Daiwa launches 49-inch and 55-inch 4K Smart TVs in India: Check price

Daiwa has launched two new ‘Made in India’ 4K Smart TVs in India with a starting price of Rs 29,999. The homegrown brand announced the launch of its 49-inch and 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TVs with Android 9.0, HDR10 and dbx-tv audio support. The 49-inch (D50BT162) Daiwa Smart TV is priced at Rs 29,999, while the 55-inch model (D55BT162) will be available for Rs 34,499. Both these televisions come with 2 Years warranty. Also Read - OnePlus TV series now available directly from company's online store

The Daiwa Ultra 4K TV series comes with dbx-tv audio, A+ Grade Panel and Quantum Luminit Technology with 1.07 Billion Colors. With 4K HDR10, users will be able to enjoy the immense spectrum of colours, even in the darkest scenes, claims Daiwa. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 new Onyx Black variant launched for global markets

Features, specifications

Both the Daiwa TV offers screen resolution of 3840×2160 pixels and 40 percent enhanced brightness. For sound output, the TV has 20 watts box speaker and dbx-tv audio technology with four sound modes. For connectivity, the TVs come with 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB, Wifi, 1 Optical Output and E-share for screen mirroring and using your smart phone as an air mouse. Also Read - Realme C15 and Realme C12 to launch on August 18 in India: Check expected price, specifications

The new series comes powered by Android 9.0 TV operating system and A-55 Quad Core Processor, that offers 2GB RAM and 16GB of internal storage. Both the TVs come with Daiwa’s own UI – The BIGWALL.

Watch Video: Best Budget Smart TV’s to buy in India

“The UI come with 1700000+ hours of content, along with the app ‘Movie Box’ storing 7000+ free movies in 16 different languages across genres with new movie add ons every day. The SMART TV’s also support Netflix, Prime Video and YouTube. The UI shows trending content on the Home screen along with dedicated powered AI and OTA updates. The TVs are designed with the unique Content Discovery Engine and in support to Covid 19, the Smart TVs also adds a free LIVE NEWS stream via the certified apps available,” noted Daiwa in press statement on Wednesday.