netflix, Prime Video, Sony Liv, Voot and more. It curates content you might be interested in, inside of its content discovery engine, populating the main home screen.

They come with 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth support and EShare support. You can also use your smartphone as an air mouse along with the TVs.

To recall, the company already sells one Alexa powered smart TV, D43QFS 43-inch in India. Both these new variants expand the line of Alexa powered TVs the company sells in India.