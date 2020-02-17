Daiwa launches 2 Smart TVs with custom Big Wall UI in India

Daiwa has launched two new Smart TVs in Indian market. The 32-inch Daiwa ‘D32S7B’ Smart TV has been priced at Rs 9,990, where as the 39-inch ‘D40HDRS’ model will cost you Rs 16,490. Both the smart televisions are being made available with leading retail stores/ outlets in the offline market. The TV’s come with easy EMI options available via Bajaj Finserv.

Daiwa notes that both the Smart TVs come with two year warranty. These offer 1366X768 resolution A+ Grade panel with 16.7 million colors & Quantum Luminit HRDP Technology. The HRDP Technology, ensures depth in every picture and finer gradation. Both television panel offer a refresh rate 60Hz and response time of 8ms.

“The addition of new Smart TVs further strengthens our dynamic portfolio.Breaking the barriers, we have brought everything from Certified Apps to Free Content experience all packed in 32inch at the most economical price. In sync with our objective, of Har Ghar Smart TV, we shall continue the momentum, to bring the newest Tech trends to India and making the experience accessible with the right value for money,” said Arjun Bajaj – Founder, Daiwa TV.

Internally, they are powered by a quad-core processor and run Android 8.0 operating system. Both the TVs feature 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage for apps. Both the smart TVs come bundled with custom designed UI – The Big Wall, that gives 17,00,000+ hours of content with Official Apps. Powered by Cloud TV certified AOSP the TV is equipped with official apps like Hotstar, Zee5, Sony Liv, Voot, Sun NXT, Jio Cinema etc. It also allows access to 7000+ free movies via MovieBox.

Additionally, the D40HDRS model comes with a content discovery engine which curates digital content available on the internet on Free, Premium or Freemium basis with a simple search. The TV’s support OTA updates. The TVs feature Miracast and E-Share facility, along with two USB and two HDMI ports, notes company. The 39-inch Daiwa Smart TV comes with 20 Watts built-in box speaker while the 32-inch TV sports surround sound with 20 Watts output.